A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG soundbar SC9S

Vision & Sound in perfect harmony

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

Vision & Sound in perfect harmony Learn more Vision & Sound in perfect harmony Buy now

LG soundbars

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Sseries

LG soundbar SC9S

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series Learn more The perfect pair for LG OLED C series Buy now
A image of game playing.

WOW orchestra

Creates captivating sound with LG TV & LG soundbar

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing the HD Music Streaming

Immersive sound experience

Experience theater quality sound with dolby atmos

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

WOW interface

Easy control LG sound bar and LG TV with one remote

LG XBOOM

Image of XL7S in the mood of party

LG XBOOM XL7S

Sounds bold play out loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S

It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment

Sounds bold play out loud Learn more Sounds bold play out loud Buy now
Image of XBOOM to show the Bass

Powerful sound

Powerful enough to amplify your party

Image of XBOOM to show the Karaoke Mode

Multi color ring lighting

Be more festive with ring lighting

Image of XBOOM with Smartphone to show the connectivity

Dynamic pixel lighting

Pixel art brings waves of fun

Learn more about LG audio

Immerse yourself in high quality sound with home audio portable speakers, and soundbars from LG.

Browse LG’s range of audio