Rock Every Occasion with LG

LG DUAL Inverter Compressor

Downsize Energy Use,
Not Your Lifestyle

Save up to 70% on energy use and enjoy up to 40%

faster cooling for a cool life with LG DualCool

This is an image of an air conditioner.

Air Conditioner
Buying Guide

Air Conditioner<br> Buying Guide Learn more
This is an image showing the air conditioner and energy grade A label.

A Guide to Energy Efficient Air Conditioners

A Guide to Energy Efficient Air Conditioners Learn more
This is an image of air conditioner cold air coming out

Faster cooling,
faster comfort

Faster cooling,<Br> faster comfort Learn more

Wall mounted

This is an image showing a man and a woman operating an air conditioner.

Efficient, faster, dual inverter

This is an image showing Energy Bill.

Energy saving

Save on energy bills and the planet

This image describes the Air Care Complete System.

Air care complete system

To enjoy the cool and refreshing wind

Year-round Cooling

DUAL inverter compressor™

Year-round Cooling

Learn more about LG residential air conditioner

LG has a smart range of residential air conditioners to keep your home cool & comfortable. Explore LG's split & window air conditioner range below.

Browse LG’s range of residential air conditioner