Commercial Solutions

Increase your commercial property's value with green energy solutions

Panoramic view of a series of skyscrapers with reflective outer walls standing side by side next to a green park.

Office Hotel Retail Shopping Mall Hospital
Office
Inquire to buy

Key Features

Energy Saving

- Top-class energy efficiency with innovative technologies

- Various heat sources for eco-friendlinesss

- A Human Detection Sensor adjusts time and direction

Optimal Design & Performance

- Tailored design & performance for each space with various options

- Slim and compact indoor units

- Modular design with separate compressor and heat exchanger

Effective Management

- Offers both individual and central control

- Integrated energy monitoring & management

- Easy management via smartphone

Office

Increase your building's value with green enrgy solutions

Five system perks: energy control, fresh office air, LEED certification solutions, easy building link link, and eco-friendliness reducing costs.

Ceiling cassette type air condition unit dispenses blue-colored air current in an office featuring monotone desks and chairs with a meeting room to the right .

Quality fresh air in the office

Healthy and clean air conditioning for a pleasant office environment.

LG air conditioner models horizontally showcased to the left and building icons to the right. Central control device links the building and air conditioners.

Easy link with building system

Integrated management of LG HVAC Control Solution links operations of LG air conditioners with external systems for expanded coverage. The embedded BMS enables direct connection with other systems without any additional BMS gateways to enable communication.

An outdoor unit of MULTI V i standing on a rooftop of a builing. 45 degree right side of LEED certification displayed to the right.

Solution for LEED® certifications

With state-of-the-art HVAC technology and various systems, LG’s VRF solutions are highly beneficial for achieving LEED® certifications.

For your office

Product Lineup

45 degree right side view of LG MULTI V i is displayed.

MULTI V i

Four distinct types of MULTI V indoor units are displayed.

MULTI V Indoor Units

45 degree right side view of LG Commercial ERV is displayed.

Commercial ERV

Front view of LG Chiller is displayed.

Chiller

A series of screens displaying charts and diagrams are projected on a larger retangular screen while a computer monitor is placed at the front.

Control Solutions

Hotel

A more efficient way to keep your hotel pleasant

Five features in hotel: Public facilities, swimming and shower room, guest room, lobby and reception hall in hotel, smart central control system.

A ceiling concealed duct supplying blue-colored air current in a large hotel lobby with high ceiling, tall brown pillars and ivory-toned sofas.

Lobby & Reception halls

Large capacity allows for a reliable supply of fresh air to large spaces with high ceilings.

A ceiling concealed duct supplying blue-colored air current in a hotel room with brown toned walls and a queen bed covered with white beddings.

Guest Room

Relax with low noise and pleasant air-conditioning.

A restaurant, public lounge and gym in hotel displayed side by side featuring blue-colored air current coming from LG air conditioning indoor units.

Public Facilities

A variety of indoor units allow customized solutions for different spaces.

An indoor swimming pool with walls coverd with grey marble square tiles and an artificial waterfall to the left.

Swimming pool & Shower room

Free heating and hot water thanks to heat recovery technology.

For your hotel

Product Lineup

45 degree right side view of MULTI V i outdoor unit displayed.

MULTI V i

Two distinct types of MULTI V S outdoor units are displayed.

MULTI V S

Four distinct types of MULTI V indoor units are displayed.

MULTI V Indoor Units

45 degree right side view of Hot Water Solution Hydro box displayed.

Hot Water Solution

45 degree right side view of LG Commercial ERV is displayed.

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

45 degree left side view of Air Handling Unit displayed.

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Front view of LG Chiller is displayed.

Chiller

A series of screens displaying charts and diagrams are projected on a larger retangular screen while a computer monitor is placed at the front.

Control Solutions

Retail

Design your store to be a popular place

Five customer cases: Showrooms, large restaurants, stylish coffee shops, limited space clothing stores, restaurants with hot water washing.

Three round cassette units creating cool air currents in a café decorated with antique tables, chairs and lights. Enlarged product image to the right.

Coffee shops with stylish interiors

The Round Cassette has a refined design to make the interior of a store stand out.

Air conditioning unit on the ceiling creates blue air streams in a restaurant with multiple tables and chairs. Enlarged product image to the left.

