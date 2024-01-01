Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
77" LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

77" LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED77G4PSA

77" LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV 2024

Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, webOS Re:New Program logo, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen, as well as the Soundbar below
LG OLED G4 orientado 45 grados a la derecha con una ilustración abstracta morada y naranja en pantalla sobre un fondo naranja con esferas 3D, luego el televisor OLED gira para mirar al frente. En la parte inferior derecha aparece el logotipo del Procesador LG alpha 11 AI.

Una obra maestra perfeccionada con el tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no pueden imitarse de la noche a la mañana. El chip alfa del OLED, líder mundial, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevos estandares.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un emblema dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco ilumina el emblema y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el cielo sobre él.

El N°1 en el mundo

11 años después,
seguimos en la cima

Nuestro reinado como el OLED favorito del mundo continúa.

*Omdia. 11 años de N° 1 en cuanto a unidades más vendidas 2013-2023. Este resultado no supone un respaldo a LGE ni a sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para más detalles.

¿Qué distingue a LG OLED evo?

Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K de LG sobre una placa base que emite rayos de luz púrpura y rosa. Diseño Ultra Delgado de LG OLED G4 y LG Soundbar montado plano contra la pared en un espacio de vida moderno. OLED TV con el menú OLED Care se selecciona en el menú de soporte que está arriba en la pantalla. Potenciador de brillo con una imagen de ballena saltando fuera del agua ante un cielo nocturno estrellado.

Procesador AI alpha 11

11 años de experiencia en un solo chip

El único chip dedicado a OLED redefine la experiencia a través del aprendizaje profundo, los gráficos y la velocidad.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6.7x

Mayor rendimiento de la AI

7.7x

Gráficos mejorados

2.8x

Velocidad del procesador

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador alfa 5 AI. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia OLED

LG OLED en un salón moderno que muestra una actuación musical en pantalla. Unas ondas circulares azules que representan la personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Unas líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la IA cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece apagada. LG OLED TV mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Personalización de la AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Un cuadro a su gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y el Asistente de imágenes AI creará una imagen exactamente adaptada a tus gustos a partir de 85 millones de posibilidades y, a continuación, la guardará en tu perfil.

Televisor LG OLED en un moderno apartamento urbano. Una cuadrícula superpuesta aparece sobre la imagen como un escaneo del espacio y, a continuación, ondas sonoras azules se proyectan desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación de sonido.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo
se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta la distribución de la habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG OLED TV y LG Soundbar en un moderno salón por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

noche

LG OLED TV en un moderno salón durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Tanto de día como de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz del espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para ofrecer imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Imagen Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo
en cada fotograma

Superescalado AI

La IA ajusta la resolución

Tras clasificar el fotograma, la Reducción de Ruido AI y la Superresolución AI elevan las escenas a un nivel realista.

Procesamiento de directores de AI

Conserva los colores que crean ambiente

Aprecie las películas con una recreación más clara de la gradación cromática y los matices emocionales pretendidos por el director. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

LG OLED TV como burbujas de sonido y ondas que salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Un sonido realista que recorre tu espacio

Experimente la inmersión insana de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 11.1.2 integral.

Una mujer canta con el micrófono en la mano mientras hay un círculo naranja gráfico alrededor de su boca para mostrar el paisaje sonoro.

Remasterización de voz AI

Las voces se cuelan entre los bulliciosos telones de fondo

Incluso en las escenas emocionantes, escucha al protagonista hablar por encima de toda la acción.

Un hombre conduciendo una moto por un camino de tierra con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de la moto.

Refuerzo dinámico del sonido

Un sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras del procesador de IA dan al sonido un impulso dinámico repleto de potencia.

LG OLED TV que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de los micrófonos y los instrumentos.

Control de sonido adaptativo

El sonido se adapta a lo que veas

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para una mayor claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El sonido envolvente virtual 11.1.2ch y la remasterización de voz AI sólo están disponibles en el procesador AI alfa 11.

***Debe activarse a través del menú de modo de sonido.

****El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Potenciador de brillo Max

Brillo, ahora un 150% más brillante

Un algoritmo de potenciación de la luz y una arquitectura de control de la luz mejorados aumentan el brillo en un 150%¹.

*La mejora del brillo del 150% cubre el 3% de la pantalla y se aplica a los G4 de 55/65/77/83". No incluye G4 de 97". 

