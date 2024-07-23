TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF PURCHASE

Last Updated: July 23, 2024

1. Introduction

LG Electronics Philippines, Inc. (“LGE” or “we”) welcomes you, the end-user (“User(s)” or “you”) to our online places of business, the LG website, https://www.lg.com/ph, (“Website”) and the LG mobile application (“App”). The Website and the App are the property of LGE. Collectively, the Website and App will be referred to as the “Online Store”.

These terms and conditions of purchase (“Terms of Purchase”) set forth information necessary for Users to use various services, which we provide to you, to browse, download, and pay for digital content (including applications) ("Content") and/or physical products ("Products") (Content and Products being collectively, “Content or Products”) on the Online Store. The Content or Products provided through the Online Store is licensed or sold by LGE as provider of the Content or Products (“Provider”).

The following terms and conditions apply to your purchase and/or downloading of Content or Products via the Online Store and must be agreed to before making any purchase and/or download of Content or Products using the Online Store. Matters not set forth herein shall be determined by the LGE Service Terms of Use (“Terms of Use”), and in case of any conflict between the Terms of Purchase and the Terms of Use, the Terms of Purchase shall prevail.

Please read this Terms of Purchase carefully so that you are aware of your rights and obligations. You can save or print these terms and conditions for your future reference.

These Terms of Purchase, together with your order confirmation, form the contract for the sale of Content or Products between you and LGE.

A copy of these Terms of Purchase may be stored electronically or printed by all Users of our Online Store.

2. Eligibility of User

You must be at least 18 years of age to purchase Content or Products from the Online Store. If you are under of the ages of 18, you must have your parent or legal guardian’s permission to make such a purchase and accept these terms. User must be a resident of the Philippines (at serviceable delivery locations only) and must purchase Products as End-User in allowable non-commercial quantity.

3. MEMBER ACCOUNT, PASSWORD AND SECURITY

If the purchase of certain Content (for example subscriptions) or the use of a service, feature or program requires that you open an account, you must complete the sign up process by providing us with current, complete and accurate information as prompted by the applicable registration form. You also will choose a password and a user name. You are entirely responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account. Furthermore, you are entirely responsible for any and all activities that occur under your account. You agree to notify LGE immediately of any unauthorized use of your account or any other breach of security. LGE will not be liable for any loss that you may incur as a result of someone else using your password or account, either with or without your knowledge. However, you could be held liable for losses incurred by LGE or another party due to someone else using your account or password with your knowledge or if you fail to inform LGE of any suspected or actual unauthorized use. You may not use anyone else's account at any time without that individual’s consent.

4. Price

Price. The Price of any Content or Products is determined and set solely by the Provider. The Prices published on the Online Store are subject to change at any time without prior notice. All Prices are subject to the stated delivery charges, as well as any applicable taxes, duties, fees, or levies, which shall be included in the Price. The amount that you will actually pay will be determined by the sales Price set by the Provider, the discount coupon applied to Content or Products (if any), the discount Price through events (if any), shipping costs, and any applicable taxes at the checkout page. The total amount that you will pay will be communicated to you while placing your order and in any case before proceeding with payment.

Only the Price that have completed the Payment Process under No. 6 shall be considered final. However, orders already submitted to us may be subject to changes in Price, stock availability or description unless payment has been completed.

5. Order Process

Order . Our Order process allows you to check and amend any errors before submitting your Order for checkout and payment. Please check the Order carefully before proceeding as it is your responsibility that your Order and the information you have provided are complete and accurate. In case of any error or mistake from your part, you shall absolve LGE or the Provider of any liability. Your Order shall be final and may not be amended once submitted and paid.

Order Acknowledgment. Your Order constitutes an initial offer to enter into a contract with the Provider. By placing your Order, you acknowledge that you will be under an obligation to pay the final Price stated at the checkout page. When you place an Order, we will send you an Order Acknowledgement, which signifies the acceptance of LGE of the offer and constitutes as a contract of sale between the parties.

