Televisor LG HD, Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5, compatible con formatos HDR 10, HLG, HGiG, Smart TV webOS22

Televisor LG HD, Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5, compatible con formatos HDR 10, HLG, HGiG, Smart TV webOS22

32LQ600BPSA

Televisor LG HD, Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5, compatible con formatos HDR 10, HLG, HGiG, Smart TV webOS22

LG 32LQ630BPSA A front view of the LG Full HD TV with infill image and product logo on

*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas.
*Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Imagen de unos vasos de cristal en distintos colores y con colores brillantes.

Un paso más en los TVs HD

Estos televisores son capaces de ofrecer una gran precisión de tonos y colores gracias a su sistema de retroiluminación Direct LED.
Imagen mejorada de un árbol y una puesta de sol, gracias al Procesador Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5
Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5

Mejorando tu experiencia audiovisual.

El Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5 identifica el movimiento de objetos para escalar y simular un Sonido Surround de 5.1 canales.Además, son compatibles con formatos HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG y HDR HGiG.Disfruta de una experiencia audiovisual completa.

AI Brightness Control

El procesador de estos TVs ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla para adecuarlo al tipo de contenido que se está reproduciendo, lo que garantiza una visualización óptima con cualquier configuración.

Imagen de un árbol dentro de la pantalla de un TV y se muestra como se ajusta el brillo según el entorno.

Imagen de un TV con una imagen de flore de colores rosados.
Ecosistema Abierto e Inteligente (ThinQ) & webOS

Un TV para que disfrutes de tu hogar

Estos TVs cuentan con WebOS22, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro, que permite crear perfiles por usuario y disfrutar así sólo del contenido que tú elijas.

*La imagen de la pantalla y el producto real pueden diferir de las imágenes mostradas más arriba.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
**Se necesitan suscripciones independientes para los servicios de OTT.

Inteligencia Artificial* y Conectividad

La compatibilidad de estos TVs con los asistentes Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit*, entre otros, hace que controlar el TV y los dispositivos conectados a éste sea fácil y rápido.

Imagen de los logos de Hey Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay y Apple HomeKit en los que ThinQ es compatible.

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad
*Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC
*El Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países/regiones.
*Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país
*Los menús visualizados pueden diferir según la versión
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región
*Requiere mando Magic Remote opcional para interactuar con la voz

Mi perfil

Con el perfil personalizable de LG, disfruta sólo de los contenidos que tú quieras. Aprovecha las recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas, y accede rápidamente a tus aplicaciones más utilizadas.

*Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*El número de perfiles es ilimitado, pero la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará un máximo de 10 perfiles.

Alertas deportivas

Nunca más te perderás un partido.

*Los deportes y ligas compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.

HDR10 Pro

La tecnología HDR10 Pro, propia de LG, ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla e intensifica el contenido HDR normal para revelar más detalles y claridad en cada imagen.

Modo Filmmaker

Disfruta de la película tal y como el director pretendía con el modo Filmmaker. Este modo conserva los colores, la configuración y la velocidad de los fotogramas en su estado original, para ofrecer la visión e intención fiel del propio director.

Acceso a tus favoritos

Con acceso directo a los principales servicios de streaming, encuentra los contenidos que más te gustan.

*La suscripción a Netflix no está incluida.
*La disponibilidad de contenido y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción separada para Disney+.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y el Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en lEE.UU. y otros países.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción independiente.
*2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos los derechos reservados. HBO Max se utiliza bajo licencia. Se requiere suscripción a HBO Max.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de suscripción de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para obtener más información.
*La compatibilidad del servicio puede diferir según el país.

Optimizador y panel de juego.

El Optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos, mientras que el panel de juego te permite acceder rápidamente a tus controles actuales.

HGiG

La asociación de LG con HGiG permite ofrecer los gráficos que mejor combinan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento del TV.

*Las asociaciones pueden diferir según el país.
*El optimizador y panel de juegos en la nube estará disponible a partir de la segunda mitad de 2022.
*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Google Assistant puede no estar disponible en algunos idiomas y países/regiones.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen5

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

16W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Resolución de Pantalla

HD (1,366 x 768)

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Escalador AI

Escalador de Resolución

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen5

JUEGOS

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

SMART TV

Configuración Familiar

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Activo

Control Magic Remote

Activo

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 22

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Alerta Deportes

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

AUDIO

Afinación acústica de IA

Activo

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

16W

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Voz clara Pro

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

800x520x128

Peso del embalaje

5,5

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

716x424x82,0

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

716x474x194

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

673x200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

3,7

Peso del televisor con soporte

3,8

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

100x100

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM, como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

LG 32LQ630BPSA A front view of the LG Full HD TV with infill image and product logo on

32LQ600BPSA

Televisor LG HD, Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5, compatible con formatos HDR 10, HLG, HGiG, Smart TV webOS22