**70% más de brillo se aplica a 55/65/77/83" G4. 

***El brillo difiere según la serie y el tamaño.

****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

OLED 4K AUTOILUMINADO

Sin retroiluminación, belleza sin límites

En lugar de depender de una retroiluminación adicional, los píxeles autoiluminados de LG OLED se iluminan de forma independiente. El resultado es un color fiel a la realidad, negros perfectos que nunca se vuelven grises y una imagen incomparable. Con las certificaciones Eye Comfort Technology de baja luz azul, sin parpadeos y sin reflejos molestos, mira durante más tiempo sin fatiga visual.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Un contraste infinito crea un impacto infinito

Las escenas cobran vida con audacia, donde se entrecruzan las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes.

Una bulliciosa escena urbana al atardecer con colores vivos y contrastes.

100% de fidelidad de color y volumen

Las escenas brillan con colores realistas

El 100% de volumen de color aumenta la riqueza de matices, mientras que el 100% de fidelidad de color conserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel OLED de LG está certificado por Intertek para el 100% de fidelidad de color medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente de Intertek. 

OLED TV está de pie a la derecha de la imagen. El menú Soporte está arriba en la pantalla, y el menú OLED Care está seleccionado.

OLED Care

Aumente la longevidad
de su OLED

Relájese más y disfrute más con el cuidado integrado del panel que mantiene

su pantalla como nueva durante más tiempo.

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 mostrando una elegante obra de arte abstracta y LG Soundbar plana contra la pared en un salón moderno.

Diseño de una pared

El diseño sin costuras presenta una separación prácticamente nula

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 dentro de un ángulo de perspectiva contra una pared de mármol mostrando cómo se funde contra la pared. LG OLED TV, OLED G4 y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio limpio y plano contra la pared con una actuación orquestal en pantalla.

Miradas limpias a una con la pared

Se integra con elegancia en la pared sin dejar huecos³.

*El tamaño del bisel varía según la serie y el tamaño.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La barra de sonido de gama alta digna
del mejor LG OLED de su clase

Ajuste a ras sin holgura

Un diseño icónico a la vista y al oído

La barra de sonido LG SG10TY, que hace juego a la perfección, encaja plana contra la pared para lograr un aspecto interior cohesivo.

Una perspectiva angular de la parte inferior de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG.
Primer plano de la barra de sonido LG contra la pared.
El televisor OLED de LG y la barra de sonido de LG se combinan en un salón moderno.

*La barra de sonido puede adquirirse por separado.

**La barra de sonido SG10TY es compatible con OLED G (65/77").

*La barra de sonido puede adquirirse por separado y el control de modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del mando a distancia de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones. 

***Tenga en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión Wi-Fi para las actualizaciones.

****Soundbar Control / Orchestra Sound / Wireless Soundcast Televisores compatibles: OLED G4, C4 y B4.

Gran variedad de tamaños

A medida de tu estilo de vida

Descubre un tamaño para cada espacio y gusto con una gama que va de 55" a 97".

Comparación de los diferentes tamaños de los televisores LG OLED TV, OLED G4, mostrando OLED G4 55", OLED G4 65", OLED G4 77" y OLED G4 97".

webOS 24

Haz tu experiencia televisiva tuya

Experimenta la televisión hecha para usted con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

 

Una imagen de un leopardo blanco que muestra su cara lateral en el lado izquierdo de la imagen. A la izquierda aparecen las palabras "Hasta un 30% más brillante".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. *

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee "webOS Re:New Program".El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee "webOS Re:New Program".

webOS Re: Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un nuevo TV por 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando añadimos nuevas funciones y comodidades.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de "Actualización 1" a "Actualización 4".

Con el Programa webOS Re: Nuevo Programa, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El Programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS, y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen los modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta 

Mi Perfil 

Espacio dedicado para ti 

Con Mi Perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos tendrán una pantalla de inicio personal con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Tarjeta Rápida

Accede directamente a tus favoritos

Con un solo clic. Tarjta Rápida te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla aparece el texto "Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulses el botón mic del mando a distancia" junto a un gráfico circular rosa-morado. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Delante del televisor LG, el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al mando, aparece un gráfico de un dedo pulsando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

Asistente AI

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

Asistente AI  llega a conocerte a través de tu historial de búsquedas y te recomienda contenidos y palabras clave predefinidas, como "Para ti", "Recomendados", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Tarjeta Rápida

Accede directamente a tus favoritos

Con un solo clic. Tarjta Rápida te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Pueden mostrarse contenidos reducidos o limitados en función de la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, aunque la pantalla de inicio sólo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones pueden variar según el país y el momento de su lanzamiento.

