FHD 43" LG SMART TV

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

43LK5400PSA

Todas las especificaciones

DISPLAY

TIPO DE DISPLAY

LCD

TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN PULGADAS

43

RESOLUCIÓN

Full HD (1920 X 1080)

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN

HDR

Active HDR

HDR Effect

Procesador

Quad Core Processor

TIPO DE SEÑAL

COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA

Compatible Con Televisión Digital (Terrestre, Cable, satélital)

AUDIO

POTENCIA AUDIO

10W

CANALES

2.0ch (2Ch=10W)

Direccion

Disparo descendente

Sonido

Virtual Surround Plus

SMART CONVENIENCE

SISTEMA SMART

WEBOS SMART TV

NUMERO DE CPU´s

QUAD

WIFI

BENEFICIOS

SELECCIÓN DE MIS CONTENIDOS

SELECCIÓN DE MIS CANALES

Music Player

Quick Access

ACCESO A LG CONTENT STORE

NAVEGADOR

ENTRADAS

DIGITAL AUDIO OPTICO

HDMI

2

AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL

(Side, HDMI 1)

USB

1

LAN

COMPONENT/COMPOSITE IN AV

RECEPCIÓN DE RADIODIFUSIÓN

Terrestre (ISDB-T)

Recepción análoga para TV

Transmisión de datos (especificación del país)

Ginga

EPG (8 días)

ACCESORIOS

CABLE DE PODER

BASE

CONTROL REMOTO

