LG QNED90 Smart TV 75" 4K 2024

Vista frontal del LG QNED TV, QNED80
Pantalla LG QNED90 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre el nuevo QNED


Colores nítidos y claridad en la colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chipset y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan los contenidos para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.


*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

     Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED


El procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.


Procesador alpha 8 AI 4K Gen7

Inteligencia excepcional para QNED que eleva tu experiencia televisiva


Procesador AI alpha 8 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.



Inmersión desde dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente la calidad de audio e imagen para sincronizarse contigo.

 




*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED


Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.


AI Customization

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar


Se muestra una galería con 6 imágenes de globos aerostáticos en el cielo. Se seleccionan dos imágenes. A continuación aparece una galería con 6 imágenes de personas haciendo burbujas. Se seleccionan 2 más. Aparece una pantalla negra con un ícono de carga rosa y morado. Aparece un paisaje místico y los refinamientos aparecen gradualmente de izquierda a derecha.



Una imagen hecha a tu gusto


Seleccione sus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a su gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio


El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día




Intelligence that's bright in any light


Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

Imagen AI Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada fotograma



La inteligencia artificial aporta nitidez y color


Convierte cada escena en una obra maestra. AI Super Upscaling utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar el contenido en tiempo real y que todo lo que veas tenga una nitidez asombrosa.





*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**Los modelos con procesador alpha 9/alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80) cuentan con Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios OTT.

****La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de la fuente.

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle de los paisajes


El televisor LG emite burbujas y ondas sonoras desde la pantalla y llena el espacio.

El audio realista se eleva a través de tu espacio


Escucha cada respiración y latido, mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena tu espacio con un audio rico y con calidad de escenario sonoro.

 

Un hombre que conducía una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de la motocicleta.

El sonido impactante resuena


Las mejoras del procesador AI le dan a tu sonido un impulso dinámico lleno de potencia.

Televisor LG que muestra a músicos actuando, con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor del espacio.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier cosa que veas


El control de sonido adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una gran claridad.

 


*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha. 

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re: Nuevo programa

 

Cada año un nuevo Televisor durante 5 años


Manténte actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.


*El webOS Re:New Program admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el webOS Re:New Program es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos lanzados en 2022, incluidos todos los modelos OLED y 8K QNEDs, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023, incluidos los modelos UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas de las actualizaciones de las funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.


webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva



Experimenta la televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.


Pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Categorías de deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para usted".


*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado a los modelos OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricados a partir del año 2023 y después.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes en pantalla simuladas

Televisor ultragrande

Una escala impresionante te cautivará


Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.





Inmersión definitiva en entretenimiento a tamaño real. Ve todo su contenido en una pantalla ultragrande y disfrute de una claridad y escala incomparables para mirar, jugar o hacer ejercicio.


*QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con Diseño Ultra Delgado.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 y QNED80 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.​


Precision Dimming

 

La retroiluminación precisa aporta una claridad nítida



Ve cada escena con una claridad realista. La tecnología de Precision Dimming controla cientos de bloques de atenuación para producir la imagen más nítida posible y revelar detalles ocultos.

 



*QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con Precision Dimming Technology.

**QNED90 y QNED89 cuentan con Precision Dimming.


Millones de escala de grises

Un millón de tonos presentan magníficos detalles.



Un millón de gradaciones dinámicas y niveles de brillo resaltan los detalles más nítidos para alcanzar nuevos reinos de profundidad.


Una imagen en pantalla dividida de un cisne. A la izquierda, junto con el cisne, se muestran las palabras "LCD convencional" y una barra de color con marcados incrementos. A la derecha, las palabras '1M Greyscale' y una barra de color con una gradación suave con forma de cisne, que es clara y tiene buen contraste.



*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
El color de QNED

Ve cómo los colores brillantes y exuberantes cobran vida


Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vivos que el mundo que te rodea.

 




*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con QNED Color Pro y 100% Color Volume.

**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) equivale o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certificado de forma independiente por Intertek.


Gallery Design

Muestra una obra maestra en tu pared



Muestra tu televisor como una obra de arte. El diseño delgado queda al ras de la pared, por lo que tu pantalla se integra perfectamente en tu espacio.


Televisor LG montado plano contra la pared de madera con su barra de sonido emparejada. Televisor LG montado con barra de sonido contra la pared gris en una moderna sala de estar con piso de madera que muestra coloridas obras de arte en la pantalla. Una perspectiva en ángulo de una sala de estar con piso de mármol y un televisor LG montado contra la pared de color beige que muestra una vista aérea del océano tropical y un barco en él.



*QNED99 y QNED90 cuentan con Gallery Design.

**QNED99 y QNED90 vienen en un máximo de 86 pulgadas.

***Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La excelente barra de sonido digna del LG QNED



Soporte de sinergia

Un sonido brillante permanece brillantemente oculto



Con el soporte Synergy, la barra de sonido S70TY se instala fácilmente y combina a la perfección con tu televisor QNED.

 




*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

**El soporte Synergy viene con un soporte de 1 o 2 polos, que puede variar según el país o el producto.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.


WOW Interface

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano


Accede a WOW Interface en el televisor LG para un control simple de tu Soundbar, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

TV LG y barra de sonido LG montadas en la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación.

WOW Orchestra

Cada imagen está perfectamente en tono.


WOW Orchestra reúne en sinergia el sonido único de su LG Soundbar y LG QNED.

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG montados en la pared con un símbolo de Wi-Fi blanco en el medio.

WOWCAST Integrado

Mira tu televisión sin ningún desorden a la vista.


Rompe con los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con WOWCAST.


*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Interface: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

*****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores se pueden combinar con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en la emoción de las películas y las habilidades de juego



Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas cinematográficas auténticas cobran vida



Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con el soporte de FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión ni sobreprocesamiento.


Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.


*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.


True Cinema Experience

Disfruta de imágenes y audio a gran escala desde tu sofá



Transform how you watch your favorite movies. Dolby Atmos produces spatial sound to draw you in even deeper, while HDR10 Pro ensures colors look rich and vivid.


Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.


*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Jugabilidad avanzada

Pon tu mirada en victorias colosales


El juego se mantiene fluido a alta velocidad con FreeSync y VRR, mientras que las configuraciones sencillas hacen que la victoria sea muy fácil.

Una escena borrosa de un coche conduciendo rápido en un juego de carreras. La escena se refina, lo que da como resultado una acción fluida y clara. Logotipo de FreeSync Premium y logotipo de VRR en la esquina superior derecha.



*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

*****La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas


No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.



Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.



*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto.

"Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados. **Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos


Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.



Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroide que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.



*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED para el mañana


Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG QNED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.




*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**El Bottom Bracket para todos los QNED y Full Back Cover para QNED85(65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    QNED Color Pro

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.2 Ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 673 x 963 x 44,9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    41,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Mini LED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    QNED Color Pro

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Tecnología Dimming

    Precisión Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modo Imagen

    4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

JUEGOS

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    web OS 24

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Siempre Listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si (Incorporado)

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Si (Recibidor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 673 x 963 x 44,9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 673 x 1 027 x 359

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 820 x 1 115 x 200

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 348(525) x 359

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    41,9

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    42,9

  • Peso del embalaje

    52,0

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    400 x 400

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías de control remoto

    Si (AA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

