Learn more about LG WashTower™
The LG WashTower™ takes the form of a stackable washer and dryer, and combines both washer and dryer in a single stylish, smart and easy to use tower, with a convenient central control panel.With extra-large washing capacity, the all-in-one stacked washer dryer lets you do both jobs at once from the one machine. The central control panel provides easy access to both the washer and the dryer controls. Our AIDD® technology assesses the load characteristics and selects the best wash option. Then smart technology can program the dryer based on the last wash cycle completed for an even more time efficient process
