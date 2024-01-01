Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A family sits laughing while the grandfather points the remote outward.

See LG Screen's Vision

Promotional banner for LG AI TV features. An AI Magic Remote is displayed on the left. On the right, multiple images are shown: a living room with AI Customization, a woman holding a dog representing AI Picture, a singer with headphones illustrating AI Sound, and a TV interface with streaming apps highlighting AI Experience. The LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is highlighted with neon effects and circuit patterns.

The next generation of LG AI TV

An image of LG OLED evo G4 with an abstract, colorful artwork on screen against a black backdrop with subtle swirls of color. Light radiates from the screen, casting colorful shadows. The α11 AI Processor 4K is at the bottom right corner of the TV screen.

LG OLED evo G4

A masterpiece perfected  by time-honed expertise.

An image of LG OLED evo C4, evo G4, and B4 standing in a line against a black backdrop with subtle swirls of color.

All-new LG OLED 

11 years later,still on top

An image of a QNED TV against a pale pink backdrop. Colorful droplets and paint waves explode from the screen, and light radiates, casting colorful shadows below. The α8 AI Processor is at the bottom right corner of the TV screen.

LG QNED MiniLED

It’s all about the
new QNED

An image of LG QNED 80, 90, 99, 89, and 85 standing side by side in an angled line with 99 facing forward and the others at a 45-degree angle. Colorful droplets and waves of paint explode out of each screen, and light radiates, casting colorful shadows below.

All-new LG QNED

Meet the all-new
QNED line up

An image of LG NanoCell against a mint green backdrop with an artwork of multi-colored swirls on the display and a picture of the α5 AI Processor Gen 7 in the bottom right corner. Light radiates, casting colorful shadows below.

LG NanoCell

Feel the essence of
pure color

An angel aerial view of the LG Soundbar, Rear Speakers, and Sub Woofer on a brown wooden shelf in a black room quilted in darkness with light only casting over the sound system.

LG soundbar

The top-tier soundbar
worthy of the best-in-class
LG OLED.

What makes our TVs so great?

Promotional banner for LG AI TV features. An AI Magic Remote is displayed on the left. On the right, multiple images are shown: a living room with AI Customization, a woman holding a dog representing AI Picture, a singer with headphones illustrating AI Sound, and a TV interface with streaming apps highlighting AI Experience. The LG alpha 11 4K AI Processor is highlighted with neon effects and circuit patterns.

The next generation of LG AI TV

The webOS Re:New Program logo.

Free webos upgrades

A graphic drawing of an LG OLED TV, Soundbar, and Rear Speakers.

The perfect LG soundbar match

How do I choose the best TV?

How do I choose the best TV?

Why LG OLED evo?

An aerial view of a man and woman watching a concert on a large OLED TV in a modern apartment.

LG OLED evo G4

Appreciate a time-honed
masterpiece

An image of the α11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

Alpha 11 AI processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

An image of a dolphin jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness booster max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

Inside the TV screen, you'll see a starry blue screen with the Settings window on top. In the settings window, the OLED Care menu is selected under the Support submenu.

OLED care

Boost the longevity of your OLED

Why LG QNED?

An image of a family watching a bright aquatic scene on an LG QNED TV and an LG Soundbar in a bright and natural living space.

LG QNED MiniLED

See what the
new QNED is all about

An image of the α8 AI Processor on top of a motherboard, emitting orange and yellow bolts of light.

Alpha 8 AI processor 4K

Exclusive QNED AI intelligence transforms your view

An angled image revealing LG QNED's display and the backlight.

Precision dimming

Precise backlight reveals pitch black and peak brights

An angled aerial view of an LG QNED TV with an abstract, colorful artwork on screen.

QNED's color

See bright and lush colors burst to life

Why LG soundbar?

An aerial view of the LG Soundbar's Center Up-Firing speaker.

LG soundbar 

Meet the top-tier soundbar
your LG TV deserves

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar like a waterfall.

Center UP-firing channel 

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound.

9.1.5ch surround sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, depicting the unique tonal palettes of the TV speakers and soundbar coming together.

WOW orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

Life's just better with an LG Smart TV

The LG Magic Remote points at an LG TV displaying the webOS home screen.

Highlights

The Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV app logos stand side-by-side in front of a blue backdrop.

The home of all you watch

A young boy wearing headphones is seen from behind playing a car racing game on a large LG TV.

Apps for Gaming & Lifestyle

Learn more about LG TV & Soundbars

Welcome to the world of LG home entertainment. Here, you’ll experience LG's Smart TV's, discover OLED TVs and see how superb pictures and content looks on LG televisions, while helping your wallet due to our smart energy-efficient innovations integrated within our home audios, videos, televisions and entertainment.

Browse LG’s range of TV & Soundbars