We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our picks for you
Discover all models of various LG Monitors
Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience. Learn more below.
-
FAQ
Check our FAQ
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts.
-
Email us
For more straightforward questions, send us an email.
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.