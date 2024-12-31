Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigeradora Side by Side 617L, InstaView™ y DoorCooling+™

Refrigeradora Side by Side 617L, InstaView™ y DoorCooling+™

Fácil acceso

Toca dos veces y mira el interior

Golpea dos veces y ve un 23% más de lo que hay dentro con la última generación de InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Comparado con la Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™ convencional de LG (GSX971NEAE).

Aporta frescura de forma uniforme y más rápida

DoorCooling+™ salidas de aire situadas en la parte delantera del interior de la refrigeradora mantienen las bebidas más frías y los alimentos más frescos.

Vista frontal de una refrigeradora InstaView negro con la luz encendida en el interior. El contenido de la refrigeradora puede verse a través de la puerta InstaView. La función DoorCooling emite rayos de luz azul sobre el contenido.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo que tarda en bajar la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior entre los modelos DoorCooling+™ y Non-DoorCooling+™. Sólo modelos aplicables.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Frescura potenciada por una humedad adecuada

FRESHBalancer™ mantiene un nivel de humedad adecuado para conservar las frutas y verduras frescas durante más tiempo.

Los cajones inferiores de la nevera están llenos de coloridos productos frescos. Una imagen ampliada muestra la palanca de control para elegir el nivel de humedad óptimo para mantener los productos frescos.

Hygiene care

Adiós a las bacterias

UVnano™ refresca la boquilla de su dispensador de agua todos los días, eliminando automáticamente el 99,99% de las bacterias de la boquilla de agua con luz UV.

*El UVnano (nombre de la función: Self Care) fue evaluado mediante pruebas de laboratorio por TÜV Rheinland utilizando métodos de prueba internos para medir la reducción de E. coli, S. aureus y P. aeruginosa en muestras de agua destilada tras la exposición al LED UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, después de un total de 24 horas de uso doméstico normal. Los resultados reales pueden variar en función de las condiciones ambientales y del uso. El producto no trata ni cura afecciones relacionadas con la salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté libre de contaminantes como partículas microbiológicas que puedan afectar a la salud de sus usuarios.

*UVnano es un compuesto de las palabras UV (ultravioleta) y nanómetro (unidad de longitud).

Los espacios interiores se perfilan con unas líneas de neón y unas flechas empiezan a empujar las líneas hacia fuera para mostrar que ahora hay más espacio dentro.

Gran capacidad

Más espacio para almacenar alimentos

Vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Puerta UltraSleek

Mejore su decoración

Vista frontal del panel metálico Metal Fresh con el logotipo "Metal Fresh".

Metal Fresh™

Un acabado perdurable

Una vista diagonal de la parte superior de la refrigeradora que muestra la suave iluminación LED.

Suave iluminación LED

Iluminación visiblemente mejorada

Vista diagonal de la estantería con paneles metálicos del interior de la refrigeradora.

Decoración metálica

Elegante y lujoso acabado metálico

*635L:Basado en el estándar de la UE, 635L es la capacidad del modelo GSXV91NSAE de LGE.

*27 pies cúbicos: Según la norma norteamericana, la capacidad del modelo LRS*2706 de LGE es de 27 pies cúbicos.

*Metal Fresh™ es una frase compuesta derivada de las frases 'diseño laminado metálico' aplicada en la rejilla de ventilación de aire frío y 'NatureFresh' de LINEARCooling™ y DoorCooling+™.

*El uso de componentes metálicos no mantiene por sí mismo más frescos los alimentos de la refrigeradora.

10 años de garantía sobre fondo gris, logotipo smart inverter

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años en el compresor Smart Inverter (sólo piezas).

FAQ

Q.

¿Para qué sirve una refrigeradora InstaView™?

A.

Con la ingeniosa tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no hay necesidad de abrir la puerta de tu refrigeradora LG para ver lo que hay dentro. Simplemente golpea dos veces el panel de cristal tintado y se iluminará para que puedas comprobar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene estable la temperatura de la refrigeradora, ahorra energía y conserva tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Es la forma más sencilla y económica de comprobar el contenido de tu refrigeradora LG sin ni siquiera abrir la puerta.

Q.

¿Para qué sirve una refrigeradora Door-in-Door™?

A.

El sistema Door-in-Door™ de LG proporciona acceso instantáneo a los artículos de uso diario sin necesidad de abrir toda la puerta de la refrigeradora. Guarda las bebidas y aperitivos más consumidos, como leche, zumo, mantequilla, fruta y yogurt, en el compartimento de fácil acceso, diseñado para minimizar la pérdida de aire frío y reducir así el consumo de energía de tu refrigeradora inteligente LG.

Q.

¿Qué necesito para instalar una refrigeradora?

A.

Para más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi refrigeradora LG? 

A.

Utiliza el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del frigorífico para ajustar la temperatura de tu refrigerdora o congelador. Utiliza la aplicación LG ThinQ™ para cambiar la temperatura a distancia a través de tu smartphone en los modelos compatibles. 

Q.

¿Qué hay que tener en cuenta al comprar un frigorífico congelador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de refrigeradoras elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece la refrigeradora perfecta para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un espacio existente, puede que tu elección venga direccionada por el espacio. Una vez que te hayas decidido por la refrigeradora que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVNano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHBalancer™. No olvide comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto. 

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de refrigeradora necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: la refrigeradora LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o fuentes. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga la refrigerdora que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama. 

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre una refrigeradora con y sin instalación de agua?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigeradora, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin instalación de agua. Una refrigradora con tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Una refrigeradora sin tuberías tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del confort del agua fría en el dispensador.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GS66SGP
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
Litraje Neto (L)
617
InstaView
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • GRADO DE CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

    A

  • Estándar/Profundidad del mostrador

    Profundidad de la mesada

CAPACIDAD

  • Litraje Neto (L)

    617

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    LED Display

  • Congelamiento rápido

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    136

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    126

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Manual de la máquina de hielo

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    Sí (Spaceplus)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Doble máquina de hielo

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Hielo en cubos y roto

  • Water Filter Model Name

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Plateado

  • Tipo de manija

    Aerosol de bolsillo

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    489

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Puerta cesta_Transparente

    2

  • Luz en el congelador.

    LED superior

  • Estante de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 transparentes

GARANTÍA

  • Compressor

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Qué opina la gente

