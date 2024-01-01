Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Objet Collection - Posé
StanbyME

Two LG Posé TVs next to each other at a 45-degree angle, one seen from the front with colorful abstract artwork on-screen and one seen from the back showing off its versatile back. The 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem is also in the image.

Experience a
new side of life

Experience a<Br> new side of life Learn more

Why choose our lifestyle screens?

An image of LG OLED evo G3 on the wall of a modern and quirky New York City apartment with a romantic night scene playing on the screen. 10 Year World's No.1 OLED TV emblem.

LG OLED evo posé

Experience a new side of life

Experience a new side of life Learn more Experience a new side of life Buy now
Posé in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen.

All-around design

Place at any angle, in any space

Posé seen from the back with nature magazines placed on the media shelf in a plant-themed living room.

Versatile back

Reflect your style in a new way

Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

Self-lit OLED evo

Light up the room

What makes our TVs greater?

This image is LG TV's WebOS

Simplify life smarter features

Learn more
This image is shows racing games on TV

Explore more entertainment

Learn more
A TV and soundbar sitting on a shelf with a screen displaying an image of a white horse running on a blue beach.

Sound's perfect pairing

Learn more

Learn more about LG lifestyle screens

Screens that blend into your life and style, no matter what your taste.

Browse LG’s range of lifestyle screens