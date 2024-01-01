Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The new genre of gaming monitor

One screen.
Endless possibilities.

Beyond your entertaining

You can ride on the wings of victory with UltraGear™ gaming gear.

UltraGear gaming

Born to game

240 Refresh Rate.

240Hz & 0.03ms (GtG)

The lightning-speed gamers dreams of

LG OLED Display.

LG OLED display

Evolving brighter and wider

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric design

Designed to immerse in gaming

MyView Smart monitors

One screen.
Endless possibilities.

The new homeboard and remote control for webOS 23.

webOS

Personalized discoveries await

Enjoy a variety of content tailored to your preferences effortlessly, wherever you are, with webOS. 

The variety of apps on webOS 23, including Games, Music, and Sports.

Entertainment

Enjoy everything to your taste

Enjoy your life smartly with various entertaining activities like gaming, music, and sports. Cheer for your favorite sports team, immerse yourself in the vibrant music, and dive into thrilling games.

On the desk, there's a smart monitor, displaying a screen in use for home office purposes.

Home Office

Home Office ready

You can handle Home Office services at home through cloud services, even without connecting to a PC.

Various monitors for your productivity

On the desk of a design studio, an UltraFine monitor is placed, with a screen displaying work in progress in Photoshop.

UltraFine monitors 

Stunning image quality

On the desk, there's an UltraWide monitor placed, with the screen divided in half. On the left side, there's a display of work being done on the desktop, while on the right side, the same work is being carried out on a laptop.

UltraWide monitors

See more. Create better.

The UltraWide allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.

On the desk, there's an UltraWide monitor positioned at a 30-degree angle to the left. The screen is divided in half, with the left side displaying a screen for conducting a video conference while working, and the right side showing a screen for document editing.

UltraWide monitors

Immersive viewing experience

The large screen and wide viewing angle of UltraWide are ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.

On the desk, there's an FHD monitor along with a keyboard and mouse. The screen displays a search for stock images.

FHD Monitors

Essential functionality, widely adopted

With Full High Definition, the most basic and versatile monitor is compatible with various settings and purposes.

Learn more about LG monitors

Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience. Learn more below.

