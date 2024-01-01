About Cookies on This Site

A house in white and wood tones. Both staircases feature ceiling-mounted air conditioning units with visible airflow. A front driveway with grass.

Multi V S

Discover the compact and powerful LG MULTI V S, featuring a low-cost, high-performance VRF solution for residential spaces.

Why LG Key Features Product Pages
Why LG
Why LG MULTI V S

Compact Size 

Indoor Solutions for Any Space 

Reliable Components

Easy Installation with Compact Size 

Streamlining the technologies of the two-fan model into one fan, MULTI V S's compact size and light weight provide heightened aesthetics and flexible installation options. 

A gray tiled balcony with a checkered fence showcases a central LG Multi V S outdoor unit. Mountains and green fields are visible on the left.

Indoor solutions for Household Spaces 

MULTI V S integrates basic wall-mounted units with various ceiling-mounted options to suit indoor layouts, providing an air purification knit that enhances indoor air quality.

  

  

  

Reliable Components 

MULTI V S features the R1 Compressor and the Black Fin. The R1 Compressor's hybrid scroll structure expands the operating range while its shaft-through bottom-compression design minimizes energy waste and reduces noise and vibration. Applied with enhanced epoxy resin, the black coating of Black Fin protects against highly corrosive external conditions. 

Display of the LG MULTI V S components including a compact external unit, a black fin, and a vertical black compressor.

* The Black Fin consists of hydrophilic film, acryl+epoxy+mealamin resin and a wide louver fin arranged in layers.

* The product images shown are for illustration purposes only and may vary from the actual product. 

Discover More About LG MULTI V S 