When Order may be Declined. Prior to issuance of the Order Acknowledgment, the Provider may decline, to accept your Order, when:

- The Orders cannot be executed due to an error in the information you have provided to us, such as, but not limited to: insufficient or incorrect payment information, incorrect billing information; insufficient or incorrect delivery address information;

- We do not receive the authorization from the third party payment gateway to charge the cost of the Content or Products selected by you;

- There has been an error on our Online Store related to the Content or Products you have ordered relating to the description of the Products as displayed on our Site;

- The Content or Products you have ordered are no longer available on our Online Store;

- The Price of the Order is too high price or it is obviously or materially lower than the prevailing retail price for that Content or Products, based on a concrete assessment that will be conducted on a case-by-case basis at our absolute discretion; or

- If, in the context of special promotions or sales, specific limitations are placed on the order.

LGE reserves the right to cancel an order:

- if after issuance of an Order Acknowledgement, the User failed to proceed with the Order within One(1) hour from its issuance, and there has been a change in price, stock availability or description of the Product.

If for valid reason, the Provider rejects, limits, or otherwise modifies your order, we will notify you using the email address or other contact information you provide to us. If the Provider cancels an Order or part of an Order that we have already charged you for, we will refund you the full amount of payment you’ve made relating to the Content.

Pre-Order . We may in our discretion make Product(s) available for purchase on the Online Store prior to the release date for that Product(s) (Pre-Order). A Pre-Order allows you to pay for a Product you want before its release date. A Pre-Order does not imply that you will receive the Product earlier than the release date. If we make Pre-Orders available, we may in our discretion limit their availability to certain periods of time and/or a limited quantity of Products.

6. Payment and Payment Process

Payment. Through a third-party payment gateway, we provide payment methods, such as credit card, so that you can pay for purchase of Content or Products. All payments made through a third-party payment gateway shall be subject to the third-party’s terms and conditions. You are responsible for any information that you provide in relation to your purchase. Generally, we will charge your payment method for an item when you initiate the download of the item or when the shipment process for your order has been initiated. However, we reserve the right when we will charge your payment method based on our internal process without prior notice.

To use a credit card or any other payment method we make available on the Online Store to purchase any paid Content or Products, you will be required to provide accurate, current and complete card information before you are permitted to purchase the paid Content or Products. You authorize LGE or its agents and third party service providers to charge the applicable amount for the Content or Products you purchase via your selected payment method. If you elect to save your card, your card will be used for future transactions unless you designate a different card or choose a different means of payment. If the transaction is not accepted, you will be unable to use that card for your transaction and you should use another card.

LGE uses a third party payment service in lieu of directly processing your credit card information. By submitting your credit card information and other payment method information, you grant us and the third party payment service the right to collect, process, retain and disclose your information pursuant to LGE’s Privacy Policy available at this link: https://www.lg.com/ph/privacy and the third party payment service’s Privacy Policy available at these links https://www.ipay88.com.ph/privacy-policy & https://www.bdo.com.ph/privacy-statement to process your order and payment. . You agree that LGE will not be responsible for any failures of the third party to adequately protect such information. All financial matters regarding your information are subject to the conditions of the third party payment service provider's terms of service. You also agree that partial or full refund of your payment will be subject to the third party payment gateway process that LGE has no control or supervision of. LGE shall however, coordinate your request for refund with the third party payment service center on a timely manner if requested by you.

7. Delivery Process

The Products shall be delivered within an estimated date of three (3) to five (5) business days from notice of pick-up from warehouse through LGE’s third-party delivery service provider at the delivery address provided by the User. We will notify you if our third-party delivery service provider is unable to meet the estimated date of delivery for any reason. In no case shall delivery be made except at the delivery address provided by the User, and any consequences, damage, delay or associated cost due to the error, mistake, or inaccuracies in the information provided by the User shall be borne by the User. LGE shall be deemed to have completed the delivery upon unloading and/or installation at the address indicated in the Order.

Products can only be delivered to addresses within the Philippines that are determined serviceable by LGE depending on location. At its sole discretion, LGE may refuse delivery, and shall process refund without incurring any fault or liability when it has been determined that delivery cannot proceed due to (but not limited to) i)security restrictions; ii) address cannot be located by reasonable diligence; and iii)unserviceable upon actual delivery due to (but not limited to); a) delivery trucks cannot pass-thru for any valid reason; b) no road passage leading to address; c) if there is a road, the road is too narrow, dangerous or would require additional equipment and manpower.

Under no circumstances whatsoever shall LGE be liable for any reason due to delay or failure of delivery, or damage caused on the product, by the third party delivery service provider.

