Sleep Timer+ (by AI-powered Control) helps create a comfortable sleep environment by automatically adjusting the cooling temperature to suit your needs. By analyzing air conditioner usage patterns during Sleep mode, it can optimize temperature changes across the night rather than relying on a fixed setting. Sleep Timer+ is available in Cooling mode and allows the initial setting temperature to be set within 22°C to 28°C. It can be operated by the ThinQ app and remote controller, with a timer range from 30 minutes up to 12 hours. As part of the AI Comfort Control ecosystem, it complements AI Air by supporting a more personalized cooling experience for overnight use.