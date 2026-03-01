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LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | Portable & compact speaker for lifestyle

LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | Portable & compact speaker for lifestyle

MINI
Front view of LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | Portable & compact speaker for lifestyle MINI
front view
rear view
top view
bottom view
strap close-up
right perspective view
left perspective view
side view
knob close-up
strap single
strap single: left perspective view
USP card: xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made compact
USP card: IP67 waterproof & dustproof protection
USP card: Convenient strap
Front view of LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | Portable & compact speaker for lifestyle MINI
front view
rear view
top view
bottom view
strap close-up
right perspective view
left perspective view
side view
knob close-up
strap single
strap single: left perspective view
USP card: xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made compact
USP card: IP67 waterproof & dustproof protection
USP card: Convenient strap

Key Features

  • xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am
  • IP67
  • Convenient strap
  • Max 10h playtime
  • AI Sound
  • FYI RAiDiO
More
if Design Award logo

xboom Mini

iF Design Award - Winner

LG xboom mini by will.i.am, a compact portable bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle fit design and powerful space filling sound

LG xboom mini by will.i.am, a compact portable bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle fit design and powerful space filling sound



xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made compact

1) LG xboom mini compact portable bluetooth speaker with signature sound by will.i.am 2) LG xboom mini bluetooth hangable speakers, with a convenient strap for easy hanging in any space 3) LG xboom mini bluetooth speaker with IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection for daily use 4) LG xboom mini connected to a smartphone, showing an AI-curated interface with personalized music and news

xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made compact

xboom Mini delivers clear, powerful sound from a compact design, bringing a bold listening experience into a smaller, more portable size.

LG xboom mini, a compact and portable bluetooth speaker, delivering powerful audio and a clear sound

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

IP67 waterproof & dustproof protection for daily moments

The sealed design resists dust and protects against temporary water exposure, withstanding submersion at up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. This makes it suitable for everyday use in splash-prone spaces like bathrooms, poolside areas, or kitchens.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Convenient strap for hanging across spaces

The strap allows easy hanging in any space. Simply place or hang it on hooks, handles, or knobs to fit seamlessly into kitchens, bedrooms, or any room you choose.

1) LG xboom mini black-colored, a portable bluetooth speaker with a strong hanging strap on a kitchen rail 2) LG xboom mini beige-colored, a mini, cube designed bluetooth speaker with a strap hanging on a clothing rack with hangers 3) LG xboom mini black-colored, a small portable bluetooth speaker hanging from a shower bar in a bathroom

1) LG xboom mini black-colored, a portable bluetooth speaker with a strong hanging strap on a kitchen rail 2) LG xboom mini beige-colored, a mini, cube designed bluetooth speaker with a strap hanging on a clothing rack with hangers 3) LG xboom mini black-colored, a small portable bluetooth speaker hanging from a shower bar in a bathroom

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Sound, styled for your space

1) LG xboom mini grey-colored, placed on a desk next to a laptop, showing a compact bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle-fit design for indoor 2) LG xboom mini grey-colored on a coffee table, a compact bluetooth speaker with space-filling sound for both indoor and outdoor use 3) LG xboom mini black-colored placed among books and objects, a small bluetooth speaker designed for convenient everyday use

1) LG xboom mini grey-colored, placed on a desk next to a laptop, showing a compact bluetooth speaker with a lifestyle-fit design for indoor 2) LG xboom mini grey-colored on a coffee table, a compact bluetooth speaker with space-filling sound for both indoor and outdoor use 3) LG xboom mini black-colored placed among books and objects, a small bluetooth speaker designed for convenient everyday use

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Max 10h playtime for daily routine

Optimized power management delivers max 10h playtime on a single charge, designed to keep your music going as part of your daily routine.

*Up to 10 hours of playtime is based on internal testing conducted at 50% volume with Bluetooth enabled, Play Time Enhance mode on, and lighting turned off. Actual battery life and performance may vary depending on network connectivity, application usage, and other usage conditions.

Sound Field Enhance mode optimized for outdoor listening

By boosting mid and high frequencies, it improves clarity, helping sound remain crisp and easy to hear even in outdoor environments where audio can quickly disperse.

AI Sound for music & voice clarity

The AI algorithm analyzes audio content in real time to adjust EQ profiles, balancing bass for music playback and enhancing clarity for podcasts or news.