Once delivered, risk of loss and damage shall pass upon the User, while title and ownership over the Product shall pass upon User only upon complete payment and delivery. If your payment is payment is declined for any reason, we reserve the right to extra-judicially re-possess the Product from your custody, possession and control even if the Product had already been delivered and/or installed, or moved from a different location/address.

Delivery of the Products does not include installation unless expressly specified and confirmed by LGE. Re-scheduling of installation is prohibited, and may be subject to cost.

All requirements to complete the delivery such as, but not limited to; work permit, correct information and required confirmation to be obtained from User must be provided by the User in a timely manner;

At the time of delivery, the User must present a government issued ID that matches the details of the Order. In case the User will not personally receive the Order at the time of delivery, User’s representative must present a proper authorization document and a copy of a government issued ID of the User and the authorized representative with specimen signature.

A photo or video of the actual receipt and/or installation may be required to complete the delivery, and refusal of the same shall authorize the Provider to not deliver the Product. User or its authorized agent must sign the delivery receipt to authorize receipt of the Product.

Upon delivery, and if installation is included in the User’s Order, Provider shall unbox, check, and verify if the Product is in good and working condition. Should there be any apparent defect on the Product, User must reject the acceptance and delivery thereof, and take note of the apparent defects on the delivery receipt. The signing of the delivery receipt without any note, complaint or comment shall be deemed an unconditional acceptance of the Product upon delivery and/or installation.

Products that are not opted for installation by the User may be unboxed or checked for defects only upon instruction of User. The signing of the delivery receipt without any note, complaint or comment shall be deemed an unconditional acceptance of the Product upon delivery.

Personal Information of the User may be provided to the third party delivery service provider to perform the delivery services. User agrees that LGE’s third party delivery service provider may contact (by email, phone call or SMS) the User through the contact information provided by the User, and may take photos and videos as proof of delivery. LGE undertakes that the information provided by the User shall be processed, stored, disclosed or retained in compliance with its Privacy Policy available at this link: https://www.lg.com/ph/privacy.

Installation. When installation is included for free in the package, the allowable installation services shall only include the following:

TV: Desktop or Wall mount Installation (Bracket won’t be included unless specified otherwise)

a) Installation of mounting bracket on the wall and securing TV on the mounting bracket (if wall mount); Assembly and installation of the desktop mount and TV (if desktop)

b) Connection of power cables, and other cable connections and ensure proper functioning

c) Testing and demonstration of the unit.

REF: For selected models only

a) Positioning of the unit on the designated location

b) Refrigerator door height adjustment & leveling (SxS models)

c) Connection to the power supply and ensure proper functions.

d) Testing and demonstration of the unit.

WM: For selected models only

a) Positioning of the unit on the designated location

b) Connection of the unit to the water supply and installation of drain hose to the drainage system

c) Ensure leveling of the unit to prevent vibration

d) Testing and demonstration of the unit.

Styler:

a) Positioning of the unit on the designated location

b) Ensure leveling/stability of the unit to prevent vibration/fall down

c) Connection to the power supply and ensure proper functions.

d) Testing and demonstration of the unit.

Soundbar: For selected models only

a) Install wall mount bracket with TV

b) Mount soundbar on the bracket, ensure it’s level and secure, not hiding the TV screen.

c) Connect the soundbar with TV with the appropriate cable

d) Testing and demonstration of the unit.

Split type Aircon: for the first 10ft or Back-to-Back. Inclusions are

a) 10ft insulated copper tube

b) Circuit breaker (indoor type)

c) Connecting wire from indoor to outdoor unit (#12 AWG)

d) Outdoor unit mounting bracket: L type (installation of up to 6ft. Height)

e) PVC drain pipe (0.5"ble) up to 8ft in length

f) Screws and tox for fixing indoor unit

g) Bolt and nut for fixing outdoor unit into the bracket

h) Expansion bolt for fixing outdoor unit to the wall (Installation of up to 6ft height)

i) Masonry of up to 8" thickness with 3" diameter for copper tube to pass through

j) Testing and unit demo (start up)

Installation exclusion: charge to customer

- Other masonry works like chipping, wall plastering, piping, and embedding

- Circuit breaker upgrade

- Wiring connection from unit indoor type circuit breaker to house main breaker

- Insulated copper tubing in excess of 10ft

- Connecting wire in excess of 12 feet

- Installation of outdoor unit more than 10 ft. height

Anything else not covered here will be subject to installation service fees, which we will inform you.

