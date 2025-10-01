We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is LG QNED evo AI?
Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins with LG QNED evo
*QNED evo models are equipped with different color solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide color gamut technology, which includes replacing quantum dots.
Dynamic QNED Color Pro for a wider color spectrum
With LG’s new and unique wide color gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid color on your screen.
*Dynamic QNED Color Pro applies to QNED93.
MiniLED with Precision Dimming Technology
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor makes ultra-sharp contrast and lifelike detail on LG QNED evo.
*Specifications may vary by inches, models, and region.
Decade of LG OLED innovation becomes the core of QNED evo’s picture quality
LG QNED evo is powered by the LG OLED Processor which controls over 8.3 million pixels, optimizing picture quality by recognizing content genres to enhance depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Encounter the power of a larger view
See every detail on a grand scale up to 100 inches
See your favorite films, sports, and games on the LG Ultra Big TV. AI Super Upscaling and deep learning algorithms enhance your content, delivering breathtaking sharpness even on a 100-inch screen.
*QNED86 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.
The next generation of LG AI TV
Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button
Control your TV easily with AI magic remote — no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
AI Voice ID
LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.
AI Search
Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.
AI Chatbot
Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. AI can understand user intent and will provide immediate solutions.
*AI Voice ID may show reduced or limited content depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*In the US and Korea, AI Search uses the LLM Model.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Some features may require an internet connection.
AI Concierge
One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history.
AI Picture Wizard
Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.
AI Sound Wizard
Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.
*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release.
*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.