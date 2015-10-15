We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
REPUESTOS ORIGINALES PARA TELEFONOS LG
LG te ofrece repuestos originales (Pantallas, Baterías) para tu equipo o teléfono LG. Puedes contactarte con el siguiente centro de servicio para solicitar la cotización y venta de estos repuestos:
LG Center - Surco
Dirección: Jr. Loma Umbrosa 427 - Surco
Referencia: Cdra. 29 de Av. Caminos del Inca
Atención: Lunes - Viernes 10:00 am a 12:00 – 2:00 pm a 5:00 pm
Sábados 10:00 am a 12:00 pm
Teléfono: (01) 202-9333
¡Gracias por su preferencia!
