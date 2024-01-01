About Cookies on This Site

Laundromat

A Laundromat requires powerful and reliable washing machines and dryers to deliver great results for the customers. LG's commercial laundry equipment is the ideal solution for your laundromat.

The Perfect Set-up for Driving Profit

Optimized business support from planning to service.

What is important for success of laundromat

Increase your bottom line with LG. Discover opportunities to drive profit with durability, performance, efficiency, and convenience.

LG smart laundry lounge, the ideal partner for success

LG smart laundry lounge makes the best out of your space through years of diversified research on the spatial structure for attracting customers. We design based on the business owner’s needs and by optimizing cramped spaces and the way users interact with the machines.

Personalized consulting through VR simulation

The LG VR Simulator defines the conditions and shapes of the space and allows you to design the optimal laundromat layout. The 3D VR takes you closer to the design and space you've envisioned.

 

Design meets ROI

Project and analyze the revenue from your investment with expected sales, minus the costs related to machine installation, store opening, energy use, and operation.

 

LG commercial laundry gallery

