65" LG OLED evo B4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED65B4PSA

Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED B4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen with 2-pole stand
LG OLED B4 orientado 45 grados a la izquierda con una obra de arte abstracta verde y naranja en pantalla sobre un fondo verde con esferas 3D. El televisor OLED gira para mirar al frente. En la parte inferior derecha aparece el logotipo del procesador LG alpha 8 AI.

Una obra maestra perfeccionada con el tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no pueden imitarse de la noche a la mañana. El chip alfa del OLED, líder mundial, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevos estandares.

 

 

 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Un emblema dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco ilumina el emblema y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el cielo sobre él.

El N°1 en el mundo

11 años después,
seguimos en la cima

Nuestro reinado como el OLED favorito del mundo continúa.

*Omdia. 11 años de N° 1 en cuanto a unidades más vendidas 2013-2023. Este resultado no supone un respaldo a LGE ni a sus productos. Visita https://www.omdia.com/ para más detalles.

¿Qué distingue a LG OLED evo?

El procesador alpha 8 AI de LG encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz naranja. OLED TV con el menú OLED Care se selecciona en el menú de soporte que aparece en la pantalla. El diseño estilizado en una vista lateral mientras se coloca plano contra la pared en un salón moderno.
Procesador AI alpha 8

La inteligencia definitiva en su núcleo

El chip alpha 8 AI Processor redefine OLED con mejoras que añaden un detalle transformador y realista.

El procesador AI alpha 8 de LG apenas es visible en la oscuridad. El procesador de IA se ilumina en verde y de él salen rayos de luz de colores. Aparecen más rayos en la placa base, que se extienden aún más, y aparecen puntos blancos como estrellas, creando la impresión de una escena intergaláctica.

1.5x

Rendimiento más rápido de la IA

2.8x

Gráficos mejorados

1.8x

Procesamiento avanzado 

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador alfa 5 AI. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia OLED

 

 

LG OLED en un salón moderno que muestra una actuación musical en pantalla. Unas ondas circulares azules que representan la personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Unas líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la IA cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece apagada. LG OLED TV mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.
Personalización de la IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

Se muestra una galería con 6 imágenes de globos aerostáticos en el cielo. Se seleccionan dos imágenes. A continuación, aparece una galería con 6 imágenes de personas soplando burbujas. Se seleccionan 2 más. Aparece una pantalla negra con un icono de carga rosa y morado. Aparece un paisaje místico, y los refinamientos aparecen gradualmente de izquierda a derecha.

Un cuadro a su gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y el Asistente de imágenes AI creará una imagen exactamente adaptada a tus gustos a partir de 85 millones de posibilidades y, a continuación, la guardará en tu perfil.

Televisor LG OLED en un moderno apartamento urbano. Una cuadrícula superpuesta aparece sobre la imagen como un escaneo del espacio y, a continuación, ondas sonoras azules se proyectan desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación de sonido.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo
se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta la distribución de la habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG OLED TV y LG Soundbar en un moderno salón por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

noche

LG OLED TV en un moderno salón durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Tanto de día como de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz del espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para ofrecer imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Imagen Pro

Realismo único con encanto auténtico

Una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Líneas rojas que representan refinamientos de IA cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece apagada.

Superescalado AI

La IA ajusta la resolución

Tras clasificar el fotograma, la Reducción de Ruido AI y la Superresolución AI elevan las escenas a un nivel realista.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

LG OLED TV como burbujas de sonido y ondas que salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Un sonido realista que recorre tu espacio

Experimente la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2.

Un hombre conduciendo una moto por un camino de tierra con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de la moto.

Refuerzo dinámico del sonido

Un sonido impactante resuena

Las mejoras del procesador de IA dan al sonido un impulso dinámico repleto de potencia.

LG OLED TV que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de los micrófonos y los instrumentos.

Control de sonido adaptativo

El sonido se adapta a lo que veas

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para una mayor claridad.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú de modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

OLED 4K AUTOILUMINADO

Sin retroiluminación,
belleza sin límites

Las 4 capas de un televisor en una vista lateral: retroiluminación, TFT y OLED, película y cristal. La retroiluminación desaparece, y las otras 3 se juntan y giran hacia arriba para mostrar el televisor completo desde una vista frontal.

En lugar de depender de una retroiluminación adicional, los píxeles autoiluminados de LG OLED se iluminan de forma independiente. El resultado es un color fiel a la realidad, negros perfectos que nunca se vuelven grises y una imagen incomparable. Con las certificaciones Eye Comfort Technology de baja luz azul, sin parpadeos y sin reflejos molestos, mira durante más tiempo sin fatiga visual.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las palabras "SUPER BLACK" aparecen en negrita y en mayúsculas negras. A continuación, una escena montañosa negra de nítida definición se eleva para cubrir las letras, revelando también un pueblo y dunas de arena. El texto negro desaparece tras un cielo negro.

