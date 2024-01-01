We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG StanbyME
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*When rotating the screen between horizontal and vertical modes take caution if a phone is in the cradle as it may slip.
*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.
*Ease of moving the product depends on the flooring material.
*Use caution when moving StanbyME outdoors as the stand and base may be scratched or damaged by outdoor surfaces.
*NFC functionality works after ThinQ app is loaded onto a mobile device and the device is connected to StanbyME via Wi-Fi (support may vary depending on the mobile device).
*Mobile screen sharing (mirroring) is available only on Android devices (iOS and macOS are not supported).
*Connection conditions may differ depending on the user's network environment.
*Depending on the specifications and manufacturer of the mobile device, screen sharing (mirroring) methods and image quality may differ.
*Scene simulated and may differ from actual scenes.
The easy way to control, share, and play
A TV is placed in cozy bedroom and the screen shows TV show – TED LASSO. There is a mobile device on the same image that shows AirPlay UI in its screen. There are Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo placed on right top corner of image.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit and release date may vary by region.
*StanbyME supports the webOS platform (it does not support Google Play Store or Apple Store).
*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
*Apps that cannot be operated by touch can be controlled using the provided remote control.
*The remote control provided only works with StanbyME products.
Want your very own
lifestyle screen?
Streams come true
With a variety of OTT streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favorite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.
*Supported OTT services are subscription based, and may vary by country.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
Have you ever seen a screen like ME?
*Simulated scene being shown.
Check out our Instagram for more inspiration
See how much fun you could have with ME
Can I do screen mirroring with an iPhone?
It will be supported through a software update within 2021. Since our touch function is not applied to Apple's AirPlay TV software, we’re currently working with Apple to develop an updated AirPlay software* for StanbyME to allow screen mirroring with iPhones. It will be available after a software update certification within this year.
*The level of support for Apple’s Airplay software and its touch function will be determined by Apple's regulations.
Does it support public broadcasting?
StanbyME does not support TV tuners, so you can’t watch public broadcasting from StanbyME itself. However, if you connect an IPTV or cable set-top box to the HDMI port on the back of the product, you can enjoy public broadcasting on StanbyME. You can also enjoy public broadcasting by mirroring live TV apps from your mobile device.
Can I use the built-in storage to store content?
In order to comply with copyright protection law, the function to download and save content to StanbyME’s internal storage or any external storage device is not supported. However, it is possible to connect to the USB terminal on the back of the product to watch music and movies already stored on a USB or HDD.
Will StanbyME support USB-C in the near future?
USB-C Type is currently under review to be applied to the next model of StanbyME.
Why doesn't the touch screen work while mirroring?
For Android phones, if the UIBC (User Input Back Channel: standard for transmitting user input from the receiver to the transmitter) function is not supported, you cannot use the touch screen when mirroring. For iPhones, AirPlay will be supported through a software update within this year. Due to Apple's policy (iPhone and mirrored displays should be controlled only through iPhone) even if it is mirrored, you cannot control using the touch screen on StanbyME.
Can I use IoT through the ThinQ Homeboard?
Yes, you can implement the IoT function through the ThinQ Homeboard. However, you will have to register the IoT device beforehand. You can register all home appliances from LG Electronics on the LG ThinQ app, and for other home appliances (lights, switches, and plugs), you can register them on the ThinQ Homeboard. Wifi is required to use this feature, and all devices must be connected to the same wifi as StanbyME.
*The LG ThinQ app is available on both Android OS and iOS.
How long does it take to fully charge the product?
When the battery is completely dead, it takes 4 hours to fully charge StanbyME. Once it’s fully charged, the battery will last up to about 3 hours if you’re viewing content wirelessly. Even if the battery is dead, you can still use the product when it’s connected via the power cord.
*The battery time may vary depending on the quality settings and the type of content being viewed.
Is adaptive sync supported?
Adaptive sync technologies such as G-Sync and FreeSync are not supported, but you can enjoy games by connecting a gaming console to the HDMI port on the back of StanbyME.
What's the refresh rate?
The display refresh rate is 60Hz. Since it doesn’t support a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher, there may be a slight delay in the display compared to dedicated gaming monitors when playing high-performance games such as PC games and the latest 120Hz console games.
Is it waterproof/dustproof?
It is not waterproof or dustproof.
Can I use downloaded images as a wallpaper?
Yes, by syncing the ThinQ app with StanbyME, you can use photos on your mobile device as the home screen or background image of MyView*. Alternatively, you can connect a USB drive and use the stored images.
*StanbyME's MyView is similar to a PC screensaver. In the MyView menu (mountain icon), you can select/set a total of 4 themes: Default Background/Clock (Analog, Digital)/Current Weather/My Photos. You can use the ThinQ app to upload up to 10 photos to My Photos.
Why doesn't unplugging the power fix the issue?
StanbyME has a built-in battery so the system remains intact even after disconnecting the power cord and plugging it back in. In this case, try pressing and holding the power button on the back of the StanbyME for 2-3 seconds to solve the problem.
Why are YouTube videos only playing audio?
This is a problem with YouTube itself, and the same phenomenon is occurring in other similar product groups. We have requested a solution from YouTube. We will respond promptly.
[Touch Screen | Mobile Mirroring | Portrait Mode]
Watch the video and learn how to get the most out of StanbyME.
[YouTube]
Watch the video and learn how to enjoy YouTube on StanbyME.
[Touch Screen]
Watch the video and learn how to use the touch screen on StanbyME.
[Mobile Mirroring]
Watch the video and learn how to mirror content from your mobile device on StanbyME.
[Portrait Mode]
Watch the video and learn how to enjoy content in portrait mode on StanbyME.
[Installation]
Watch the video and learn how to install StanbyME.
[Product Disassembly Guide]
Watch the video and learn how to disassemble StanbyME.
All Spec
PICTURE(DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
FHD
-
Display Resolution
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Display Size
27
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
AI Upscaling
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
-
HEVC
2K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
2K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
2K@60p, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Works with Hey Google
Yes (Differ by region)
-
AI Home
Yes (Simple Home UI)
-
AI Recommendation
Yes (Simple Home UI)
-
Home Hub
Yes (Home Dashboard)
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Next Picks
Yes (Differ by region)
-
App Store
Yes (Apps)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes (Excluding China)
-
LG Channels
Yes
NA) United States/Canada
LATAM) Mexico/Brazil
Korea) Republic of Korea
Asia) Australia
Japan) Japan
EU) Germany/Spain/France/Italy/Austria/Switzerland/Finland/Ireland/Portugal/United Kingdom/Netherlands/Sweden/Norway/Denmark/Belgium/Luxembourg
-
Live Plus
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio output
10W
-
Woofer / per Channel Output
FR: 5W per Channel
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Speaker Direction
Side Firing
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
(Differ by region)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
1ea
(Differ by Region)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB Input
1ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi Certified (Wi-Fi 5)
(Differ by Region)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz, Battery Built-in (3Hours)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
(Differ by region)
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
(Differ by region)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Basic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes ( AA 2ea)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Adaptor)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
Differ by region
