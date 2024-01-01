About Cookies on This Site

Commercial laundry

 

Discover the right commercial laundry equipment for your business needs. From washers, dryers and more, LG offers reliable technology that delivers incredible results.

Success Starts with LG

Success starts with LG

Lead your business to success with LG commercial laundry.

Success starts with LG Contact info

Our Best Solutions

Our best solutions

Get the right consulting for your business.

Our best solutions Learn more

Strong and Reliable

Robust and reliable

LG machines offer a range of valuable and efficient features.

Robust and reliable Learn more

3.7 cu.ft Standard Capacity Frontload Washer

Onyx giant C max washer

10KG Standard Capacity Frontload Washer

7.3 cu.ft Standard Capacity Dryer

Onyx giant C max dryer

10KG Standard Capacity Dryer

5.2 cu.ft Large Capacity Frontload Washer

Onyx titan C max washer

15KG Large Capacity Frontload Washer

9.0 cu.ft Large Capacity Dryer

Onyx titan C max dryer

15KG Large Capacity Dryer

Industry stories to inspire your business

 

Take a look at various sites for your business.

Laundromat

Reference

Laundromat
On-Premises

Reference

On-premises
Multi-Housing

Reference

Multi-housing
Laundromat Owner Interview

Interview

Laundromat owner

Our Benefit Reporting

Reporting

Our benefit

LG commercial laundry events

 

Discover special events for industry professionals presented by LG.

2019 cleanshow

 

LG presented the smart solution laundry at the 2019 cleanshow where it was hailed as the future of commercial washing machines.

2020 global customer conference

 

The global dealer invitation event introduced new wifi-linked products and discussed business strategies with the partners.

LG VIP dealer trip

 

In fall 2019, LG invited commercial laundry VIP dealers to visit the company headquarters and laundry reference sites in Korea.

Hopewell event

 

LG Philippine corporation held an event to open a laundromat to support children's independence with hopewell Integrated School.

2019 texcare asia

 

In 2019 Texcare asia, strategic dealers were invited to display new products and hold conferences to expand business strategies.

Explore more from LG commercial laundry

 

Discover additional services for your business.