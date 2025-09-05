Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG QNED AI QNED70 4K de 55 pulgadas 2025

55QNED70ASA
Front view of LG QNED70 TV, LG QNED Al Logo on the top corner. LG QNED TV depicts colorful paintike textures coming together.
Rear view of LG QNED70 TV
Left-facing side view of LG QNED70 TV
Front view and side view of LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors. Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3. The title talks about LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology that allows you to see vivid color on your screen.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
Características principales

  • Paleta de colores de gran intensidad gracias al nuevo color QNED dinámico
  • Calidad de imagen 4K, imágenes mejoradas y sonido envolvente gracias al procesador alpha 7 4K AI Gen8
  • Nuevo botón de IA, controles de voz y funciones de arrastrar y soltar en el AI Magic Remote
  • Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalamiento 4K
  • Alta resolución en una pantalla de TV ultragrande
Más

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción del producto a continuación son únicamente con fines ilustrativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para una representación precisa.

Insignia de los CES Innovation Awards con mención a 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Ciberseguridad

Logotipo de Selección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema para televisión inteligente 2024/2025.

Selección del editor de AVForums - Mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/25

“webOS 24 ofrece una experiencia inteligente, elegante y rápida, además de innovadora y ordenada”.

*Los premios CES Innovation Awards se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

LG QNED TV sobre un colorido fondo oscuro. En la pantalla hay una ilustración brillante y colorida en la que se muestra la tecnología de color QNED y su capacidad para mostrar un amplio espectro de tonos con gran contraste. Se puede ver el logotipo de LG QNED AI. En el título dice “Todos los colores redefinidos con el color QNED dinámico”.

LG QNED TV sobre un colorido fondo oscuro. En la pantalla hay una ilustración brillante y colorida en la que se muestra la tecnología de color QNED y su capacidad para mostrar un amplio espectro de tonos con gran contraste. Se puede ver el logotipo de LG QNED AI. En el título dice “Todos los colores redefinidos con el color QNED dinámico”.

Todos los colores redefinidos con el color QNED dinámico

*QNED y QNED evo están equipadas cada una con soluciones de diferentes colores que utilizan la última y única tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que reemplaza los Quantum Dots.

Calidad de la imagenwebOS para IATV ultragrandeCalidad de sonidoEntretenimiento

Color QNED dinámico completamente nuevo

La última y única tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG que reemplaza los Quantum Dot proporciona una tasa de reproducción del color mejorada.

Salpicaduras de pintura de diversos colores irrumpen desde el suelo hacia arriba.

Certificación de Intertrek para 100% de volumen de color para DCI-P3.

Certificación de Intertrek para 100% de volumen de color para DCI-P3.

100% de volumen de color certificado con LG QNED

*El Color Gamut Volume (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la verificación independiente realizada por Intertek.

Conozca el procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 poderoso e inteligente

Con mejoras significativas en el desempeño, el procesamiento más rápido del procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 ahora ofrece una calidad de imagen 4K con mucha mayor nitidez y profundidad que antes.

El procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en color amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores.

*En comparación con una TV inteligente básica del mismo año con procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6, según una comparación de las especificaciones internas.

El superescalamiento de 4K le da vida a cada cuadro

El poderoso procesador de LG impulsa la resolución a la calidad original. Disfruta la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados del superescalamiento 4K.

Comparación de antes y después de cómo el superescalamiento 4K de LG mejora la calidad de la imagen. Dos paneles muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en el bosque, el panel de la derecha está difuminado.

La próxima generación de la LG AI TV

Más Información

El AI Magic Remote completa la AI Experience

Controla fácilmente tu TV con AI Magic Remote, sin dispositivos extra. Con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento, apunta y haz clic para usarlo como un ratón o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas características pueden requerir una conexión a Internet.

*AI Voice Recognition solo puede ofrecerse en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

Familia de cuatro integrantes reunida alrededor de una LG AI TV. Se ve un círculo alrededor de la persona que sostiene el control remoto con su nombre. Esto muestra cómo AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario. Luego, la interfaz webOS muestra cómo la IA automáticamente cambia la cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

Al Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconoce la voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que hablas.

