We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GESTIÓN Y MANEJO DE LOS RESIDUOS DE APARATOS ELÉCTRICOS Y ELECTRÓNICOS
En cumplimiento con el DS 001-2012-MINAM y con nuestro compromiso con el medio ambiente, LG Electronics Peru S.A. pone a su disposición el siguiente enlace para que pueda obtener información sobre la recolección y manejo de Aparatos Eléctricos y Electronicos:
http://www.rlgperu.com/soluciones/plan-colectivo-raee/donde-reciclo
- Siguiente
ACTUALIZAR WEBOS 1.0 A 2.0 08/10/2015
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/pe/es/soporte/anuncios/PENTC140912104400.html isCopied
paste