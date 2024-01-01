About Cookies on This Site

A MULTI split system is a compact yet powerful air conditioning with a single outdoor unit simultaneously supporting multiple indoor units. It is a remarkable all-rounder for space-saving, style, and energy efficiency.

A two-story mansion showcases four LG indoor units through large glass windows, their airflow discernible, with an LG Smart Inverter unit outside.

What is MULTI split?
What is MULTI split?

A sectional view of the house reveals blue pipelines from an LG Smart Inverter unit weaving around the house, linking three indoor units in each room.

MULTI split system

Each indoor unit in a MULTI split system can be controlled independently, allowing you to customize cooling and heating in different rooms.

Key features

On the compact balcony of the apartment, a 2X2 layout of an LG Smart Inverter outdoor unit are installed.

Space saving

Free up the area once occupied by stacks of outdoor units. With a MULTI split system, installation requires minimal space as you only need one outdoor unit to support multiple indoor units.

 

The LG One Way Ceiling Cassette is displayed, with a dotted line and a red arrow marking the unit's body height of 132mm.

Flexible installation

The slim body of compactly designed indoor units, particularly 1 Way Cassette, takes up minimal space, enabling flexible installation even in areas with limited ceiling space.

An LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette circulates visible airflow in a spacious, warm-toned living room filled with a sofa, table, and threes.

Multiple indoor units

Choose freely and style it up. One outdoor unit is all you need to accommodate a diverse selection of indoor units. Make aesthetic design choices that best suit the space.

 

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG Wall-mounted unit housed in an outline on the right via a dotted line.

LG ThinQ

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ™ app enables effortless temperature control, voice command, and real-time energy consumption monitoring, all for optimized home efficiency.

* Please note that a WiFi modem may be necessary, depending on your location.

Product lineup

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette, square shape, is displayed.
Ceiling mounted cassette
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct, rectangular shape, is displayed.
Ceiling concealed duct
LG Wall Mounted Unit, rectangular shape, is displayed.
Wall mounted unit

* Product lineup can be varied by each country.

FAQs

Q.

How many indoor units can be connected to a MULTI split system?

A.

In the case of the MULTI Piping Type, a single outdoor unit can support up to five indoor units. To install more than nine indoor units, find a dealer servicing your area for assistance.

Q.

Can each indoor unit be independently controlled?

A.

Yes, the independent control of each indoor is a distinctive feature of a MULTI split system. Customize comfort in every room to your desired level of perfection and have it done effortlessly using the LG ThinQ app.

Q.

How do single split and MULTI split systems differ?

A.

Single split systems have a 1-to-1 configuration where one outdoor unit is connected to one indoor unit whereas MULTI split  systems operate with one outdoor unit serving multiple indoor units.

Q.

Can I install the outdoor unit of a MULTI split system in small spaces?

A.

Yes, MULTI split System outdoor units fit ideally in restricted outdoor spaces like apartment balconies, condominiums, or mansions. If you are unsure about the space requirement, please find a dealer in your area or inquire with us about the purchase so our experts can assist you in finding the ideal solution for your space.

