Training Courses

Fundamentals and Characteristics
The Operating principle of air conditioning systems is based on physical and mathematical concepts, measurement units, and technical terms used by professionals in the area, in addition to the applications for each system available on the market. It aims at the theoretical training of professionals who are starting their apprenticeship in this sector.
RAC and Single/Multi Split
Fundamental principles of Installation, Operation, and Maintenance for air conditioning for residential and Single/Multi Split products, in which the student will have, at the end of the course, the knowledge for suitable installation, the actions for proper performances and how to test the main components for performing maintenance.
Multi V (Product)
Get to know the LG air conditioning line available for the application of commercial products, as well as its strengths in the market. Participants must distinguish, at the end of the training, the differences between suitable applications and installation for each type of product. The new updates of LG products will be discussed, highlighting the main technical characteristics, of the Multi V lines.
Multi V (Installation, Operation, and Maintenance)
Fundamental principles of Installation, Operation, and Maintenance for air conditioning, especially for the Multi V system lines. At the end of the course, the student should be able to distinguish: suitable installation, the actions for proper refrigeration performances/heating, identification/reading of alarms, and how to test the main components for maintenance.
Multi V Water (Installation, Operation, and Maintenance)
Fundamental principles of Installation, Operation, and Maintenance for air conditioning specifically for the models of the Multi V Water system (water condensation), in which the student will have, at the end of the course, the knowledge for suitable indicated installation, the actions for proper cooling/heating performances and how to test the main components for maintenance.
AHU
Fundamentals of Installation, Operation, and Maintenance for air conditioning specifically for the Multi V system models that work with AHU units – Air Handler Unit. At the end of the course, the student will have knowledge of the installation, the actions for proper cooling/heating performances, and how to test the main components for maintenance.
Chiller
Presentation of the Chiller LG product line - Screw, Scroll, Absorption, and Centrifuge - with application, installation, transport, and logistics tips for proper performance and benefit to the customer. The main strengths of the line will be presented considering the chilled water market.
LATS HVAC
Introduction of how to use LATS HVAC software in air conditioning projects, being exclusively dedicated to Multi V systems. At the end of the course, the participant should have the basic notions of using the software and the correct dimensioning for an air conditioning project.
LATS CAD
Introduction of how to use LATS CAD software in air conditioning projects, being exclusively dedicated to Multi V systems. At the end of the course, the participant should have the basic notions of using the software and the correct dimensioning for an air conditioning project.
Basic Electronics
Basics of electronics, with maintenance concepts and guidelines for the identification of basic defects in electronic circuit boards.
Electrical Harmonics, Grounding, SPDA
Share basic information about electricity in order to help professionals in the area of refrigeration and air conditioning to perform electrical installations of equipment that comply with the standards, efficient and safe as determined by NR-10. Identify possible basic equipment defects due to electrical problems or improper installation problems.
