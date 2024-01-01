Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
48" LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV 2024

Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED C4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem logo and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen, as well as the Soundbar below

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

Una obra maestra perfeccionada con el tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no pueden imitarse de la noche a la mañana. El chip alfa del OLED, líder mundial, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevos niveles-

*Imágenes de la pantalla simuladas.
Logotipo de los Premios a la Innovación CES 2024

Premios a la innovación CES 2024

LG OLED C4 83”

Galardonado

Un símbolo dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco brilla sobre el símbolo y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el cielo sobre él.

El nº 1 del mundo

11 años en la cima 

Nuestro reinado como el OLED favorito del mundo continúa.

*Omdia. 11 años de N° 1 en cuanto a unidades más vendidas 2013-2023. Este resultado no supone un respaldo a LGE ni a sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para más detalles.

Qué distingue a LG OLED evo?

Procesador alpha 9 AI Gen7 de LG sobre una placa base que emite rayos de luz verdes. Potenciador de brillo con la imagen lateral de un leopardo blanco. Ultraplano y preparado para LG Soundbar al colocarlo plano contra la pared en un salón moderno. OLED TV con el menú OLED Care se selecciona en el menú de soporte que está arriba en la pantalla.

Procesador AI Alpha 9 Gen7

Sólo el Alpha hace que OLED sea tan vívido como esto

El chip alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 redefine OLED con mejoras que agregan detalles transformadores y realistas.

Una imagen del procesador AI alpha 9 Gen7 encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz verdes. Una imagen que muestra Brightness Booster con una cara lateral de un leopardo blanco. Una vista lateral del dispositivo ultradelgado y listo para la barra de sonido LG colocados contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno. Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que se encuentra arriba en la pantalla.

1.5x

Mayor rendimiento de la AI

4.5x

Gráficos mejorados

2.2x

Velocidades de procesamiento

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador AI alpha 5.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia OLED

LG OLED en un salón moderno que muestra una actuación musical en pantalla. Unas ondas circulares azules que representan la personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Unas líneas rojas que representan los refinados de la IA cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece apagada. LG OLED TV mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Customizador AI

Sincronizado con lo que ves 

Una imagen adaptada a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y el Asistente de imágenes AI creará una imagen exactamente adaptada a tus gustos a partir de 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

Televisor LG OLED en un moderno apartamento urbano. Aparece un cuadro superpuesto sobre la imagen como un escaneo del espacio y, a continuación, ondas sonoras azules se proyectan desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación de sonido.

Ajuste acústico AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estas sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG OLED TV en un moderno salón durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

noche

LG OLED TV en un moderno salón durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier tipo de luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en su espacio y equilibra la imagen para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Picture Pro

Impactante realismo con encanto auténtico

Super escala AI

La AI afina la resolución

Después de clasificar el cuadro, la Reducción de Ruido AI y la Superresolución AI elevan las escenas a un nivel realista.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido Pro AI 

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro 

LG OLED TV como burbujas de sonido y ondas que salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Un sonido realista que recorre tu espacio

Experimenta la increible inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 que lo abarca todo.

Un hombre conduciendo una moto por un camino de tierra con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de la moto.

Amplificador de sonido dinámico

Sonido Impactante que resuena 

El procesador AI le brinda al sonido un impulso dinamico lleno de potencia.

LG OLED TV que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de los micrófonos y los instrumentos.

Control de Sonido Adaptable 

El sonido se adapta a lo que ves 

El control de sonido adaptable equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una claridad real.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Potenciador de Brillo

Iluminando una imagen más brillante

El algoritmo mejorado de aumento de luz de Brightness Booster ilumina la imagen con aún más claridad.

*Se aplica un 30% más de brillo a 55/65/77/83" C4.