Large Restaurants

The Ceiling Convertible creates powerful wind speed and volume, and can send air up to 15 meters to cool and heat large spaces quickly.

Smart 4 way cassette with human detect sensor adjusts air direction to two people walking in a vehicle showroom. Enlarged product image to the right.

Showrooms with frequent visitors

The Smart 4 Way Cassette with Human Detection Sensor saves energy by detecting the number of people and type of space, then adjusting the driving time and air direction.

MULTI V S creating cool air stream in a large cafeteria with arrays of tables and sofas. Enlarged image of hands washing lettuce with water in a sink.

Restaurants with hot water washing

Using the MULTI V S together with the Hydro Kit reduces the cost of energy by reusing the waste heat from the indoor unit for hot water.

MUlTI V M mounted on the ceiling of a store with men's apparels displayed. Blurred image of an outdoor unit connected with an indoor unit in the store.

Clothing Stores without enough outdoor space

Multi V M is modular with separate compressors and heat exchangers so you can install an outdoor unit indoors.

For your retail space

Product Lineup

Two distinct types of MULTI V S outdoor units are displayed.

MULTI V S

Four distinct types of MULTI V indoor units are displayed.

MULTI V Indoor Units

45 degree right side view image of Hot Water Solution unit displayed.

Hot Water Solution

Single Split indoor unit displayed at the top and an outdoor unit with a round fan below.

Single Split

45 degree left side view image of single packaged unit displayed.

Single Packaged

Three distinct Multi Split indoor units displayed at the top and an outdoor unit below.

Multi Split

Shopping Mall

Make your shopper’s stay more comfortable

Four features in shopping mall: Atriums, retail stores, food court, smart control and energy management.

Ceiling mounted units create blue-colored air streams in a cafeteria with arrays of tables and chairs. Round lamps above each seat hanging from the ceiling.

Food Court

Effective ventilation allows customers to enjoy their meals in a pleasant environment without worrying about food smell.

Clothing store, accessory shop and a café displayed side by side. Three distinct indoor units on the ceiling create blue air streams in each picture.

Retail Store

Various indoor units offer customized control for each shop natural installation for each entry.

Ceiling concealed ducts supply blue-colored air stream in a large three-storied atrium building with multiple indoor stores and long escalators.

Atriums

Always maintain optimal conditions through smooth heating and cooling, even in crowded places.

For your shopping mall

Product Lineup

45 degree right side view image of MULTI V i displayed.

MULTI V i

Four distinct MULTI V indoor units displayed.

MULTI V Indoor Units

45 degree left side view of Air Handling Unit displayed.

Air Handling Unit

Front view of LG Chiller displayed.

Chiller

A series of screens displaying charts and diagrams are projected on a larger retangular screen while a computer monitor is placed at the front.

Control Solutions

Hospital

24/7 air care for health and comfort

Four features in hospital: Patient room, common areas, operating room and radiology room, smart central control system.

Ceiling mounted unit creates air streams in a patient room with three beds and curtains. Three separate components at the top display air filtering process.

Patient Room

Diverse air conditioning solution cleans air for safe patient care, maintaining a pleasant environment to the global standard*.

An operating room with white walls featuring patient's bed, multiple medical devices connected via electric cables and monitors with black screen.

Operating Room & Radiology Room

For safety, all settings of temperature, humidity, and air pressure can be adjusted and maintained for specialty rooms.

Three ceiling mounted air conditions create blue-colored air stream in a waiting room in hospital with a series of chairs and a reception desk to the right.

Common Areas

Large spaces with more people can be made comfortable with clean air.

For your hospital

Product Lineup

45 degree right side view of MULTI V i outdoor unit displayed.

MULTI V i

Four distinct MULTI V indoor units displayed.

MULTI V Indoor Units

45 degree right side view of white rectangular Hot Water Solution unit displayed.

Hot Water Solution

45 degree right side view of black rectangular Commercial ERV displayed.

Commercial ERV

45 degree left side view of Air Handling Unit displayed.

Air Handling Unit

Front view of LG Chiller displayed.

Chiller

A series of screens displaying charts and diagrams are projected on a larger retangular screen while a computer monitor is placed at the front.

Control Solutions

Discover More About Commercial Solutions

Please inquire to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

INQUIRE TO BUY

Find a dealer to help with service for sales, installation, and after sales.

FIND A DEALER