Un contraste infinito crea un impacto infinito

Las escenas cobran vida con audacia, donde se entrecruzan las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes.

Una bulliciosa escena urbana al atardecer con colores vivos y contrastes.
100% de fidelidad de color y volumen

Las escenas brillan con colores realistas

El 100% de volumen de color aumenta la riqueza de matices, mientras que el 100% de fidelidad de color conserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel OLED de LG está certificado por Intertek para el 100% de fidelidad de color medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de la gama de colores (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente de Intertek. 

OLED TV está de pie a la derecha de la imagen. El menú Soporte está arriba en la pantalla, y el menú OLED Care está seleccionado.

OLED Care

Aumenta la vida útil
de tu OLED

Relájese más y disfrute más con el cuidado integrado del panel

que mantiene su pantalla como nueva durante más tiempo.

LG OLED TV, OLED B4 en la pared de un espacio habitable neutral que muestra una foto colorida de una puesta de sol sobre el océano.

Diseño delgado

Líneas limpias para una
impresión impecable

Una esquina inferior de LG OLED TV, OLED B4 de pie encima de una superficie de mármol. Una onda azul pálido aparece en la pantalla. LG OLED TV, OLED B4 sobre un soporte en un espacio minimalista.

Lo más cerca posible

Sus líneas increíblemente finas mantienen la atención

en toda la pantalla sin distracciones y combinan a

la perfección con el interior de su hogar.

*El tamaño del bisel varía según la serie y el tamaño.

Gran variedad de tamaños

A medida de tu estilo de vida

Descubra un tamaño para cada espacio y gusto con una gama que va de 55" a 77".

Comparación de LG OLED TV, OLED B4 de diferentes tamaños, mostrando OLED B4 48", OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", OLED B4 77".
Un primer plano de la pantalla de un televisor LG que muestra los botones Home Office, Game y Music sobre un banner de Masters of the Air se aleja para mostrar el televisor montado en la pared de un salón. En la imagen aparecen los siguientes logotipos en la pantalla del televisor: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now y Udemy.

webOS 24

Haz tu experiencia televisiva tuya

Experimenta la televisión hecha para usted con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y sólo se ofrecen en los países que admiten PNL en su lengua materna. 

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee "webOS Re:New Program".

webOS Re: Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un nuevo TV por 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando añadimos nuevas funciones y comodidades.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de "Actualización 1" a "Actualización 4".

Con el Programa webOS Re: Nuevo Programa, los clientes pueden

disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años,lo

que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual

en el momento de la compra.

*El Programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS, y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen los modelos UHD y superiores.

Tu TV sabe lo que te gusta 

Una pantalla de TV LG muestra la visualización de Mi Perfil. En el tercio superior, un banner de Tangible Wonders. Debajo del banner, se muestran los siguientes botones: Home Hub, Deportes, Juego, Accesibilidad, Home Office. Debajo de los botones, se muestran los siguientes logotipos: Canales LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now y Udemy. Debajo de los logotipos, se muestran 5 miniaturas de películas bajo el texto "Top picks for you". Haz clic con el cursor en la "S" inicial de la esquina superior izquierda. Se abre un menú desplegable LG Account y se muestran cinco nombres. El cursor hace clic en el segundo nombre y las miniaturas y los contenidos recomendados en pantalla cambian.

Mi Perfil 

Espacio dedicado para ti

Con Mi Perfil, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos tendrán una pantalla de inicio personal con recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas.

Al hacer clic en Deportes, la pantalla se desvanece en una página de inicio de Deportes con el texto "Registra tu equipo/jugador favorito para obtener más información sobre la clasificación de la liga, los horarios de los partidos o cualquier otra actualización" y "Lista de ligas populares". Hay cinco miniaturas etiquetadas como Fútbol, Baloncesto, Béisbol, Cricket y Hockey sobre hielo. La pantalla retrocede, el cursor hace clic en Juego, y la pantalla se desvanece en una página de inicio de Juego con el texto "Sumérgete en un juego en la pantalla grande. Puedes jugar y ver los últimos vídeos de juego". La imagen muestra botones etiquetados como Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid y Recently played. Aparecen los siguientes logotipos: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube y Twitch.

Tarjeta Rápida

Accede directamente a tus favoritos

Con un solo clic. Tarjta Rápida te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla aparece el texto "Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulses el botón mic del mando a distancia" junto a un gráfico circular rosa-morado. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Delante del televisor LG, el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al mando, aparece un gráfico de un dedo pulsando un botón y el texto "Pulsación corta".

Asistente AI

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

Asistente AI  llega a conocerte a través de tu historial de búsquedas y te recomienda contenidos y palabras clave predefinidas, como "Para ti", "Recomendados", "Tendencias actuales" y "Consejos".

