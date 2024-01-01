We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Curved UltraWide™ 34" QHD IPS Display Monitor
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99% ~ NTSC 72% (Typ.).
Immersive Experience
Immersive sound wave with MaxxAudio
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Power Delivery Up to 90W
you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop (Up to 96W) simultaneously.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
Easy and Comfortable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.72
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 526 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
814.0 x 571.1 x 260(↑) 814.0 x 461.1 x 260(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
814.0 x 359.1 x 90.0
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.3
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
