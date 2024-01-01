Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Imagen de la celebración de los 10 años de webOS durande la LG Streaming Week, con sus socios globales

LG Streaming Week

Del 9 de Septiembre al 13 de Octubre

Obtén beneficios semanales en apps con tu TV LG

Celebrando 10 años de webOS

Disfruta de tus películas, deportes, anime, juegos y series favoritas y mucho más. 

Mira las últimas ofertas de LG Streaming Week en tu televisor LG.

Descubre ofertas semanales exclusivas

Solo abre la aplicación de LG Streaming Week en tu  televisor LG y disfruta las promociones.

Disfruta de 3 meses gratis

Apple TV+

Disfruta de 3 meses gratis

Apple Music

Disfruta de 1 mes gratis

Baby Shark World

Disfruta de 30 días gratis

Crunchyroll

Obtén 20% de dscto en NFL Game Pass

Suscripción  Season Pro y Weekly Pro de DAZN

Obtén 70% de dscto por 6 meses

Mubi

Ahorra un 50% en el Plan Anual Estándar

Paramount+
Imagen de LG OLED TV

Descubre productos en
oferta cada semana

Durante el LG Streaming Week

Descubre productos en <br>oferta cada semana Conoce más

*El contenido disponible, las aplicaciones y las ofertas pueden variar según el servicio, el país, el producto y la región. Aplican términos y condiciones.

**LG lanzó sus primeros televisores LCD y OLED con la plataforma webOS en 2014.

***Las ofertas semanales limitadas solo se pueden redimir hasta el final de cada semana promocional. Consulta la aplicación LG Streaming Week en el televisor LG para conocer las ofertas semanales. Las ofertas pueden cerrarse antes de tiempo debido al número limitado de cupones disponibles.

Apple TV+: La oferta finaliza el 17 de noviembre de 2024. Oferta disponible en modelos LG 4K y 8K de 2018 a 2024, así como en los modelos StanbyME y StanbyME GO en la aplicación Apple TV. Válida solo para nuevos suscriptores y suscriptores que califiquen para regresar a Apple TV+ en tu región. Límite de una oferta por televisor y Apple ID. El plan se renovará automáticamente al precio mensual de tu región hasta que se cancele. Se requiere un Apple ID con un método de pago registrado. El pago se cobrará al método de pago registrado y se puede cancelar en cualquier momento al menos un día antes de cada fecha de renovación en la configuración de tu cuenta de servicio. Aplican términos y la Política de Privacidad de Apple; consulta los términos aplicables en https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html. Debes cumplir con la edad mínima requerida en tu país y en el país que coincida con la tienda en la que redimes la oferta. Se requieren productos y servicios compatibles. No se puede combinar con otras ofertas que proporcionen acceso al mismo servicio. Apple TV+ es una marca de servicio de Apple Inc.

Apple Music: La oferta vence el 30 de abril de 2025. Oferta disponible en la aplicación Apple Music en modelos selectos de televisores LG 4K y 8K de 2018 a 2024, así como en los modelos StanbyME y StanbyME Go. Solo para nuevos suscriptores y suscriptores calificados para regresar. Apple Music se renovará automáticamente al precio mensual de tu región después de que termine la promoción. Se requieren productos y servicios compatibles, así como la edad mínima requerida. Aplican términos y condiciones.

Baby Shark World: La oferta finaliza el 14 de octubre de 2024. Oferta disponible en modelos LG de 2018 a 2024 en la aplicación LG Streaming Week. La prueba gratuita de 1 mes es válida solo para nuevos suscriptores de la aplicación Baby Shark World correspondiente en tu región. El plan se renovará al precio mensual de tu región hasta que se cancele. Aplican términos y condiciones.

Crunchyroll: La oferta finaliza el 13 de octubre del 2024. Oferta disponible en todos los modelos LG del 2018 al 2024. Válida solo para nuevos suscriptores. El plan se renovará al precio mensual de tu región después del período promocional. Aplican términos y condiciones.

DAZN: Semana 1) La oferta finaliza el 22 de septiembre de 2024 y es válida solo para nuevos suscriptores. Tu suscripción NFL Game Pass Season Pro se renovará automáticamente el 1 de agosto de 2025, a menos que se cancele en Mi Cuenta. Aplican términos y condiciones. 

Semana 2) La oferta finaliza el 29 de septiembre de 2024 y es válida solo para nuevos suscriptores. Aplican términos y condiciones.

Mubi: Disfruta de un 70% de descuento durante 6 meses. La oferta finaliza el 6 de octubre de 2024. La oferta está disponible en todos los dispositivos LG del 2018 al 2024 y modelos webOS 4.0 a webOS 24. Válida solo para nuevos suscriptores de MUBI en tu región. Una vez expirado el período de oferta, los participantes se suscribirán automáticamente al cargo aplicable del plan elegido a través de la Página de Registro de Promoción de MUBI. Aplican términos y condiciones.

Paramount+: Aviso de Disponibilidad: FINALIZA EL 23 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2024. SOLO PLAN ANUAL. APLICAN TÉRMINOS Y CONDICIONES. Aviso de Venta Adicional: *Nuevos y ex suscriptores. DESPUÉS DEL PRIMER AÑO, LA SUSCRIPCIÓN SE RENOVARÁ AUTOMÁTICAMENTE AL PRECIO COMPLETO ACTUAL DE TU PLAN, A MENOS QUE SE CANCELE. APLICAN TÉRMINOS Y CONDICIONES.