*****Las "palabras clave para ti" en AI Concierge solo se pueden proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo. 

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

*******La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor púrpura rodea el mando sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote

La magia está en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los anticuados botones. LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes de tu televisor LG con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Un TV LG muestra una película, y la pantalla se divide de modo que en la mitad se muestra una película y el otro lado muestra Spotify. El cursor pulsa un botón para abrir el panel de ajustes Multi-View y pulsa el botón Live TV, y la ventana de Spotify cambia a una pantalla que muestra la escena deportiva. Una tercera ventana muestra un vídeo de yoga en YouTube se desliza desde abajo. A continuación, una cuarta ventana que muestra Spotify se desliza desde abajo para que la pantalla muestre contenidos diferentes en los cuatro cuartos.

Multi Vista

Multiplica tu vista, multiplica tu diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2-4 segmentos. Utiliza tu televisor como monitor doble para tu PC, o añade más pantalla para buscar en la web y ver en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 y 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas sólo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

Conectividad total desde el televisor

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de un salón muestra un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Conectividad móvil

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente al televisor

Vea el contenido de su iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de su televisor LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Inicio

Controla inteligentemente tu inicio desde un solo lugar

Inicio permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde el televisor, incluidos el móvil, la barra de sonido y dispositivos IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

***Soporta AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la app móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI y puede variar en función de los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra del OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio tras instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

Una gran variedad de contenidos listos para ver

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la imagen aparecen los textos "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Visto recientemente". El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de TV.

Canales LG

Ahora gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para ver las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenidos exclusivos sólo en LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de la forma más fácil posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios de streaming y aplicaciones favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Disfruta de maravillas cinematográficas y diversión arcade

Dolby Vision y modo FILMMAKER

Auténticas escenas de cine cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultravívida de Dolby Vision se une a la compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen al tiempo que se garantiza que no haya distorsión ni procesamiento excesivo.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros te rodean

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad, el detalle y la profundidad espacial sin precedentes de Dolby Atmos.

Una acogedora sala de estar tenuemente iluminada, un televisor OLED de LG que muestra a una pareja usando un paraguas y gráficos circulares brillantes que rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Aprobado por el Director para un procesamiento avanzado 

En conversación con Lee Sung Jin, director de Beef de Netflix.

Donde Ryusuke Hamaguchi elabora sus películas premiadas.

Lo último en juegos

Donde la acción rápida nunca se detiene

Elimina los retardos con AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidad con G-Sync, modo de 144 Hz y VRR integrado.

*Certificado por "Excelente rendimiento en juegos" y tiempos de respuesta por Intertek.

**VRR oscila entre 40 Hz y 144 Hz, y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1. 

***El modo 144 Hz se aplica a los G4 de 55/65/77/83" y es compatible con contenidos conectados a PC.

Controles justo donde los necesita

No dejes de usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Game Dashboard sólo se activa cuando "Game Optimizer" y "Game Dashboard" están activados. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Acceso a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: El precio de la pesadilla". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubra la visión de LG OLED para el futuro

Elija lo mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros y ecológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG OLED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Todos los modelos OLED 2024 de LG incluyen un embalaje ecológico.

1.Comparado con modelos evo no OLED y basado en la medición Full White.

2.Dependiendo del entorno de instalación, puede haber un ligero espacio entre el televisor y la pared. La instalación puede variar. Consulte la guía de instalación para más detalles. 

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    OLED Color

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α11 IA 4K

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de Audio

    60W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    4.2 Ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    OLED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α11 IA 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α11 IA Super Upscaling 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Tecnología Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo Imagen

    4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

JUEGOS

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Si (hasta 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    web OS 24

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Siempre Listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si (Incorporado)

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Control de Voz libre de manos

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si (hasta 4 vistas)

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Si (Enviador/Recibidor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    IA Sound Pro α11 (Virtual 11.1.2 Up- mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (IA Voice remasterizado)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de Audio

    60W

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    4.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 712 x 982 x 24,8

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 712 x 1 039 x 321

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    501 x 321

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    37,4

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    44

  • Peso del embalaje

    49,0

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 6)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Cable IR Blaster

    Si

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías de control remoto

    Si (AA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

