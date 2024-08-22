Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024

43LR6000PSA

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024

Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta..

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS seleccionado como el mejor sistema operativo Smart TV
Conoce más
webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice

Una vez más, LG se posiciona en la cima de la clase por su sistema de televisión inteligente integrado.

Conoce más
Una obra de arte en forma de burbuja con textura de cristal coloreada con azul-gris, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un TV LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad

Full HD da vida al color natural. Disfruta de fantásticos detalles en cada escena en una Smart TV de 43".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los pequeños detalles.

Entra en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experimente cada momento con más realismo

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuitos coloridos que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para ofrecer una experiencia de inmersión más profunda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

AI Personalización

Sincronizado con tu forma de ver

TV LG y barra de sonido LG en un moderno salón por la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

TV LG y barra de sonido LG en un moderno salón durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla bajo cualquier luz

Tanto de día como de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz del espacio y equilibra la imagen para ofrecer imágenes nítidas y claras.

Virtual 5.1

Sumérgete en una sinfonía espacial

Siente la emoción envolvente de un cautivador sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 5.1 y escucha cada eco con un rico detalle de audio.

LG TV mientras burbujas de sonido y ondas salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú de modos de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

webOS 23

Sintoniza con la mejor experiencia televisiva

Descubre una TV diseñada para ti, con Mi Perfil, Tarjeta Rápida y AI Concierge.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y solo se proporcionan en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicable a modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD/FHD fabricados en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS con un cursor hace clic en la inicial de la esquina superior izquierda y cambia a otro perfil.

Mi Perfil

Explora un centro de TV que es solo tuyo.

Ve solo lo que deseas con un perfil personal, con selecciones especiales para ti. Disfruta de acceso rápido a tus aplicaciones frecuentes y recomendaciones de contenido.

pantalla de inicio de webOS y el cursor hace clic en la tarjeta rápida de juegos y luego en la de deportes, que llevan a pantallas con contenidos relacionados.

Quick Card

Encuentra tus favoritos más rápido.

Ve tu contenido y aplicaciones favoritas más rápido y en un solo lugar. Incluso puedes crear una Quick Card personal para cada perfil de usuario y marcar el contenido que amas.

TV LG FHD y controlremoto. El botón de micrófono del mando a distancia se ilumina y en la pantalla aparecen recomendaciones de palabras clave de búsqueda por voz.
AI Concierge

Explora contenido recomendado para ti

AI Concierge te recomienda nuevo contenido que amarás y palabras clave solo para ti, basándose en tus búsquedas.

*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

**Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y al momento del lanzamiento.

***La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.

****La "palabra clave para ti" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

*****Las palabras clave recomendadas varían según la aplicación en primer plano y la hora.

******Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

Una amplia variedad de contenido lista para ti.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Servicios OTT

Explora fácilmente tus servicios de streaming favoritos.

Sumérgete y mira una nueva serie de la manera más sencilla, con acceso directo a tus servicios y aplicaciones de streaming favoritas.

*Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, producto y región.

***Se requiere una suscripción separada y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas registradas de Apple Inc., en EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas registradas de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

Control Soundbar

Simplicidad al alcance de tu mano.

Accede al control de Soundbar en tu TV LG para un manejo sencillo de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles, incluso mientras miras.

*El  Soundbar se puede comprar por separado, y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Ten en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible al momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión a la red para actualizaciones.

****FHD es compatible con la interfaz BOOM.

Sumérgete en lo mejor de películas y juegos.

Experiencia de Cine en Casa.

La magia del cine en la comodidad de tu hogar.

Ambiente de cine, recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que veas cada película en todo su esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para una experiencia cinematográfica más inmersiva.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un TV LG en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del 'HDR10'.

Poder de juego

Eleva tu experiencia de juego con características de siguiente nivel.

Immersive HGiG ensures every moment of play looks incredible, while eARC makes it all sound amazing.

Un juego de carreras en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice «¡GANA!», mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. eARC, el logotipo de HGiG están colocados en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de videojuegos y pantallas de TV que se reúne para especificar y hacer disponibles al público directrices para mejorar la experiencia de juego en HDR.

**El soporte para HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas.

No pauses tu juego para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Game Dashboard se activa solo cuando tanto "Game Optimizer" como "Game Dashboard" están encendidos.

**Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

Sostenibilidad

Descubra la visión de LG FHD AI para el futuro

Elija lo mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros y ecológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje LG FHD sobre fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones subvencionadas pueden variar según el país.
Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

