Lavadora LG 16kg, carga superior con TurboDrum™, Onyx Negro

WT16OBVTB
Front view
Top view
Front open door
Right side view
Top view open
Detergent port view
Left side view
Top open view
Drum view
Top perspective view rigth
Top panel view
Left side view
Left side open view
Rear view
Energy Label
Características principales

  • Lavado 19kg
  • Motor Smart Inverter
  • TurboDrum™
  • Smart Motion
  • El color del producto ha sido definido por el fabricante. Tenga en cuenta que la tonalidad puede diferir de la mostrada en la página web debido a factores externos, tales como la iluminación o la resolución de la pantalla. Considere esta posible variación al momento de realizar su compra.
Más
Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficacia en cada lavado, silencioso en cada centrifugado

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ garantiza un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Silenciosa como un susurro

Nivel movimiento estable

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

Lavadora y ropa limpia

Smart motion

Lavado con triple movimiento

Durabilidad

Durabilidad

De construcción robusta, y cierre suave

Una niña está tumbada en la cama con una muñeca en brazos

Smart Inverter

Silencioso como un susurro

El LG Smart Inverter Motor™ funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

*Probado por el laboratorio interno de LG en septiembre de 2023, el ruido del centrifugado en ciclo normal con 8,8 kg de carga fue de 51 dB (nivel de presión sonora). Los resultados pueden variar en función de la ropa y el entorno.

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, tacto suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un fuerte chorro de agua.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Lavado avanzado de triple chorro

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple chorro

Dispone de tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rasguños

Su diseño estilizado y resistente ofrece comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Amplio filtro de pelusa para ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, garantizando que la ropa y el tambor permanezcan limpios.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Silenciosamente potente, con un diseño elegante, fabricado para durar

  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
  • Imagen de Producto
Te enseñamos a usar tu Nuevo producto

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WT16OBVTB
Diagnóstico inteligente
Reinicio automático
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
632x970x670
Peso (kg)
39,0

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color de cuerpo

    Negro Brillante

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    16

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones firmes & Pantalla de LED

  • Temporizador de retraso

    No

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

    No

  • Indicador de figura

    88

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Codigo de Barra

    8806096592434

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • Secado al aire

    No

  • Reserva de agua

    No

  • Bloqueo para niños

  • Lavado con agua fría

  • Carga máxima

    No

  • Extra enjuague

    No

  • Lavado con agua caliente

  • Prelavado

    No

  • Encendido remoto

    No

  • Enjuagar

    5 veces

  • Enjuague+centrifugado

  • Remojar

    No

  • Centrifugado

    No

  • Solo centrifugado

  • Cuidado de manchas

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Temperatura.

    Caliente/templado/frío

  • Tiempo de retardo

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Tambor de secado

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavar

  • Nivel de agua

    5 niveles

  • Más agua

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Altura del producto con la tapa abierta (mm)

    1 330

  • Peso (kg)

    39,0

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Filtro de pelusas

  • LoadSense

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • Smart Motion

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

PROGRAMAS

  • Cuidado de manchas

    No

  • Lavado IA

    No

  • Ropa de bebé

    No

  • Cuidado del color

    No

  • Ropa delicada

  • Descarga de ciclo

    No

  • Drenaje + centrifugado

    No

  • Edredón

  • Ahorro ecológico

    No

  • Limpieza extra

    No

  • Normal

  • Prelavado + Normal

  • Lavado rápido

  • Enjuague + centrifugado

    No

  • Cuidado para ropa escolar

    No

  • Carga pequeña

    No

  • Enjuague inteligente

    No

  • Ropa deportiva

    No

  • Lavado intenso

    No

  • Toallas

    No

  • Limpieza de tina

  • Lana

    No

  • Anti Alergias

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

    No

  • Ciclo de descarga

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

