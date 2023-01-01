About Cookies on This Site

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 553 L con compresor Smart Inverter, iluminación LED

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 553 L con compresor Smart Inverter, iluminación LED

GT57BPSX

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 553 L con compresor Smart Inverter, iluminación LED

GT57BPSX
Se muestra un LG Top Freezer con la puerta inferior abierta. El refrigerador está lleno de productos y se muestra el sistema de enfriamiento liberando aire de enfriamiento que circula desde la parte superior al fondo del refrigerador.

Enfriamiento Uniforme de Arriba a Abajo

Con el sistema de enfriamiento uniforme los alimentos se mantienen más frescos, por más tiempo. Ahorre energía mientras mantienes la frescura.

*Velocidad de enfriamiento de agua embotellada: tiempo necesario para enfriar la botella de agua de 30 ℃ a 7 ℃ en las canastas de la puerta del refrigerador. Probado por SLG (SLG: certificado por el laboratorio de pruebas de Alemania "SLG Prüf-und Zertifizierungs GmbH).

Se muestra un LG Top Freezer en una cocina con las puertas abiertas. Un cuadrado azul resaltado en el centro del refrigerador se expande al tamaño del refrigerador para mostrar que tiene más espacio.

Gran Capacidad en Diseño Compacto

Disfruta 20 pies³ de espacio para almacenar tus alimentos dentro de un refrigerador que cabe perfecto en tu cocina.
An image of the Smart Inverter Compressor can be seen through the door of a fridge in a kitchen. A blue vapor cycles through the fridge to indicate cooling.

Ahorro Eficiente de Energía

El Compresor™ Smart Inverter enfría de la manera más eficiente posible para reducir el uso de energía hasta un 36%.

*La prueba se basa en el estándar "KS C ISO 15502" (Modelo: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP). El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

Una mujer y un perro duermen en un sofá cerca de la nevera.

Siempre Funcionando en Silencio

El Compresor Smart Inverter reduce el ruido en un 20%, por lo que tu refrigerador es tan silencioso como una biblioteca.

*Resultado de la prueba interna LGE utilizando el método de prueba interna LGE que compara los niveles de ruido del modelo de compresor inversor inteligente de LG, GA-B459CLWL (2020), con el modelo de compresor reciprocante de LG, GBB530NSQWB (2013). El resultado puede variar en el uso real.

El refrigerador está en una cocina con una puerta que se abre a la derecha. Al lado del refrigerador hay un pequeño círculo con una imagen del mismo refrigerador con una puerta de apertura izquierda para indicar una puerta reversible.

Una Puerta Personalizable para Satisfacer tus Necesidades

La puerta reversible te permite personalizar tu refrigerador para adaptarse al espacio de tu cocina.

*La inversión de la puerta debe realizarla un instalador autorizado o una persona de servicio. Si no es así, las puertas no estarán cubiertas por la garantía. Se pueden producir cargos por servicio. Póngase en contacto con el comerciante para más detalles.

Los cajones inferiores del refrigerador se muestran llenos de productos. Un círculo ampliado muestra la palanca de control de humedad en la parte superior del cajón de cerca con flechas para indicar que se puede cambiar.

Frutas y Verduras Crujientes Todos los Días

Dos cajoneshumidity crisper mantienen sus frutas y
verduras más frescas por más tiempo.
Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

Energéticamente Eficiente y Duradero

El compresor LG Smart Inverter lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años para el Compresor Smart Inverter (solo pieza).

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

GRADO DE CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

A

Tipo de producto

Top Freezer

CAPACIDAD

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

401

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Congelamiento rápido

No

Pantalla LED interna

Sí [Pantalla de puntos interna]

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

85,5

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

759 x 1 679 x 861

Peso del producto (kg)

78,5

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (en el gabinete, máquina de hielo lista)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

N/A

Manual de la máquina de hielo

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

N/A

Dispensador solo de agua

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Door (Material)

STS

Acabado (puerta)

STS

Tipo de manija

Bolsillo (decoración negra)

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

304

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

2 (2 Gallon Sized)

Hygiene Fresh

No

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Estante de Cristal_templado

2

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Diagnóstico inteligente

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Puerta cesta_Transparente

2

Estante de Cristal_templado

1

Qué opina la gente

Comprar directamente

GT57BPSX

GT57BPSX

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 553 L con compresor Smart Inverter, iluminación LED