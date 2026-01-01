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Refrigeradora LG French Door 468L, Compresor Inverter y Enfriamiento Express

Refrigeradora LG French Door 468L, Compresor Inverter y Enfriamiento Express

GM49MPY
Vista frontal de Refrigeradora LG French Door 468L, Compresor Inverter y Enfriamiento Express GM49MPY
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Vista frontal de Refrigeradora LG French Door 468L, Compresor Inverter y Enfriamiento Express GM49MPY
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Características principales

  • Refrigeradora LG Multi door, Color Prime Silver
  • Pantalla Digital táctil, Luz Led
  • Ice Maker Manual
  • Multi Air Flow
  • El color del producto ha sido definido por el fabricante. Tenga en cuenta que la tonalidad puede diferir de la mostrada en la página web debido a factores externos, tales como la iluminación o la resolución de la pantalla. Considere esta posible variación al momento de realizar su compra.
Más

Semi-flat Puerta Metálica

Un diseño elegante y moderno para un ajuste perfecto

Disfruta de un diseño elegante y un interior espacioso, que realzan la funcionalidad y la elegancia de tu hogar.

Modern kitchen interior with a silver built-in refrigerator, wood cabinets, and a kitchen island with stools.

FRESHConverter™

Ajustes de temperatura específicos para diferentes tipos de alimentos

FRESHConverter™ te permite seleccionar los ajustes de temperatura óptimos para cada tipo de alimento

Fresh Converter compartments shown storing cheese, fish, and vegetables at different temperature settings.

Multi Air Flow

Frescura por todas partes

El aire frío circula en todas direcciones para enfriar los alimentos de manera uniforme y mantenerlos frescos.

Open refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

Total No Frost

No es necesario descongelar manualmente

Evita la acumulación de hielo, por lo que no es necesario descongelarlo manualmente. Ayuda a mantener limpio el interior y conserva los alimentos frescos sin que se forme hielo.

Inverter Compressor

Enfriamiento eficiente

Control de potencia variable del compresor inverter

*Ahorro energético: el compresor inverter se adapta a las condiciones de carga variable ajustando la potencia de refrigeración para lograr una mayor eficiencia energética.

*La potencia de refrigeración se controla automáticamente en función de las condiciones de temperatura interior y exterior del refrigerador.

La estructura mecánica de los compresores convencionales y de los compresores inverter es similar a la de los compresores alternativos. La diferencia radica en la capacidad de control de la velocidad del motor (RPM). (Velocidad del motor: compresores alternativos: un solo nivel; compresores inverter: varios niveles)

Big Fresh Zone

Compartimento práctico para guardar verduras de forma organizada

El cajón para verduras ofrece un amplio espacio y una buena visibilidad, lo que facilita la organización

refrigerator with wide open doors, showcasing spacious interior and organized food storage.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GM49MPY

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Puertas múltiples

  • GRADO DE CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

    A

  • Estándar/Profundidad del mostrador

    Profundidad de la mesada

CAPACIDAD

  • Litraje Neto (L)

    468

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Congelamiento rápido

  • Pantalla LED externa

    Touch Display

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    93

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    830 x 1 855 x 698

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    86

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

  • InstaView

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Manual Twist Ice Maker

    Bandeja de hielo normal

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Doble máquina de hielo

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Plateado

  • Tipo de manija

    manija tipo pocket

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    430

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Extra espacio

    No

  • Estantería_Plegable

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    No

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    No

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    6 Transparente

GARANTÍA

  • Compressor

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Qué opina la gente

Sugerencias para ti

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Hasta 24 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

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Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

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