We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ACTUALIZAR WEBOS 1.0 A 2.0
A partir del 20 de Octubre 2015, se encontrará disponible una nueva versión de Software para nuestros Televisores Smart TV con Sistema Operativo webOS 1.0 (Modelos LB6500, LB7000, LB7200, etc.). Esta versión permitirá obtener la nueva interfaz y velocidad de respuesta de nuestro Sistema Operativo webOS 2.0.
-Para realizar esta descarga únicamente deberá seguir estos pasos:
a) Ingrese al Menú de Configuraciones (Icono de la tuerca).
b) Ingrese al Menú General - Seleccione la opción "Acerca de este TV".
c) Ubique y seleccione la opción "Buscar Actualizaciones" - OK.
¡Agradecemos su preferencia!
- Anterior
- Siguiente
REPUESTOS ORIGINALES PARA TELEFONOS LG 15/10/2015
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/pe/es/soporte/anuncios/PENTC151010106860.html isCopied
paste