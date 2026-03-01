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LG xboom Mini by will.i.am | Portable & compact speaker for lifestyle
xboom Mini
iF Design Award - Winner
1) LG xboom mini compact portable bluetooth speaker with signature sound by will.i.am 2) LG xboom mini bluetooth hangable speakers, with a convenient strap for easy hanging in any space 3) LG xboom mini bluetooth speaker with IP67 waterproof and dustproof protection for daily use 4) LG xboom mini connected to a smartphone, showing an AI-curated interface with personalized music and news
xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made compact
xboom Mini delivers clear, powerful sound from a compact design, bringing a bold listening experience into a smaller, more portable size.
LG xboom mini, a compact and portable bluetooth speaker, delivering powerful audio and a clear sound
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
IP67 waterproof & dustproof protection for daily moments
The sealed design resists dust and protects against temporary water exposure, withstanding submersion at up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. This makes it suitable for everyday use in splash-prone spaces like bathrooms, poolside areas, or kitchens.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Convenient strap for hanging across spaces
The strap allows easy hanging in any space. Simply place or hang it on hooks, handles, or knobs to fit seamlessly into kitchens, bedrooms, or any room you choose.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Sound, styled for your space
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Max 10h playtime for daily routine
Optimized power management delivers max 10h playtime on a single charge, designed to keep your music going as part of your daily routine.
*Up to 10 hours of playtime is based on internal testing conducted at 50% volume with Bluetooth enabled, Play Time Enhance mode on, and lighting turned off. Actual battery life and performance may vary depending on network connectivity, application usage, and other usage conditions.
Sound Field Enhance mode optimized for outdoor listening
By boosting mid and high frequencies, it improves clarity, helping sound remain crisp and easy to hear even in outdoor environments where audio can quickly disperse.
AI Sound for music & voice clarity
The AI algorithm analyzes audio content in real time to adjust EQ profiles, balancing bass for music playback and enhancing clarity for podcasts or news.
LG xboom mini portable bluetooth speaker adpated with AI sound modes (bass boost, AI analysis, voice enhance) to improve music balance and sound clarity
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
FYI RAiDiO uses generative AI to analyze your preferences and compose personalized stations, delivering a continuous blend of music and real-time news updates without the need for manual searching.
Discover AI Personas: Diverse DJs with unique cultural backgrounds and personalities
Experience the joy of choosing an AI DJ that matches your mood, the moment, or the atmosphere you love. Each persona brings its own unique cultural perspective and personality, offering not just music and news, but also the fun of discovering different cultural nuances through their style and expression.
Curated news & nonstop music with elevated sound
Select a station based on your interests to enjoy curated news alongside unlimited music, all in a seamless, integrated experience.
Hear it clearly with xboom signature sound, bringing every note and word to life.
*The screen is simulated for demonstration and may differ from actual use.
Instant access to news, music, and your AI DJ
One touch unlocks a world of audio. Dive into the latest news, explore hottest tracks, and chat with your intelligent AI DJ. No more endless scrolling – just what you want
*To use “My Button”, both the LG ThinQ and FYI apps must be installed on your smartphone.
1) Set up My Button in the LG ThinQ app.
2) Complete activation in the FYI app to begin using the feature.
*Available when the MY button is configured in the “Smart Button” menu of the ThinQ app.
Physical rotary knob for instant control
Rotate the knob clockwise to raise the volume, or press it once to play and press again to pause. The physical control delivers intuitive, responsive operation for effortless, on-the-spot control.
Stable placement for everyday spaces
Designed to sit securely on a tripod or stand, the speaker fits naturally into home environments like desks or bedside tables—bringing sound and style together without visual clutter.
*This feature is available when Party Link is set in the Smart Button menu within the LG ThinQ app.
My Button
One-tap access to your preset content
Set your preferences in the LG ThinQ app and play content instantly with a single button press. Enjoy LG Radio+, curated healing content, Apple Music playlists, or your local music—ready to play whenever you want.
Apple Music app screens are shown on the left and LG ThinQ app screens on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG xboom mini speaker.
Lossless audio via USB-C connection
Connect xboom Mini to your laptop or tablet with a USB-C cable to use it as a wired speaker. Enjoy clear, lossless audio for music playback, and hear voices more clearly during conference calls or web meetings with a simple plug-and-play setup.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Find your xboom Speaker
Explore key features and specifications across the xboom lineup to find the speaker that fits your listening style and everyday needs.
|Features
|xboom Mini
|xboom Grab
|xboom Bounce
xboom Mini
xboom Grab
xboom Bounce
|Output power
|5W
|30W
|40W
|AI Sound
|O
|O
|O
|EQ
|Standard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / Custom
|Standard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / Custom
|Standard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / Custom
|Battery Life
|Max 10hrs
|Max 20hrs
|Max 30hrs
|WaterDustproof
|IP67
|IP67, Military Standard 810H
|IP67, Military Standard 810H
|Strap
|O
|O
|O
|Dimensions (W x H x D)
|89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm
|211 x 71.6 x 70 mm
|272 x 103 x 88 mm
|Weight
|220g
|700g
|1,400g
|Color
|Black / Warm Grey
|Black / Warm Grey
|Black
*Only the black color is available for the MINI.
*Only the black color is available for xboom Grab.
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1ch
Output Power
5W
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
CONVENIENCE
Auracast
Yes
Battery Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Google Fast Pair
Yes
Multipoint
Yes
Party Link (Dual mode)
Yes
Party Link (Multi mode)
Yes
Speaker phone
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
USB Audio (USB-C)
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IP67
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Carton Box
113 x 109 x 66 mm
Speaker
89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
0.31 kg
Net Weight
0.22 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Strap
Yes
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3
Battery Life (Hrs)
Max 10h
EQ
AI Sound
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Clear Voice
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
Standard
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
5W
Stand-by mode
0.3W↓
POWER SUPPLY
USB C-type
Yes
SOUND MODE
Play Time Enhance
Yes
Sound Field Enhance
Yes
SPEAKER
Passive Radiator
Yes (1)
Woofer Unit
1.75 inch x 1
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