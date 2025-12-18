When buying a Refrigerator, start by choosing the type that suits your space and lifestyle, such as a Side-by-Side, Multi-Door, or 2-door Refrigerator.

Next, look for innovative cooling technologies that help keep food fresher for

longer, like LINEARCooling™ or DoorCooling+™. Features such as Total No Frost, water & ice dispensers with UVnano self-cleaning, and adjustable or folding shelves add convenience to your daily life.

You should also consider energy efficiency ratings to reduce long-term running

costs and check the product warranty for added peace of mind. With LG, you’ll enjoy smart design and reliable performance across the entire range.