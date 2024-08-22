Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO Monitor Gamer LG UltraGear OLED 34" 240Hz 0.03ms 27GS95QE-B + LG Soundbar S40T

34GS95S40T

Front view
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view

34GS95QE-B

Monitor Gamer UltraGear™ OLED curvo 800R de 34", 240 Hz y 0,03 ms (GtG)
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

Soundbar LG S40T | 300W | 2.1 ch | BOOM Interfaz

Pantalla OLED con 240Hz

Movimiento a la velocidad del rayo

El nuevo monitor UltraGear™ de LG ofrece una velocidad de actualización ultrarrápida de 240 Hz para ver el siguiente fotograma rápidamente y hacer que la imagen aparezca sin problemas. Los jugadores pueden responder rápidamente, atrapar oponentes y apuntar a objetivos fácilmente.

Pantalla OLED con 240Hz y 0,03ms (GtG).

Vista superior del cuerpo con curvatura 800r.

La curva instintiva

Experimenta la curva que despierta los instintos de juego al profundizar en la distancia a la pantalla y la visión natural del ojo humano.

34" 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Explora el paisaje panorámico del juego

Su pantalla Ultra-WQHD 21:9 de 34 pulgadas te ofrece una vista un 34 % más amplia que una pantalla estándar 16:9. Experimenta una inmersión abrumadora en el nuevo paisaje del juego por primera vez.

Conjunto de microlentes+

La evolución de OLED

Nuestro UltraGear™ OLED presenta la tecnología Micro Lens Array+ y presenta un 37,5 % más de brillo (SDR) en comparación con MLA.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

La explosión de colores

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 hace que cada escena, ya sea brillante u oscura, cobre vida con sus detalles realistas con una relación de contraste de 1,5 M y DCI-P3 98,5 % (típico).

Tiempo de respuesta extremadamente rápido
0,03 ms (GtG)

Con un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG), que reduce el efecto fantasma inverso y ayuda a que los objetos se representen con claridad, disfruta del juego con movimientos más suaves y una fluidez visual surrealista.

*Las imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido ideal para tu televisor LG

Complete la experiencia del televisor LG con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

BOOM Interfaz

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Acceda a BOOM Interfaz a través de su televisor LG para obtener un control claro y sencillo de la barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles.

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz BOOM en la pantalla.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz BOOM: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con BOOM Orquesta: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz BOOM puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Sonido definitivo de 2.1 canales

Sonido impactante por todas partes

Conviértase en parte de la escena mientras el sonido envolvente de 300 W, 2.1 canales y un subwoofer inalámbrico crean paisajes sonoros atrevidos y realistas.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El sonido detecta lo que quieres escuchar

AI Sound Pro

Con AI Sound Pro el mood y el género de sonido que reproduzcas sonará increíble

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIÓN/PESO

Dimensiones con peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

784.1 x 585.9 x 278.7mm(UP) / 784.1 x 465.9 x 278.7mm(Down)

Dimensiones sin peana (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

784.1 x 358.3 x 167.1mm

Dimensiones empaquetado (Ancho x Alto x Profundo) [mm]

927 x 295 x 550mm

Peso con Peana [kg]

9.3kg

Peso sin Peana [kg]

5.9kg

Peso empaquetado [kg]

14.0kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS

HDR 10

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

Efecto HDR

Calibración HW

Listo para calibración de hardware

Modo de lectura

Debilidad de Color

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Dynamic Action Sync

Contador de FPS

Clave definida por el usuario

Auto Input Switch

Iluminación LED RGB

Iluminación hexagonal Unity

PBP

2PBP

PIP

Ahorro inteligente de energía

POTENCIA

Tipo

Alimentación externa (adaptador)

Entrada CA

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consumo de potencia (Típ)

31W

Consumo de potencia (Máx.)

48W

Consumo de potencia (Modo suspensión)

Less than 0.5W

Consumo de potencia (DC apagado)

Less than 0.3W

INFO

Nombre del producto

UltraGear

Año

2024

CONECTIVIDAD

HDMI

Sí (2 unidades)

DisplayPort

Sí (1 unidad)

Versión DP

1.4 (DSC)

Puerto USB de Subida

Sí (1unidad/ver3.0)

Puerto USB de Bajada

Sí (2unidades/ver3.0)

Salida para Auriculares

4 polos (sonido + micrófono)

PANTALLA

Tamaño [Pulgada]

33.9

Resolución

86.2

Tipo de Panel

3440 x 1440

Ratio de Aspecto

21:9

Tamaño del píxel [mm]

0.231 × 0.231mm

Brillo (Mín.)[cd/m²]

275cd/m²

Brillo (Típ.)[cd/m²]

250cd/㎡

Gama de Color (Mín.)

DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

Gama de Color (Típ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Profundidad de Color (Número de colores)

1.07B

Ratio de Contraste (Mín.)

1200000:1

Ratio de contraste(Típ.)

1500000:1

Tiempo de respuesta

0.03ms (GTG)

Tasa de refresco (Máx)[Hz]

240Hz

Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvatura

800R

APLICACIÓN SW

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

Control Dual

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

MECÁNICO

Montaje en pared [mm]

100 x 100mm

ACCESORIO

HDMI

Sí (ver 2.1)

Display Port

USB A a B

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1

Potencia de salida

300 W

Número de altavoces

3 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Cine

Juego

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

BOOM Interfaz

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Mando a distancia

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

22 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

35 W

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

