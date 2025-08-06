Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Home Ice Solution

Always ice ready to refresh your every moment

With a combination of differentiated ice-making technology and our market-leading slim in-door ice maker, you can enjoy freshness and convenience, anytime.

*Craft Ice type is not available in the Philippines.

Our Picks for You

Various Ice Types

Various ice types for any occasion

With a range of ice varieties available, including high-quality craft ice, you can elevate special moments.

Explore the many ways to enjoy ice

Cubed

Well suited to just about any occasion, cubed ice works in various kinds of drinks.

Crushed

Whether diluting your cocktails or chilling your wine, crushed ice is a speedy and refreshing solution for all your beverage needs.

Icon representing cube ice option
Icon representing crushed ice option
Clear glass packed with square cube ice from LG refrigerator
Glass filled with crushed ice made in an LG refrigerator
Clear glass packed with square cube ice from LG refrigerator

Cubed

Well suited to just about any occasion, cubed ice works in various kinds of drinks.

Glass filled with crushed ice made in an LG refrigerator

Crushed

Whether diluting your cocktails or chilling your wine, crushed ice is a speedy and refreshing solution for all your beverage needs.

Slim In-door Ice Maker

Have your ice and shelf space too

A compact ice maker built into the door frees up freezer space and top shelf storage, giving you more room for what you love.

Two children drinking water at a table with an LG refrigerator and built-in dispenser in the background

UVnano

Refresh your dispenser nozzle every day

LG's UV technology cleans the nozzle of the dispenser every hour, removing 99.99%²⁾ of bacteria³⁾ and providing you with clean, fresh water, every time.

Non-Plumbing

Ice and water ready without plumbing your fridge

No built-in plumbing is needed. simply refill the dispenser to enjoy fresh ice and water anytime—straight from the fridge door.

LG ThinQ™

Smart solution makes ice management truly easy and inspiring

LG ThinQ™ makes ice management effortless with smart features that help you monitor and manage ice production with ease.

LG ThinQ app screen showing Ice Plus control with ice cubes in the background

Smart ice plus

Monitors ice usage and automatically activates Ice Plus mode to ensure a steady supply of ice.

*The mobile application screen shown above is for illustrative purpose only and may look different from the actual application.

Ice Solutions Milestones

Advancing ice technology for a smarter home

For decades, LG has been evolving ice-making technology to provide solutions for your home. from storage to self-cleaning systems, every milestone reflects our commitment to your convenience.

Close-up of LG’s 2006 World’s First In-Door Ice Maker with SpacePlus™ Ice System inside the refrigerator door.

2006

World 1st In-Door Ice Maker

Close-up of LG’s 2007 Non-Plumbing Ice Maker with Pull & Fill water tank and a glass of water placed in front.

2007

Non-Plumbing Ice Maker

Close-up of LG’s 2010 Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker integrated into the refrigerator door to maximize interior storage space.

2010

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker

A clear glass of water with LG’s 2019 industry-first round Craft Ice, designed to melt slowly and preserve drink flavor.

2019

Industry 1st Craft Ice

Close-up of LG’s 2020 UVnano dispenser nozzle with blue UV LED light illuminated at the water outlet.

2020

UVnano For Dispenser Nozzle

A pile of small, clear ice cubes stacked together.

2023

Mini-Cube(US only)

A pile of small, clear round ice balls stacked together.

2025 Coming soon

Mini-Craft

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. 

 

1)Craft ice 

-The Craft ice that melts slowly, According to LG internal testing procedure comparing the melting speed of a craft ice ball to that of ice cubes of the same weight. (approx. 69g) 

-Test conditions: room temperature: 25°C, each Ice to melt in cold water. cold water capacity 121cc, cold water temperature approx. 9.5℃. -Results may vary by environmental conditions. 

 

2)UVnano 

-The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after 24 hours in UV LED Assembly condition. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users. 

-UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length). 

 

3)Bacteria 

-Bacteria used in the test: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa.