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Discover LG air conditioners with AI and indirect airflow
Our AI-driven feature analyzes your environment—minimizing waste and maximizing comfort through intelligent automation.
Why LG air conditioners?
AI Air
AI Air offers optimal comfort by continuously adapting its airflow, with radar sensor tracking your location.
DUAL Vane
Dual Vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster, for ideal comfort in any season.
Proactive Energy Saving
Live easy with the LG ThinQ application, helping to provide exceptional comfort and energy efficiency.
All Cleaning
Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ, reaching even those hard-to-access areas.
AI Air
AI Air offers optimal comfort by continuously adapting its airflow, with radar sensor tracking your location.
DUAL Vane
Dual Vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster, for ideal comfort in any season.
Proactive Energy Saving
Live easy with the LG ThinQ application, helping to provide exceptional comfort and energy efficiency.
All Cleaning
Effortless maintenance is one tap away with the LG ThinQ, reaching even those hard-to-access areas.
Discover the range
FAQs
How does AI Air operate and benefit me?
AI Air uses an AI learning algorithm to analyze indoor temperature changes and environmental load, automatically adjusts temperature, airflow direction, and fan speed to help maintain ideal comfort. It adjusts airflow direction and strength in real time to quickly reach your desired temperature, then maintains comfort with gentle, indirect airflow reducing energy waste while improving overall comfort.
How does this DUALCOOL AI save energy?
Proactive Energy Saving helps avoid unexpected electricity bill surprises through customized power control with kW Manager. By monitoring and adjusting energy usage in real time, it keeps consumption within your preferred range. In addition, the Human Detecting Sensor and Window Open Detection help reduce unnecessary operation. When no movement is detected or when a sudden temperature change is detected within a short period of time, the system automatically switches to an energy-saving mode to minimize waste. Together with AI Air’s optimized airflow control, the feature delivers efficient comfort while minimizing energy consumption.
What does All Cleaning do for the air conditioner?
All Cleaning helps keep the air conditioner clean with a convenient multi-step(generating condensed water, Freeze Cleaning, and Auto Clean+) internal cleaning process that can be activated through the LG ThinQ app with a single touch. This helps keep the air conditioner fresh and ready for use after long periods of inactivity or at the end of the season so it supports ongoing maintenance to help keep performance consistent over time.
How does Sleep Timer+ improve sleep comfort at night?
Sleep Timer+ (by AI-powered Control) helps create a comfortable sleep environment by automatically adjusting the cooling temperature to suit your needs. By analyzing air conditioner usage patterns during Sleep mode, it can optimize temperature changes across the night rather than relying on a fixed setting. Sleep Timer+ is available in Cooling mode and allows the initial setting temperature to be set within 22°C to 28°C. It can be operated by the ThinQ app and remote controller, with a timer range from 30 minutes up to 12 hours. As part of the AI Comfort Control ecosystem, it complements AI Air by supporting a more personalized cooling experience for overnight use.
What does the ThinQ app do for AI Air and comfort?
The LG ThinQ app connects your air conditioner to AI-powered control by analyzing both your usage patterns and indoor environmental information to help automatically set the operating mode and provide customized cooling/heating. ThinQ can send and use operating information for data analysis and deep learning, supporting smarter control that works with AI Air to adjust comfort based on the space and the location of people. This connectivity also helps link key AI features into one experience—such as comfort optimization, energy-conscious operation, and maintenance support—so the air conditioner can be managed conveniently and consistently. Feature availability may vary by model and settings.