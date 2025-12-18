About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine

What type are you looking for?

In front of the beige wall, there is the LG Wash Tower front loading washer, top loading washer, and twin washing machine lineup. On the right, you can see the forest view.

Washing Machine Types

Explore Washing Machine types such as front-loading washing machines, top-loading washing machines, or twin washing machines. Each type offers unique benefits depending on your home layout and laundry needs.

Explore the LG Laundry lineup 

LG WashTower with green and beige two-tone design, neatly installed inside a built-in wardrobe. Surrounding it are organised clothes, baskets, and household items.

LG WashTower™ 

Integrated Washer and Dryer saves space.

LG Black front loading washer in a modern multipurpose room. A laundry basket sits next to the machine, and the interior of the dryer looks brightly burning.

Front-Loading Washing Machine

Features, performance, and sizes for you

LG white front load washer dryer with a split view of the interior. The left side shows clothes washing in water, while the right side shows them being dried with warm air.

Washer Dryer

Time and space-saving with practical cycles

A top-loading washing machine is located in a multi-purpose room with a modern interior on the white floor

Top-Loading Washing Machine

Convenient loading from the top with efficient, gentle washes.

A twin washer is located in a large, white-tiled multipurpose room. To the right is a white washcloth.

Twin Washing Machine

Separate wash and spin tubs for faster, flexible laundry cycles.

LG black tumble dryer installed under a counter in a laundry area. The transparent door shows laundry inside, clearly visible through the front of the machine.

Tumble Dryer 

Gently dries to protect and preserve fabrics.

LG WashTower starts as separate washer and dryer units side by side, then stacks vertically to free up space on the right for extra clothing storage.

LG WashTower starts as separate washer and dryer units side by side, then stacks vertically to free up space on the right for extra clothing storage.

LG WashTower™

Built for ease and efficiency

All-in-One washer and dryer in one sleek, integrated unit with centralized controls, ideal for busy households seeking both convenience and space efficiency.

LG white front-loading washing machine built into gray cabinets in modern multipurpose rooms.

LG small washing machine in white with 565mm depth ideal for narrow laundry rooms.

Front-Loading Washing Machine

A Washer that fits your lifestyle

For homes with a separate dryer, or for those who prefer a washing machine only,

LG Washing Machines come in a range of capacities to suit every household.

LG black washer and dryer initially shown side by side, then combined into a single unit to free up space on the right for clothing storage.

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Washer Dryer Combo

All-in-One, compact convenience

With LG Washer Dryer Combos wash and dry in one machine, helping you get rid of smells and keep clothes fresh, while saving space and time.

LG white tumble dryer placed in wooden utility shelving with towels and a laundry stool. AI DD sensor detects fabric type and dries towels to a soft finish.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Tumble Dryer

Efficient drying, gentle performance

For those who want thoroughly dried, well-cared-for clothes year-round, LG Tumble Dryers deliver fast, efficient, and gentle drying, protecting fabrics and saving time.

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

he top loading washing machine is located in the middle of a modern light brown interior There is a large window on the left and a high chair on the right

LG medium-sized washing machine in black with 565mm depth for standard kitchens.

Top-Loading Washing Machine

Built for speed and convenience

Efficient top-loading design with easy access from above, featuring practical wash cycles that protect fabrics while making laundry faster and simpler for everyday use.

There is a twin washing machine in the center of a modern multipurpose room with a wide light brown interior. The light comes from the left window, and there is detergent on the right shelf.

LG large capacity washing machine in silver with 615mm depth and generous drum size.

Twin Washing Machine

Designed for flexibility and control

Dual tubs let you wash and spin multiple loads at once, with tailored cycles for different fabrics and faster turnaround—well-suited for homes that value efficiency and versatility.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Helpful Hints, Powered by LG

Try easy, everyday tips to use your appliances better.

Woman loading laundry into built-in LG washing machine in modern laundry area

Washing machine buying guide

White LG dryer installed in sleek built-in cabinet in a bright laundry space

Dryer Buying Guide

Woman using stacked LG washer and dryer in contemporary laundry room

Laundry Tips: How to Use Your Washing Machine

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

Are Washer Dryer Combos worth the investment?

A.

A Washer Dryer Combo is an excellent solution for those with limited space or anyone seeking the convenience of washing and drying in one machine. It’s especially useful if you prefer not to wait between wash and dry cycles, need a quick wash cycle for smaller loads, or only use the drying function occasionally.

Keep in mind that the drying capacity is typically smaller than the washing capacity, so larger loads may need to be split.

LG offers a range of high-performance Washer Dryers with quick wash cycles, efficient drying, and easy installation, ideal for modern living where space and convenience matter.

Q.

Is it better to have separate washer and dryer?

A.

LG’s smart Washing Machines use AI technology to analyze fabric types and adjust washing cycles accordingly. Using deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive, the machine creates six distinct drum motions that deliver fabric-specific care, improve washing performance, and help reduce damage.

 

With Wi-Fi connectivity and the LG ThinQ app, you can:

1. Start and monitor cycles remotely

2. Notifications when a wash is complete

3. Get Smart Diagnosis™ for quick troubleshooting

4. Download custom cycles tailored to your laundry needs

 

It provides intelligent laundry care and installation service that fits seamlessly into your connected lifestyle.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?

A.

LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology to deliver a thorough clean in just 39 minutes, ideal for busy households.

It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.

This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for everyday loads when you’re short on time.