Shipping Issues

All deliveries of physical items that you purchase will be carried out by and be on terms provided by the applicable Provider. LGE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the shipment and delivery of your purchases if LGE is not the Provider. If you experience any issues with the Provider regarding the delivery of your purchases, please contact us at https://www.lg.com/ph/support/contact/chat-email/.

8. Cancellation, Returns and Exchanges, and Refunds

Cancellation. You may cancel an Order at any time before it is picked for shipping at our warehouse. To cancel your order, you must log into your account on the Online Store, find your Order and, if the ‘cancel order’ button appears, click the ‘cancel order’ button and follow any further prompts required to confirm the cancellation. Once your order has been picked at our warehouse, the Order cannot be cancelled and the ‘cancel order’ button will no longer appear. However, after delivery, a Return or Exchange of the Product may be available in accordance with the provision on Returns and Exchanges below . For cancelled orders, we will usually make any Refunds (full or partial depending on the situation) using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase, as soon as practicable after the order is cancelled, and based on our Refund process below.

Returns and Exchanges . Returns and Exchanges of items that you purchase will be subject to this policy. You may make a Return or Exchange request to us through 1:1 inquiries or by contacting the Provider directly. For Returns, Refunds for purchases made through card payment will be made through the card used to purchase the Product.

When allowed . You may Return/Refund or Exchange Products at any time within seven (7) days, from delivery date stated in the delivery receipt provided that the following requirements are met:

the Product is faulty, defective, or does not match the description stated in the Website or App, or your Order;

When NOT allowed. Return or Exchange shall not be possible under the following instances:

(a) you failed to contact LG within 7 days from delivery date, you may contact the LG Customer Service Team thru (02)7902-55-44 or chat with us through chatbot to lodge your request for a Return;

(b) you failed to make the Product available for collection and inspection by an LG authorized agent, and the agent has evaluated that the Product is not defective or faulty;

(c) the Product has been used or damaged by the User;

(d) the Product is not in re-sellable condition

(e) the Product was not used for its intended purposes;

(f) the Product was installed by an unauthorized installer.

Returns Process

(a) The following process applies to Return Products:

(i) Contact an LG Customer Service Team on (02)7902-55-44, via our website or chat with us through chatbot on our website. We will then inform you of the arrangements to return the Product to us.

(ii) You will be required to then provide us with proof of your original purchase and any delivery documentation.

(iii) You must return the Product(s):

(1) with all original components and accessories (including manuals, documentation, etc.); and

(2) in its original cartons and packaging or, if necessary, in packaging suitable to prevent damage to the Product.

(3) with all accompanied free gifts, freebies (included in the purchase of the product).

(4) with the serial number intact, readable and determinable.

(vi) If you are returning the Product(s) to us because you consider that the Product(s) is/are faulty or damaged, we will assess the Product(s) following receipt of the Product(s) from you. Subject to clause 8(c), if:

(1) no fault is found, or the fault is found to be caused by you (see clause 8(f) below), the claim will be rejected and we will return the Product(s) to you;

(2) in the case of a valid warranty claim, we will liaise with you regarding an applicable warranty remedy;

(b) We will notify you of our assessment via email within a reasonable period of time of when we receive the Product(s) from you.

(c) You have a legal obligation to take reasonable care of a Product while it is in your possession. If you fail to comply with this obligation and Return a Product to us, we may have a right to deny your request for Return, Exchange or Refund. In all cases, we reserve the right to inspect the Product(s) and verify the fault or defect. For an Exchange or Refund, the Product(s) must be in otherwise ‘as new’ condition and if possible with the original packaging. We reserve the right to refuse a refund or exchange if a Product returned is considered to have been otherwise damaged.

All warranty claims to Return a Product are not diminished, limited or voided by this Process, and shall be subject to the same rights and obligations as stated therein.

(d) Return shall be denied if resorted due to faults caused by misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment or normal wear and tear. Products sold on our Site are intended for domestic use only and are not for commercial use or resale. Nor do we cover faults due to unauthorized installation in your home. Please do not remove the serial number.

