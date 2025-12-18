We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Washing Machine
What features do you need?
Key feature of LG Washing Machines
AI DD™
Intelligent fabric care
LG’s AI DD™ detects fabric type and weight to customize the wash for tailored care. Combined with DirectDrive™ and 6-motion technology, it delivers a quiet, powerful, and gentle clean that protects your clothes.
TurboWash™ 360˚
Complete care in 39 minutes
Clean your laundry in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™ 360˚. With 3D Multi Spray and an Inverter Pump, it uses water efficiently while delivering a fast, thorough clean that is gentle on fabrics.
TurboWash3D™
Powerful yet gentle washing in just 30 minutes*.
LG TurboWash3D™ technology in LG top-loading washing machines delivers powerful yet gentle cleaning, helping you wash more clothes in less time.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on November 2024 with 3kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. Actual wash time and performance may vary depending on the environment.
ThinQ App
Smart Washing with Wi-Fi
With the LG ThinQ app, you can manage your washer anytime, anywhere. Start laundry cycles, monitor energy use, schedule washes, and even control the product with your smart speaker or AI assistant.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
Utility Benefits
Useful features of the Washing Machine
Washing Machine FAQ
Q.
How can I reduce Washing Machine noise?
A.
Choose a quiet, high-performance LG Washing Machine. With Triple A ratings* and DirectDrive™ Motor technology, minimising moving parts to deliver quiet operation and long-lasting durability.
Proper installation is also key:
1. Ensure the machine is on a level surface to avoid vibration and excess movement.
2. Use anti-vibration pads underneath the appliance for added stability.
3. Regularly check that the unit hasn’t shifted, especially during high-speed spin cycles.
By combining advanced LG technology with careful installation, you can enjoy a much quieter laundry experience.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.
*Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.
*The result may depend on the usage environment.
Q.
What is AI-powered fabric detection in LG Washing Machines?
A.
LG’s AI-powered fabric detection, called AI DD™*, uses deep learning and 6 Motion Direct Drive to analyse the type and weight of fabrics in each load. It then adjusts drum motions and washing time to give each fabric the right care.
This advanced system is part of LG’s AI Core-Tech, which combines intelligent control with durable, efficient, and quiet performance for a more personalised laundry experience.
Q.
What are the benefits of Quick Wash features in LG Washing Machines?
A.
LG’s TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers a powerful quick wash that thoroughly cleans in just 39 minutes, making it ideal for busy households.
By combining 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, the machine optimises water flow, detergent distribution, and drum motion to clean efficiently without compromising on fabric care or wash quality.
It’s a fast, effective solution that saves time while still protecting your clothes.
Q.
What is Quick Wash on an LG Washing Machine?
A.
LG’s Quick Wash uses the TurboWash™ 360˚ technology which delivers a thorough wash in just 39 minutes, saving time while keeping fabrics gentle.
It combines high-pressure 3D Multi Spray jets with an intelligent Inverter Pump, optimising water flow, detergent use, and drum motion for an efficient, yet gentle wash.
This fast cycle saves time without compromising on cleaning performance or fabric care, making it ideal for busy households.
Q.
How do I choose the right wash cycle for different fabrics?
A.
To choose the right wash cycle, always start by checking the care label on your clothing. Then select the appropriate setting on your LG Washing Machine.
LG models with AI DD™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) go a step further by automatically weighing the load and detecting fabric softness, adjusting the washing motions for optimal care and performance.
By linking your LG washer and dryer through the ThinQ app, washer and dryer communicate seamlessly. This allows the dryer to automatically select the ideal cycle based on the washer’s settings, saving you time and eliminating guesswork.
Q.
How do I choose an energy-efficient Washing Machine?
A.
When selecting an energy-efficient Washing Machine, start by checking the energy label, which rates appliances from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient).
Many LG Washing Machines are rated A for energy efficiency, spin performance, and noise level. They also feature AI technology that automatically adjusts washing motions to suit each load, helping to reduce energy and water consumption without compromising on performance.