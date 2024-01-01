Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

GR-Y331SLZB

(0)
Efficient Energy Saving
Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

Thanks to LG's Inverter Technology, ensuring market leading efficiency by using less components than conventional compressors. Hence, Inverter Technology has less friction points, making less noise.

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™ can make an optimum moisture level in vegetable drawers and keep your vegetables longer and fresher.

&

Tempered Glass Shelves

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items up to 150kg.

* Based on glass shelves robustness test

Evercool™(Optional)

EverCool feature retains cool air for 9 hours
in fridge section during power cut.

Big Vegetable box

Extended vegetable box provides approximately 15.9L of storage. Big size veggie box saves your trips to the market.

Large Capacity

Thanks to high density insulation technology, LG can make more usable space with same exterior size. You can store more and enjoy more with LG's refrigerator.

3 Reasons to buy

&

Semi Auto Defrost

Just press the defrosting button! Then defrosting starts. You will find a clean refrigerator after 2 hours. Hassle free to remove ice from inside of the refrigerator.

Design

New design of refrigerator is luxurious and ergonomic! Therefore, customers would be able to conveniently grab the pocket handle.

&

GR-Y331SLZB_Brand-History_06112017-D

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
7.0 cu. Ft.
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
525 x 1295 x 555 mm
KEY FEATURE
Smart Inverter Compressor
KEY FEATURE
Bigger Vegatable Box

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    199

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    525 x 1295 x 555

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Single Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    199

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Internal LED Display

    No

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    34

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    40

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    525 x 1295 x 555

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Platinum VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    No

