Washing Machine Installation Guide

Key Checks Before Installation

WashTower™Washer Dryer ComboFront-loadingTop-loadingdryers
WashTower™
Buying Guide Home

Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?

LG WashTower™ in a modern closet beside an ironing board showing its slim vertical design and easy center control panel.

Single unit, simple setup

LG WashTower™ combines a washer and dryer in a single vertical unit that fits neatly into small spaces. Its center control panel provides easy access to both, reducing the need to bend down or step up for operation.

Clearance Space

Ensure sufficient installation space

Leave at least 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and 177 cm in height. Place on a solid, level floor and use anti-slip pads for added stability.

Pathway Check

Plan your route

Check unit dimensions and make sure there’s a clear path for installation. Allow at least 80 cm of entry space through doorways or hallways.

Drain Connection

Secure both hoses

Connect the washer and dryer drain hoses securely using the tie strap provided, and fasten with the elbow bracket to prevent bending or leaks.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.

*Power 220 240 V 60 Hz grounded G type outlet required. Do not use multi plug adaptors.

*Water pressure: see model spec (min–max). Ensure straight hose routing without kinks.

Where can I install a Washing Machine?

Front load washer in a compact nook beside louvered doors and plants illustrating an easy fit in small spaces.

Easy fit in suitable spaces

LG Front Load Washing Machines fit easily into utility rooms, closets, or even compact corners. Choose the capacity that matches your layout and available space.

Space Check

Ensure room to fit

Leave enough space on all sides for door clearance and to ensure your LG Washing Machine fits standard installation dimensions.

Water Supply Hose

Check the tap type

Taps may be either threaded or smooth. This determines the connector type needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet.

Levelling

Keep it steady

Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise. Adding anti-vibration pads can enhance stability.

LG Washing Machine Installation Guide

Watch this step-by-step guide to learn how to install your LG Washing Machine at home.

LG front load Washing Machine in silver finish with installation checklist points displayed alongside.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.

*Power 220 240 V 60 Hz grounded G type outlet required. Do not use multi plug adaptors.

*Water pressure: see model spec (min–max). Ensure straight hose routing without kinks.

Where can I install a Top Loading Washing Machine?

LG top load washer in a modern utility room with basket and shelves showing compact convenient installation.

Compact fit, comfortable washing

The LG Top Load Washer fits easily into compact nooks and utility rooms, offering comfortable and convenient washing for everyday laundry.

Space Check

Ensure room to fit

Leave enough space around your LG Top Load Washing Machine for ventilation and lid clearance. Ensure the unit fits standard installation dimensions and the lid opens fully.

Dual Water Supply

Attach hot and cold water hoses

After verifying your tap type, attach both hot and cold inlets securely. Ensure hoses are straight and free of bends.

single Water Supply

Attach Cold Water Hose

To connect the cold water supply only, first verify your tap type and select the correct connector for the inlet. After connecting, make sure the hose is straight and free of kinks or twists.

Pump Drainage

Correct Hose Height for Pump Models

Verify the drainage system is clear before connecting. Install the drain hose at a height between 90 to 120 cm, keeping it straight without bends or obstructions.

Non pump Drainage

Correct Hose Setup for Non-Pump Models

Before installation, check for clogs in the drainage system. Attach the elbow end of the hose to the rear outlet and keep it over 6 cm above the floor, under 300 cm in length, straight, and not submerged.

Levelling

Keep Level for Stability

Adjust the washer feet to keep it level, reducing vibration and noise. Adding anti vibration pads provides extra stability.

Top Loading Washing Machine installation guide

Watch step by step tips on how to install a top loading washing machine at home.

Watch these step-by-step tips to find the right spot and follow the steps for easy installation.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.

*Power 220 240 V 60 Hz grounded G type outlet required. Do not use multi plug adaptors.

*Water pressure: see model spec (min–max). Ensure straight hose routing without kinks.

How do I install a Tumble Dryer in a stacked setup?

Single all-in-one washer-dryer fitted in a compact laundry cabinet beside shelves, showing space-saving convenience at home.

Stack up, save space

Stack your dryer on a front load washing machine to save space in compact laundry areas and free up extra room for detergents and other essentials.

Space-saving setup

Install in any suitable spot

Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer on top of the Washing Machine for a stable and efficient washer-dryer setup.

Clearance Space

Leave room for airflow

Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to easily sort and transfer between the washer and dryer.

Installation Check

Set up the hose

Connect the backflow cover and drain hose securely, ensuring the hose remains straight without bends.

Tumble Dryer installation guide

Watch these step-by-step tips to find the right spot and follow the steps for easy installation.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. Please refer to the owner’s manual or the official product page for detailed guidance.

*Power 220 240 V 60 Hz grounded G type outlet required. Do not use multi plug adaptors.

*Water pressure: see model spec (min–max). Ensure straight hose routing without kinks.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

Explore more, choose right

What type are you looking for?

Black LG washing machine control panel close-up. The display shows "Detecting Load Level," with a power button on the left and a hand pressing the right-side button

Which size fits your needs?

Close-up of LG washing machine control panel detecting laundry load level

What features do you need?

Washing Machine FAQ

Q.

Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?

A.

They can be installed in utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, or laundry closets. A covered balcony may be used only if it is level, weather-protected, and well-ventilated.

Always confirm product dimensions and leave the clearances specified in the manual so doors and lids open fully. For detailed space and safety requirements, visit your local LG website to download the manual or contact LG Customer Service. Availability and requirements may vary by model and region.

Q.

How do I check the water supply before installation?

A.

Identify your tap type first (threaded or non-threaded) and select the correct connector for the machine’s water inlet. Ensure the hose fits securely, runs straight without kinks, and that water pressure meets the range stated in the manual.

Hose size, adapters, and pressure limits may vary by model.

Q.

Do I need accessories to stack a tumble dryer on a washing machine?

A.

Yes—this applies to separate washer and dryer models only. Use a compatible LG stacking kit for your exact models. Place the washer at the bottom, the dryer on top, keep both units level, and install the kit as instructed. Leave enough ventilation and door-swing clearance, and follow all safety notes in the manual. Not applicable to all-in-one washer-dryer models.

Q.

What is Quick Wash on an LG washing machine?

A.

On select models, TurboWash™ 360° delivers a fast cycle in about 39 minutes by combining multi-spray jets, an inverter pump, and optimized drum motion for effective cleaning that helps protect fabrics.

Actual results depend on model, load size, fabric type, and settings.

Q.

Do LG dryers in this lineup require an external vent?

A.

Models in this lineup are ventless (condensing or heat-pump), so no external duct is required. Connect the drain or empty the water tank regularly, and follow the clearance and maintenance instructions in the manual.