**El brillo varía según la serie y el tamaño.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un leopardo blanco muestra su cara lateral en la parte izquierda de la imagen. A la izquierda aparece la leyenda "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

OLED 4K Auto Iluminado

Sin retroiluminación, belleza sin límites 

En lugar de depender de una luz de fondo adicional, los píxeles autoiluminados del LG OLED se iluminan de forma independiente. El resultado son colores realistas, negros perfectos que nunca son grises y una imagen incomparable. Con las certificaciones de luz azul baja, sin parpadeos y sin reflejos molestos de la tecnología Eye Comfort, mira durante más tiempo sin fatiga visual.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

Un contraste infinito que crea un impacto infinito

Las escenas cobran vida con audacia, donde se entrecruzan las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes.

Una bulliciosa escena urbana al atardecer con colores vivos y contrastes.

100% de fidelidad de color y volumen

Las escenas brillan con colores realistas

La fidelidad del color del 100% preserva los tonos sin distorsión.fidelidad del color del 100% preserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek para una fidelidad de color del 100% medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verifica de forma independiente Intertek.

OLED TV se encuentra a la derecha de la imagen. El menú Soporte está arriba en la pantalla, y el menú OLED Care está seleccionado.

OLED Care

Aumenta la longevidad de tu OLED

Relájate  y disfruta más con el cuidado del panel integrado que mantiene tu pantalla como nueva por más tiempo.

LG OLED TV, OLED C4 orientado 45 grados a la izquierda mostrando una hermosa puesta de sol con un barco en un lago, mientras el televisor está conectado a una barra de sonido LG mediante el soporte Synergy en un salón minimalista.

Diseño Ultra Delgado

Elegancia en la sencillez

Una perspectiva angular de la esquina inferior del OLED C4 que muestra una obra de arte abstracta en la pantalla. OLED C4 y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio limpio y plano contra la pared con una actuación orquestal reproduciéndose en la pantalla.

Experimenta la sensación ultradelgada

Un diseño minimalista con biseles estrechos garantiza una presencia limpia para una elegancia y una concentración total.

*El tamaño del bisel varía según la serie y el tamaño.

La mejor armonía con LG Audio

La barra de sonido de primer nivel digna del mejor LG OLED de su clase

Soporte de sinergía

Diseñado para amplificar la vista y el sonido 

El soporte Synergy mantiene su barra de sonido LG en el punto para un audio y una estética óptimos.

Mostrando el estilo de vida moderna, el televisor OLED de LG y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**La barra de sonido SC9 coincide con OLED C2 / C3 y C4.

*La barra de sonido se vende por separado y el modelo puede variar.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****Interfaz WOW / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Televisores compatibles: OLED G4, C4 y B4.

Gran variedad de tamaños

A medida de tu estilo de vida

Descubre un tamaño para cada espacio y gusto con una gama que va de 42" a 83".

Comparación de los distintos tamaños de LG OLED TV, OLED C4, mostrando OLED C4 42", OLED 48", OLED C4 55", OLED C4 65", OLED C4 77" y OLED C4 83".
webOS 24

Haz tu experiencia televisiva tuya

Experimenta la televisión hecha para usted con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

 

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. *

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee "webOS Re:New Program".

webOS Re: Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un nuevo TV por 5 años

Manténte actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de "Actualización 1" a "Actualización 4".

Con el Programa webOS Re: Nuevo Programa, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El Programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS, y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen los modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta 

Mi Perfil 

Espacio dedicado para ti 

Con Mi Perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos tendrán una pantalla de inicio personal con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Tarjeta Rápida

Accede directamente a tus favoritos

Con un solo clic. Tarjta Rápida te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un TV LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla aparece el texto "Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulses el botón mic del mando a distancia" junto a un gráfico circular rosa-morado. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Delante del televisor LG, el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al mando, aparece un gráfico de un dedo pulsando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

Asistente AI

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

Asistente AI  llega a conocerte a través de tu historial de búsquedas y te recomienda contenidos y palabras clave predefinidas, como "Para ti", "Recomendados", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Tarjeta Rápida

Accede directamente a tus favoritos

Con un solo clic. Tarjta Rápida te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Pueden mostrarse contenidos reducidos o limitados en función de la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, aunque la pantalla de inicio sólo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones pueden variar según el país y el momento de su lanzamiento.

