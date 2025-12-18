We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Checks Before Installation
Where can I install a LG Refrigerator?
Space Check
Ensure sufficient space for installation
Leave at least 5 cm of clearance between the back of your LG Refrigerator
and the wall for optimal airflow.
Pathway Check
Confirm a clear route for installation
For large Refrigerator models, confirm the depth and pathway width to ensure they can pass through doors, hallways, and stairs.
Levelling
Level the product and adjust the door height
Use front legs to level your refrigerator. Adjust door height so that drawers,
lids, and doors close properly.
How do I set up my LG Refrigerator for water and ice?
Water Tank Type
Fill the dispenser tank
For non-plumbed LG Refrigerator models: Remove the dispenser tank,
fill it with clean water, and place it back on the shelf.
How can I organize my LG refrigerator more conveniently?
Wine Rack
Store wine or use as a shelf
The refrigerator wine rack holds up bottles or doubles as a shelf for wider items.
My Box
Place on any shelf in your Refrigerator
With a built-in carbon filter that absorbs food odours, My Box2) keeps your
refrigerator, fresh and can be placed either above or below the refrigerator
drawers.
Folding Shelf
Create space for tall or large Items
Folding refrigerator shelves provide extra room for bulky or tall items,
providing a space-saving solution for flexible storage.
Mini Door Basket
Organize small items
Place it anywhere on the refrigerator or freezer door shelves to neatly
store sauces and small ingredients.
Fridge Freezer FAQ
Where can I install an LG Fridge Freezer?
LG Fridge Freezers fit neatly into various spaces, from integrated to freestanding layouts. Always perform a space check in advance to ensure a proper fit in a small kitchen, dining area, or home bar.
*For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/portal iso to download the manual or contact Customer Service.
How do I connect my Fridge Freezer for water and ice?
For plumbed models, unplug the appliance before connecting the water line and use the correct connector for your valve type. This is your water supply connection type. For non-plumbed models, fill the removable dispenser tank with clean water and place it back on the shelf. This is the water tank type.
*Replacement water filters and fridge accessories are available for purchase. Please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/poratl ISO for more details.
How can I make Fridge Freezer doors open easily in tight spaces?
Zero Clearance* models are designed so that the doors can open smoothly without hitting the wall, even in compact kitchens or small spaces where the Fridge Freezer is installed close to surrounding surfaces. A proper pathway check before installation ensures the appliance can be moved safely into place.
*Proper installation is required to ensure optimal door operation. Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for detailed installation instructions.
Why is levelling important when installing a Fridge Freezer?
Use the front legs to perform levelling so the doors align correctly. If the height is uneven, the doors may not close properly. Adjusting the legs with a spanner helps reduce vibration and ensures stable operation.