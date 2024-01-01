About Cookies on This Site

Digital signage

LG allows you to take advantage of Digital Signage to increase the power and reach of your brand. Move your business to the next level. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

Digital signage

Explore LG digital connect

If you are currently looking for ways to liven up your space, Look no further!

Product

Standard

Video wall

High brightness

Interactive

Special

Accessories

Standard

LG's standard displays are optimized for different markets to meet diverse customer needs.

Video wall

Near-seamless video wall delivers an artistic, multi-sensory experience to immerse viewers.

High brightness

Near-seamless video wall delivers an artistic, multi-sensory experience to immerse viewers.

Interactive

All-in-one collaboration solution for effective meetings, with advanced touch technology and high-performance System-on-Chip.