Un televisor LG muestra una imagen de un amanecer con la hora, la fecha, el tiempo y la temperatura, y el texto "Buenos días". Un globo de diálogo con el texto "Hola LG" aparece y desaparece, seguido de un globo de diálogo con el texto "Muéstrame la agenda de esta semana". La pantalla pasa a mostrar un calendario de Google y la programación diaria.

Siempre listo

Su asistente está siempre dispuesto a servirle

Cualquier información que desees, ya sea la hora, el tiempo, alertas deportivas o incluso Google Calendar y Google Fotos, solo tienes que pedírsela a tu asistente de IA. Tu asistente siempre está dispuesto a ayudarte.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Pueden mostrarse contenidos reducidos o limitados en función de la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, aunque la pantalla de inicio sólo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones pueden variar según el país y el momento de su lanzamiento.

*****Las "palabras clave para ti" en AI Concierge solo se pueden proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo. 

******Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor púrpura rodea el mando sobre un fondo negro.

Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de los anticuados botones.

LG Magic Remote desbloquea todas las funciones inteligentes

de tu televisor LG con un clic, un desplazamiento o tu voz.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Vista múltiple

Multiplica tu vista,
multiplica tu diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2-4 segmentos. Utiliza tu televisor como monitor doble para tu PC, o añade más pantalla para buscar en la web y ver en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 y 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas sólo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

Conectividad total desde tu TV

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de un salón muestra un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Conectividad móvil

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente al televisor

Vea el contenido de su iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de su televisor LG sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrados.

Un logotipo de LG ThinQ™, materia y Apple Home. Un televisor LG montado en una pared y un LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360° a la izquierda. El televisor muestra Home Hub y un cursor hace clic en "Purificador de aire" y se activa LG PuriCare™ Objet Collection 360°.

Home Hub

Controla tu casa inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde el televisor, incluidos el móvil, la barra de sonido y dispositivos IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

***Soporta AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la app móvil ThinQ.

*****El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin mando a distancia solo es posible con el procesador alpha 9 AI y puede variar en función de los productos y las regiones.

******Es posible que el servicio integrado Chromecast aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra del OLED CS4, pero podrás disfrutar del servicio tras instalar las actualizaciones de software de webOS.

Una gran variedad de contenidos listos para ver

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la imagen aparecen los textos "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" y "Visto recientemente". El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de TV.

Canales LG

Ahora gratis en LG

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para ver las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, películas populares y series de televisión, incluso contenidos exclusivos sólo en LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de la forma más fácil posible, con acceso directo integrado a tus servicios de streaming y aplicaciones favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Disfruta de maravillas cinematográficas y diversión arcade

Dolby Vision y modo FILMMAKER

Auténticas escenas de cine cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultravívida de Dolby Vision se une a la compatibilidad con FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen al tiempo que se garantiza que no haya distorsión ni procesamiento excesivo.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película "Asesinos de la Luna Florida" en un LG OLED TV. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: "Para ver en casa, todas las películas deberían verse en modo cineasta", se superpone a la imagen con el logotipo de "Killers of the Flower Moon", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo de "próximamente". Logotipo de Dolby Vision Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros te rodean

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad, el detalle y la profundidad espacial sin precedentes de Dolby Atmos.

Una acogedora sala de estar tenuemente iluminada, un televisor OLED de LG que muestra a una pareja usando un paraguas y gráficos circulares brillantes que rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Aprobado por el Director para un procesamiento avanzado

En conversación con Lee Sung Jin, director de Beef de Netflix.

Donde Ryusuke Hamaguchi elabora sus películas premiadas.

Lo último en juegos

Donde la acción rápida nunca se detiene

Prepárate para la victoria con AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidad con G-SYNC, modo de 120 Hz y VRR.

Escena borrosa de un coche conduciendo a toda velocidad en un juego de carreras. La escena se refina, lo que resulta en una acción suave y clara. Logotipo de FreeSync Premium y logotipo de NVIDIA G-SYNC en la esquina superior derecha.

*Certificado por "Excelente rendimiento en juegos" y tiempos de respuesta por Intertek.

**VRR oscila entre 40 Hz y 120 Hz, y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1. 

Controles justo donde los necesita

No dejes de usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*Game Dashboard sólo se activa cuando "Game Optimizer" y "Game Dashboard" están activados. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Acceso a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: El precio de la pesadilla". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

**Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Puede ser necesaria la suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubra la visión de LG OLED para el futuro

Elija lo mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros y ecológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG OLED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Todos los modelos OLED 2024 de LG incluyen un embalaje ecológico. 

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 449 x 832 x 45,9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 449 x 896 x 235

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 600 x 950 x 172

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 057 x 235

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    17,1

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    17,3

  • Peso del embalaje

    24,4

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    300 x 200

Qué opina la gente