Refund. A Refund is only possible if the Product was not delivered (delayed delivery not included) or when a valid Return was successfully processed, or the Order was cancelled.

If you wish to Return a Product and you meet the requirements for a valid Return, you will receive a full or partial Refund of the price paid for the Product in accordance with our Refund Process below excluding any applicable delivery and other charges you may have paid, which are not refundable when you change your mind.

Refunds are coordinated with our third-party payment gateway service provider and other allied third-party providers, and are subject to their own terms and conditions, processes, and requirements, that LGE has no control over with. They will usually make any refunds using the same method originally used by you to pay for your purchase, except for payments made through Dragonpay and Shopeepay, which will have to undergo a separate refund process to be determined at the sole discretion of LGE and will require additional requirements.

All requirements (which will be communicated to the User) to process the Refund must be submitted by the User without any delay to proceed with the Refund process.

We will usually process a Refund due to you as soon as possible and, in any case, within thirty (30) days reckoned from either confirming to you via email that you are entitled to a refund, or upon submission of all necessary documents to process the refund, whichever is later. If we are obliged to provide you a refund for Product/s comprising only part of an order, we will only refund the component or portion of any applicable delivery or other charges you may have paid that relates to the Product/s which are subject to the refund.

For any digital content, all sales of digital content which has been successfully paid for and downloaded/delivered are final and non-refundable. In the event that a digital content is not available after the payment is confirmed by LGE but before the download, your sole and exclusive remedy is a refund. If technical problems prevent or unreasonably delay the delivery of your digital content, your exclusive and sole remedy is either a replacement of the digital content or a refund of the price you paid for the digital content by means of payment method you used or a coupon, in LGE’s sole discretion.

Refund time-frame. LGE has no control over the Refund process of its third-party payment gateway service provider and other allied third-party providers. Refunds are simply coordinated by LGE with its third-party payment gateway service providers, and other allied third-party providers, and has no control over it. Accordingly, LGE does not warrant or claim that Refund will be made at a certain period of time, and will depend on the terms and conditions of the third-party payment gateway service providers.

9. Warranty

Warranty . LGE does not warrant anything on its Products except those stated in its Warranty Conditions that can be found here: https://www.lg.com/ph/support/warranty#tab=repairCost

An additional warranty or guarantee on Content or Products sold through the Online Store may be provided by a third party.

10. Reviews

LGE may permit Users to post reviews of Content or Products on the Online Store. These reviews are express opinions of the reviewer only and do not reflect the opinions of LGE. LGE makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or completeness of the reviews. You agree that LGE shall have no liability to you if you rely on the reviews to download or use Content or Products. LGE reserves the right to, but has no obligation to remove reviews that LGE deems irrelevant or otherwise inappropriate for any reason.

11. Intellectual Property Rights

You agree that Content or Products available through the Online Store, including but not limited to the graphics, editorial content, audio clips, video clips, and software, contain proprietary information and material that is owned by LGE, the Providers, or other third parties. Neither you nor anyone acting on your behalf, acquire any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights, including patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights or trade secrets relating to the contents in the Online Store or in the Content or Products, except as expressly specified in an appropriate license or mutually agreed upon in writing. You agree to inform LGE promptly of any infringement of this intellectual property that comes to your attention.

12. Indemnification

If we suffer loss, damage or injury arising out of or in connection with: (i) your breach of the Terms of Purchase; (ii) your use of the Online Store other than in accordance with these Terms of Purchase (Terms of Use); or (iii) your use of any Applications downloaded from the Online Store other than in accordance with any terms applicable to the use of those Applications, you shall indemnify LGE, LGE’s affiliates and their respective officers, directors and employees and any successors and assigns of the foregoing against all liabilities, all damages, fees, amounts, cost of suit, attorney’s fees, and other associated expenses and cost including settlement costs incurred by LGE to protect its right and interest.

