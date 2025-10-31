We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand
32U889SA-W
()
Award-winning excellence
AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25
webOS 24
"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"
Seamless flexibility for work and play
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Smart Monitor Swing using scene for every need
31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen
Lifelike images, at your touch
Immerse yourself in vibrant color and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen offers effortless control, enabling swift access to adjustments. Enjoy clear images and accurate colors thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and 350nits of brightness. Experience stunning clarity and lifelike images that bring your content to life.
This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).
Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view
Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customization. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the sleek gray-white tone blends seamlessly into any home or workplace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
Rolling stand with a hidden adapter
With its sturdy rolling wheels, effortlessly move it wherever you need, all while enjoying smooth and stable mobility. Plus, the hidden adapter keeps cables neatly concealed, ensuring a clean and organized look.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The built-in adapter may vary by country.
Flexibility powers productivity
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
USB-C
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
Three USB-C ports allow for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.
A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor Swing via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. Please note that cable inclusion may vary by country.
LG Switch app
Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor Swing, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions with a keyboard and mouse. It also enables seamless switching between PC and webOS using keyboard shortcuts.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
The same screen is being shared across a LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, and smartphone using AirPlay 2 and Screen Share.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
*Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
*Supported services may differ by country.
New upgrade every year for 5 years
with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.
webOS
Seamless channel surfing
Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalized recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote or touch. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.
*Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
Game
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to streaming apps for game content.
Sports
Follow your sport teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.
*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with Magic Remote
With the ThinQ app, you can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor Swing’s volume using a Magic Remote.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
**The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by country.
**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.
Productivity across workspaces
Boost business efficiency with a versatile monitor
Experience the freedom to design your business. Its versatile features, adjustable stand, and expanded connectivity make it the perfect companion, seamlessly adapting to your needs in any work environment. Whether you're working from the office, a client site, or remotely, this solution empowers you to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently.
Personal office: Our smart monitor supports a versatile solution for small-scale presentations and meetings in your personal office.
Small business: Our smart monitor enables easy, effective collaboration and ideation with a simple touch.
Hospital: Our smart monitor can be adjusted to allow patients to comfortably view their test results without having to move.
Screen golf range: Place our smart monitor in your desired indoor space to effortlessly create your own golf practice area.
Retail: Our smart monitor displays promotional videos or event banners, making it an effective tool for business promotion.
VIP Lounge: Our smart monitor serves as a private screen for waiting customers in lounges, delivering news or review documents in the VIP lounge.
Hotel room: Our smart monitor helps you stay productive with the built-in webOS, which offers your favorite productivity apps and services to keep you working seamlessly.
Remote learning: Our smart monitor delivers a large, high-resolution display and flexible stand, maximizing your study focus and productivity at home.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
Display - Curvature
N/A
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Curvature
N/A
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
USB-C
YES(3ea)
Headphone out
NO
Mic In
NO
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C, 2ea)
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
Line out
NO
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Auto Brightness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
900 x 617 x 337
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
727.4 x 1312.3 x 420
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8
Weight with Stand [kg]
21.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.1kg
INFO
Product name
32U889SA-W
Year
2025
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SMART FEATURES
Full Web Browser
YES
Home Dashboard
YES
LG ThinQ®
YES
Mirroring
YES
Others
USB Media Player, AirPlay, Remote Desktop, Voice Recognition (with Magic Remote - sold separately)
Smart Type
Home Hub
Works With
AirPlay
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find locally
Similar Product