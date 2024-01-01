We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Feature product story
- LG OLED
- Refrigerator
- Monitors
Alpha 11 AI processor
11 years of expertise packed into one chipset
Brightness booster max
Brightness, now 150% brighter
OLED care
Boost the longevity of your OLED
InstaView™
Rock every occasion with us
DoorCooling+™
Chill your fridge contents faster
UVnano™
Built-in UV LED light keeps your water clean
240Hz & 0.03ms (GtG)
The lightning-speed gamers dreams of
LG OLED display
Evolving brighter and wider
Gamer-centric design
Designed to immerse in gaming
Our picks for you
- Newest
- Highly rated
- Most popular
-
FAQ
Check our FAQ
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts.
-
Email us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.