*****Las "palabras clave para ti" en AI Concierge solo se pueden proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo. 

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

********El servicio Google Calendar será compatible a finales de este año.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor púrpura rodea el mando sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote 

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los anticuados botones. LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu TV LG con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Un TV LG muestra una película, y la pantalla se divide de modo que en la mitad se muestra una película y el otro lado muestra Spotify. El cursor pulsa un botón para abrir el panel de ajustes Multi-View y pulsa el botón Live TV, y la ventana de Spotify cambia a una pantalla que muestra la escena deportiva. Una tercera ventana muestra un vídeo de yoga en YouTube se desliza desde abajo. A continuación, una cuarta ventana que muestra Spotify se desliza desde abajo para que la pantalla muestre contenidos diferentes en los cuatro cuartos.

Multi Vista

Multiplica tu vista, multiplica tu diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2-4 segmentos. Utiliza tu televisor como monitor doble para tu PC, o añade más pantalla para buscar en la web y ver en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 y 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas sólo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

Conectividad total desde tu TV

Un TV LG montado en la pared de un salón muestra un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Conectividad móvil

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente al televisor

Vea el contenido de su iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de su televisor LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Inicio

Controla inteligentemente tu inicio desde un solo lugar

Inicio permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde el televisor, incluidos el móvil, la barra de sonido y dispositivos IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

***Soporta AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la app móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI y puede variar en función de los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra del OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio tras instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

Una amplia gama de contenidos listos para ver

Un TV LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la imagen aparecen los textos "Colección de acción", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Visto recientemente". El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de TV.

LG Canales

Ahora se muestra gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para ver las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenidos exclusivos sólo en LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora tus servicios favoritos de streaming facilmente 

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de la forma más fácil posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios de streaming y aplicaciones favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Disfruta de maravillas cinematográficas y diversión arcade

Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas cinematográficas auténticas cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con el soporte de FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión ni sobreprocesamiento.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película "Asesinos de la Luna Florida" en un LG OLED TV. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: "Para ver en casa, todas las películas deberían verse en modo cineasta", se superpone a la imagen con el logotipo de "Killers of the Flower Moon", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo de "próximamente". Logotipo de Dolby Vision Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

****FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros te rodean 

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad incomparable, los detalles intrincados y la profundidad espacial de Dolby Atmos.

Una acogedora sala de estar tenuemente iluminada, un televisor LG OLED que muestra a una pareja usando un paraguas y gráficos circulares brillantes que rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Aprobado por el Director para un avanzado procesamiento.

En conversación con Lee Sung Jin, director de Beef de Netflix.

Donde Ryusuke Hamaguchi elabora sus películas premiadas.

Jugabilidad Infinita

Donde la acción rápida no se detiene nunca

Elimina errores y retrasos con AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidad con G-Sync, modo de 144 Hz y VRR integrado.

*Certificado por "Excelente rendimiento en juegos" y tiempos de respuesta por Intertek.

**VRR oscila entre 40Hz y 144Hz, y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz de C4 sólo funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 144Hz.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No dejes de usar el Optimizador de Juego y Panel de Juego.

Una escena de FPS con el Panel de Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante la partda. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Optimizador de Juego apareciendo sobre la partida.

*El Panel de Juego sólo se activa cuando el "Optimizador de juego" y "Panel de juego" están activados. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Acceso a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: El precio de la pesadilla". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las colaboraciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Puede ser requerida la suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser requerida la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG OLED para el futuro

Elige  lo mejor para el planeta con empaques ligeros, ecológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Empaque de LG OLED en un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Todos los modelos LG OLED 2024 incluyen un empaque ecológico.

Todas las especificaciones