13. Disclaimers

EXCEPT AS MAY BE PROVIDED UNDER A WARRANTY FOR NEWLY PURCHASED DEVICES, AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, YOU EXPRESSLY ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT USE OF THE ONLINE STORE OR ANY APPLICATION SOLD OR DISTRIBUTED IN THE ONLINE STORE IS AT YOUR SOLE RISK AND THAT ACCESS TO THE ONLINE STORE IS PROVIDED TO YOU ON AN “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE” BASIS AND WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY OF ANY KIND OR NATURE. LGE DOES NOT WARRANT THAT USE OF THE ONLINE STORE WILL BE CONTINUOUSLY AVAILABLE OR ERROR FREE. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, LGE AND ITS SUPPLIERS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY TERMS, CONDITIONS OR WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, ACCURACY, AND CORRESPONDENCE WITH DESCRIPTION, SATISFACTORY QUALITY AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. LGE MAKES NO WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, WITH REGARD TO ANY THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE OR OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE. ALL THIRD PARTY SOFTWARE AND OPEN SOURCE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS-IS," WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND BY LGE.

14. Limitation of Liability

Nothing in these Terms of Purchase excludes our liability for: (i) death or personal injury caused by our negligence; (ii) fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation; and (iii) any matter in respect of which it would be unlawful for us to exclude or restrict our liability, except any liability for indirect, consequential loss or damage, including loss of profit, loss of business, business interruption, or loss of business opportunity.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, LGE’s maximum liability to the customer for any and all loss and/or damage for any reason arising out of or in connection with this agreement shall not exceed, in the aggregate, the total amount of all fees paid or payable to LGE in the twelve months preceding the claim.

We are not liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of: (i) your breach of these Terms of Purchase; or (ii) any breach of this agreement due to the force majeure events.

TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, NEITHER PARTY SHALL BE LIABLE TO THE OTHER FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE IN TORT, BREACH OF CONTRACT, BREACH OF STATUTORY DUTY OR OTHERWISE DUE TO, UNDER AND/OR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT, ARISING WITHIN ANY OF THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES:

LOSS OF PROFITS LOSS OF REVENUE LOSS OF GOODWILL OR EPUTATION LOSS OF MANAGEMENT TIME; AND/OR ANY INCONSEQUENTIAL OR INDIRECT LOSS

UNLESS YOU NOTIFIY LGE OF YOUR INTENTION TO MAKE A CLAIM UNDER THIS AGREEMENT IN RESPECT OF AN EVENT WITHIN THE NOTICE PERIOD, LGE SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR THAT EVENT. THE NOTICE PERIOD FOR AN EVENT SHALL START ON THE DAY ON WHICH YOU BECAME OR OUGHT REASONABLY TO HAVE BECOME, AWARE OF THE EVENT HAVING OCCURRED AND SHALL EXPIRE NINE (9) MONTHS FROM THAT DATE.

15. Governing Law and Jurisdiction

The Terms of Purchase are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the Philippines and each party irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Philippines in respect of any dispute arising out of Terms of Purchase and/or any Contract made on the Online Store.

16. Data protection and Privacy

When the User place an Order through the Online Store, you provide us with personal data about you. We will use your personal data to manage your Order, deliver the Products ordered and for other limited purposes. The collection and processing of personal data will be carried out in compliance with our Privacy Policy published on the Online Store and available at the following link: https://www.lg.com/ ph/privacy.

17. CHANGES TO TERMS OF PURCHASE

We may from time to time amend these Terms of Purchase without need of notice, to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations. If any change to these terms is found invalid, void, or for any reason unenforceable, that change is severable and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining changes or conditions. YOUR CONTINUED PARTICIPATION AFTER WE CHANGE THESE TERMS OF PURCHASE AND, IN THE CASE OF MATERIAL CHANGES, YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE AMENDED TERMS OF PURCHASE CONSTITUTES YOUR ACCEPTANCE OF THE CHANGES. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY CHANGES, YOU MUST CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS.

18. Mediation

In the event a dispute arises out of or relates to this terms and conditions of purchase, or the breach thereof, and if the dispute cannot be settled with negotiation by the parties, the parties hereby agree first to attempt in good faith to settle the dispute by mediation administered by mediation organization before resorting to litigation or some other dispute resolution procedures.

19. Contacting LGE

Should you have any issues or questions regarding the Online Store or your purchase, please visit Contact Us or Report a Problem on the Online Store.

Contact: https://www.lg.com/ph/support/chat-email/.

Operating hours:

Working hours as follows:

Hotline number: (02)7902-55-44 Monday-Friday: 9.00am to 6.00pm

Chat: Monday- Sunday: 8:00am to 8:00pm