Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG

Red One Prime

BDO Payment Banner

Enjoy 0% interest
3 months installment

 When you purchase via BDO Credit Card

Enjoy 0% interest<br> 3 months installment Shop Now

New Welcome Coupon 

LG Online Brand Shop
Enjoy Amazing Deals

LG Online Brand Shop<br> Enjoy Amazing Deals Join Now

LG Here For You

LG Here For You

Two matte black LG washing machines and dryers side by side, with a pink curved LG AI symbol in the background and 'AI DD' and 'AI Dual Inverter' text and emblem on the top right.

Meet LG AI Core-Tech
in Washing Machine & Dryer

Meet LG AI Core-Tech <br> in Washing Machine & Dryer AI-Powered Laundry

Get 3 free months of Apple Music

Get 3 free months
of Apple Music

 Over 100 million songs, all ad-free.

Plus experience Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for sound that surrounds you

Enjoy the Boom Boom Pow Festa

Enjoy the Boom Boom Pow Festa

Enjoy the Boom Boom Pow Festa Learn More

Promotional banner for LG AI TV features. An AI Magic Remote is displayed on the left. On the right, multiple images are shown: a living room with AI Customization, a woman holding a dog representing AI Picture, a singer with headphones illustrating AI Sound, and a TV interface with streaming apps highlighting AI Experience. The LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is highlighted with neon effects and circuit patterns.

The next generation of LG AI TV

The next generation of LG AI TV Find out More

A family sits laughing while the grandfather points the remote outward.

See LG Screen's Vision

See LG Screen's Vision Learn More

Life's Good.

We don't make life good,
you do

We don't make life good, <br>you do Learn More
The word "BOOM" is written against the red light. The text is modified to emphasize its powerful sound. Below "BOOM," the phrase "BRING THE XBOOM FOR THE ULTIMATE PARTY ANTHEM" is shown.

BRING THE XBOOM

Learn More
XBOOM campaña

BRING THE XBOOM

HASTA 50% DE DSCT Learn More

Feature product story

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment. The "World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

LG OLED

World's No.1 OLED TV for 11 years

World's No.1 OLED TV for 11 years Learn more
An image of the α11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

Alpha 11 AI processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

An image of a dolphin jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness booster max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

Inside the TV screen, you'll see a starry blue screen with the Settings window on top. In the settings window, the OLED Care menu is selected under the Support submenu.

OLED care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

This is an image showing the Instaview Fridge Freezers

Seals in farm freshness longer

Seals in farm freshness longer Learn more
This is an image of knocking on the Instaview Fridge Freezers

InstaView™

Rock every occasion with us    

This is an image showing the DoorCooling+™ function.

DoorCooling+™

Chill your fridge contents faster

This is an image showing the UVnano™ function.

UVnano™

Built-in UV LED light keeps your water clean

You can ride on the wings of victory with UltraGear™ gaming gear.

UltraGear gaming

Born to game

Born to game Learn more
240 Refresh Rate.

240Hz & 0.03ms (GtG)

The lightning-speed gamers dreams of

LG OLED Display.

LG OLED display

Evolving brighter and wider

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric design

Designed to immerse in gaming

Our picks for you