*El contenido reducido o limitado puede variar según la región y la conectividad de red.

*El soporte de Voice ID puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta de Voice ID.

Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG QNED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

Primer plano de la pantalla de una LG QNED TV en la que se muestra cómo funciona AI Search. Hay una pequeña ventana de chat abierta que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué eventos deportivos están disponibles. AI Search respondió a través del chat y mostró imágenes en miniatura del contenido disponible. También hay un indicador para hacer preguntas a Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu TV. La IA integrada reconoce tu voz y da recomendaciones personalizadas rápidas a tus solicitudes. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones con Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search está disponible en las TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzadas a partir de 2024. 

*En los Estados Unidos y en Corea se usa el modelo LLM.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet. 

La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

La pantalla de una LG QNED TV que reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción. En la pantalla, se muestra la interfaz de AI Chatbot. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot en el que dijo que la pantalla está demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. Esta escena también está dividida por la mitad. Un lado está más oscuro y el otro más brillante; esto muestra cómo AI Chatbot solucionó automáticamente el problema del usuario.

AI Chatbot

Interactúa con AI Chatbot con el AI Magic Remote y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde configuración hasta solución de problemas. La IA entiende la intención del usuario y brinda soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

*AI Chatbot está disponible en países que admiten procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) en su lengua materna.

*AI Chatbot se puede vincular con el servicio de atención al cliente.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

Un LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de una LG TV. En la pantalla, aparece un saludo personalizado de LG AI con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones del usuario. En el control remoto hay un ícono y una etiqueta en los que se indica que se puede acceder fácilmente a las funciones de AI Concierge con solo pulsar brevemente el botón de IA.

AI Concierge

Con solo pulsar el botón de IA del control remoto, se abre AI Concierge, un servicio que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas según tu historial de búsquedas y visualizaciones. 

*Los menús y las aplicaciones que se admiten pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús que se muestran pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Picture Wizard. Se muestran varias imágenes en las que se destacan las selecciones del usuario. Aparece un ícono de carga y se muestra una imagen de un paisaje que va mejorando de izquierda a derecha.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Pantalla de un usuario durante el proceso de personalización AI Sound Wizard. Se seleccionan series de íconos de clips de sonido. Se muestra un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista; las ondas de sonido representan el sonido personalizado animado en la imagen.

AI Sound Wizard

Elige el audio que prefieras de una selección de clips de sonido. De entre 40 millones de parámetros, la IA crea un perfil de sonido personalizado ajustado a tus preferencias.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Logotipo y nombre del webOS Re:New Program con la insignia de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree cerca de él.

Nuevas actualizaciones por 5 años con el programa webOS Re:New

Obtén actualizaciones completas y disfruta de los beneficios de las características y el software más recientes. Con el premio a la innovación de CES en la categoría de ciberseguridad, puedes sentirte protegido, ya que webOS mantiene tu privacidad y tus datos seguros.

*El webOS Re:New Program se aplica a las TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*El webOS Re:New Program brinda soporte para un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años a partir de la versión preinstalada de webOS, y la programación de las actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a comienzo de año.

*Las actualizaciones y la programación de algunas características, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo o la región.

*Actualizaciones disponibles para modelos OLED de 2022 y UHD de 2023 y posteriores.

Disfruta lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por ti.

Al Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot y AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

El control remoto de la televisión frente a una pantalla de LG TV con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y los controles respecto a otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, la plataforma todo en uno para tu casa inteligente

Maneja a la perfección distintos electrodomésticos de LG, junto con tus dispositivos de Google Home y más. Experimenta la máxima conveniencia de controlar todo tu hogar desde un único panel de control intuitivo. 

*LG es compatible con dispositivos wifi 'Matter'. Los servicios y características compatibles con “Matter” pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe hacerse a través de la aplicación móvil de ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin un control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores de IA Alpha 9 y Alpha 11. Puede variar según los productos y las regiones.

TV ultragrande

Mira todas tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en la nueva TV ultragrande de LG. Sumérgete en la alta resolución en una pantalla a gran escala.

Una familia sentada en el sillón frente al LG QNED TV montado en la pared; una pequeña niña señala la pantalla que muestra dos delfines.

*La QNED70 está disponible en un máximo de 86 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

AI Sound Pro afina el sonido para lograr una experiencia con más impacto

*El AI Clear Sound se debe activar a través del menú de modo de sonido.

*El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV y LG Soundbar

*La Soundbar puede comprarse por separado. 

*El control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar según el modelo.

*Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Para las actualizaciones se necesita una conexión de red.  

*Los modelos de la Soundbar compatibles con la TV pueden variar según la región y el país.

*El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solamente a ciertas funciones.

Persona sosteniendo su teléfono en una sala de estar. Se muestra un ícono de transmisión en el teléfono, que indica que la pantalla del teléfono se está transmitiendo en la televisión. En la televisión se muestra un partido de básquet y a un lado se muestra la pantalla transmitida con las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Maximiza la diversión y usa varias pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha al máximo tu televisión con Multi View. Transmite el contenido de tus dispositivos a través de Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide la pantalla en dos vistas independientes para disfrutar de un entretenimiento perfecto en múltiples pantallas.

*Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos. 

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla principal de LG Channels en la que se muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en una LG TV.

Mira una variedad de contenido. Gratis.

LG Channels, el servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, pone una amplia selección de canales en directo y bajo demanda a tu disposición de forma gratuita. 

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Tres íconos diferentes que muestran cómo los LG Channels se pueden usar sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar ni configurar ningún decodificador periférico.

Sin cargo. Sin contratos. Sin cables.

Lo único que tienes que hacer es conectarte y empezar a ver sin preocuparte de costos ocultos ni de instalar un decodificador. 

El portal de juegos transforma tu televisión en un centro de juegos perfecto

Explora miles de juegos directamente desde tu LG TV y obtén acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut y la aplicación Boosteroid. Disfruta de una variedad de experiencias de juego: desde juegos AAA que puedes controlar con un mando de juegos hasta juegos casuales que puedes jugar con el control remoto.

Pantalla principal del portal de juegos. El cursor se mueve y hace clic para mostrar muchos juegos populares, así como la función adicional de poder seleccionar juegos según el tipo de control que tengas, ya sea un mando de juegos o el control remoto

*La compatibilidad con el portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos del portal de juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando de juegos.

Poderosa experiencia de juego

Disfruta de la mejor experiencia de juego con VRR. Juega sin desfase que perjudique tu desempeño. 

Unas manos que sostienen un controlador de juegos frente a una pantalla que muestra un juego de video de carreras de autos. El logotipo de VRR se encuentra en la esquina izquierda superior y se pueden ver otras certificaciones relevantes.

*Solamente funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 60Hz. 

FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente

Vive el cine de la manera que el director pretende con FILMMAKER MODE, con compensación de luz ambiental que adapta el entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible de la forma original.

Un director frente a un panel de control que edita la película “Los asesinos de la luna” en una LG QNED TV. En la parte inferior izquierda de la imagen se encuentra el logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™.

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE de ambiente se inicia automáticamente en AppleTV+ y en la aplicación de Amazon Prime Video.

*Las imágenes anteriores en esta página de detalles del producto son meramente ilustrativas. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes anteriores son simuladas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros. 

*El AI Magic Remote puede requerir una compra por separado según el tamaño, modelo y región de tu TV.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 236 x 718 x 67,9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    11,5

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 236 x 718 x 67,9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 236 x 772 x 235

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 360 x 845 x 142

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 124 x 235

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    11,5

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    11,6

  • Peso del embalaje

    15,8

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    300 x 200

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 360 x 845 x 142

  • Peso del embalaje

    15,8

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 236 x 718 x 67,9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 236 x 772 x 235

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 124 x 235

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    11,5

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    11,6

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    300 x 200