LG xboom mini portable bluetooth speaker adpated with AI sound modes (bass boost, AI analysis, voice enhance) to improve music balance and sound clarity

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

AI-curated music and news streaming headline graphic with will.i.am, emphasizing personalized stations powered by generative AI.

AI-curated music and news streaming headline graphic with will.i.am, emphasizing personalized stations powered by generative AI.

FYI RAiDiO uses generative AI to analyze your preferences and compose personalized stations, delivering a continuous blend of music and real-time news updates without the need for manual searching.

Discover AI Personas: Diverse DJs with unique cultural backgrounds and personalities 

Experience the joy of choosing an AI DJ that matches your mood, the moment, or the atmosphere you love. Each persona brings its own unique cultural perspective and personality, offering not just music and news, but also the fun of discovering different cultural nuances through their style and expression.

Curated news & nonstop music with elevated sound

Select a station based on your interests to enjoy curated news alongside unlimited music, all in a seamless, integrated experience.

Hear it clearly with xboom signature sound, bringing every note and word to life.

*The screen is simulated for demonstration and may differ from actual use.

Instant access to news, music, and your AI DJ

One touch unlocks a world of audio. Dive into the latest news, explore hottest tracks, and chat with your intelligent AI DJ. No more endless scrolling – just what you want

*To use “My Button”, both the LG ThinQ and FYI apps must be installed on your smartphone. 

1) Set up My Button in the LG ThinQ app.

2) Complete activation in the FYI app to begin using the feature.

*Available when the MY button is configured in the “Smart Button” menu of the ThinQ app.

Physical rotary knob for instant control

Rotate the knob clockwise to raise the volume, or press it once to play and press again to pause. The physical control delivers intuitive, responsive operation for effortless, on-the-spot control.

Stable placement for everyday spaces

Designed to sit securely on a tripod or stand, the speaker fits naturally into home environments like desks or bedside tables—bringing sound and style together without visual clutter.

LG xboom mini speaker illustrating audio connection between multiple speakers via Party Link with Auracast at home

LG xboom mini speaker illustrating audio connection between multiple speakers via Party Link with Auracast at home

Auracast™ audio broadcasting for multi-speaker connection

Using Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast™ broadcasts audio to multiple speakers at once, expanding sound coverage and creating a unified listening zone for group gatherings.

*This feature is available when Party Link is set in the Smart Button menu within the LG ThinQ app.

My Button

One-tap access to your preset content

Set your preferences in the LG ThinQ app and play content instantly with a single button press. Enjoy LG Radio+, curated healing content, Apple Music playlists, or your local music—ready to play whenever you want.

Apple Music app screens are shown on the left and LG ThinQ app screens on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG xboom mini speaker.

Lossless audio via USB-C connection

Connect xboom Mini to your laptop or tablet with a USB-C cable to use it as a wired speaker. Enjoy clear, lossless audio for music playback, and hear voices more clearly during conference calls or web meetings with a simple plug-and-play setup.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Find your xboom Speaker

Explore key features and specifications across the xboom lineup to find the speaker that fits your listening style and everyday needs.

Table Caption
Featuresxboom Minixboom Grabxboom Bounce
xboom Mini Black and xboom Mini Warm Grey
xboom Mini
xboom Grab Black and xboom Grab Warm Grey
xboom Grab
xboom Bounce
xboom Bounce
Output power5W30W 40W
AI SoundO OO
EQStandard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / CustomStandard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / CustomStandard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / Custom
Battery LifeMax 10hrs Max 20hrsMax 30hrs
WaterDustproofIP67IP67, Military Standard 810HIP67, Military Standard 810H
StrapOOO
Dimensions (W x H x D)89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm211 x 71.6 x 70 mm272 x 103 x 88 mm
Weight220g700g1,400g
ColorBlack / Warm GreyBlack / Warm GreyBlack

*Only the black color is available for the MINI.

*Only the black color is available for xboom Grab.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch

  • Output Power

    5W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

CONVENIENCE

  • Auracast

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • USB Audio (USB-C)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    113 x 109 x 66 mm

  • Speaker

    89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    0.31 kg

  • Net Weight

    0.22 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    Max 10h

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    5W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3W↓

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • Play Time Enhance

    Yes

  • Sound Field Enhance

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (1)

  • Woofer Unit

    1.75 inch x 1

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