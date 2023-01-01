About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Un televisor LG NanoCell sobre un fondo negro. El televisor muestra un automóvil que pasa frente a una cadena montañosa baja y un espejo de agua que refleja el cielo intenso.

Esto no es solo grande.
Es épico.

Descubre un nivel de inmersión increíble que simplemente no se puede lograr con una pantalla más pequeña.

NanocCell

Disfruta de los colores puros en una gran pantalla.

LG NanoCell ofrece un color más refinado y preciso gracias a la nanotecnología. Maximiza tu experiencia de inmersión y descubre las maravillas del color puro en 4K y 8K en una variedad de modelos de pantallas de 75 y 86 pulgadas.

Un TV LG NanoCell de 75 pulgadas colocado directamente frente a un TV LG NanoCell de pantalla ultra grande de 86 pulgadas en una habitación oscura.. Las pantallas muestran una imagen en primer plano del rostro de una cebra.

Amplía para encontrar el televisor adecuado para ti.

Table Caption
Características NANO90 NANO75
Nano90 con pequeñas bombas de color en tonos de rojo y amarillo que explotan desde la parte inferior de la pantalla.
El TV NanoCell ideal para juegos
Nano75 con pequeñas bombas de color en tonos de violeta y azul que explotan desde la parte inferior de la pantalla.
Nuestro TV NanoCell más asequible
Pantalla 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75” 4K (3840x2160) 86 / 75 / 70”
Audio 2.2ch / 40 W 2.2ch / 20 W
Soporte Soporte, soporte de pared opcional Soporte, soporte de pared opcional
Procesador Procesador α7 Gen4 IA 4K Procesador α7 Gen4 IA 4K
Color Color nano Color nano
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
Funciones HDMI VRR/ALLM/eARC ALLM
Juegos AMD FreeSync™/Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG Optimizador de juegos/Panel
Inteligente Asistente de Google, Alexa, Airplay Asistente de Google
Control por voz Control remoto Control remoto
Plataforma webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
DÓNDE COMPRAR DÓNDE COMPRAR

Un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared rosa rodeado de muebles naturales. La pantalla muestra un bosque frondoso.

Observa cómo una pantalla grande se adapta a tu espacio.

¿No estás seguro de qué tamaño de pantalla es el adecuado para ti? Simplemente ingresa las dimensiones de tu habitación en el Simulador para televisores de LG, comprueba el tamaño real del producto y descubre cuál es el televisor que mejor se adapta a tu espacio.

Observa cómo una pantalla grande se adapta a tu espacio. PRUÉBALO AHORA

*El servicio estará disponible a partir del segundo semestre del año.

OLED, QNED o NanoCell Elige tu televisor ultra grande.

OLED autoiluminado de 8K real

  • Pantalla de 88, 83 y 77 pulgadas

OLED

QNED Mini LED

  • Pantalla de 65, 75 pulgadas

  •  
QNED

NanoCell

Pantalla de 86, 75 pulgadas

NANOCELL