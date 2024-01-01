We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beyond your entertaining
- UltraGear gaming
- MyView Smart
240Hz & 0.03ms (GtG)
The lightning-speed gamers dreams of
LG OLED display
Evolving brighter and wider
Gamer-centric design
Designed to immerse in gaming
webOS
Personalized discoveries await
Enjoy a variety of content tailored to your preferences effortlessly, wherever you are, with webOS.
Entertainment
Enjoy everything to your taste
Enjoy your life smartly with various entertaining activities like gaming, music, and sports. Cheer for your favorite sports team, immerse yourself in the vibrant music, and dive into thrilling games.
Home Office
Home Office ready
You can handle Home Office services at home through cloud services, even without connecting to a PC.
Various monitors for your productivity
UltraWide monitors
See more. Create better.
The UltraWide allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
UltraWide monitors
Immersive viewing experience
The large screen and wide viewing angle of UltraWide are ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
FHD Monitors
Essential functionality, widely adopted
With Full High Definition, the most basic and versatile monitor is compatible with various settings and purposes.
Learn more about LG monitors
Expand your point of view with LG monitors that adapt to the needs of business users, gamers, graphic artists and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Discover computer monitors with slim designs, striking colour and life-like motion for an optimal viewing experience. Learn more below.
