For most household appliances, energy efficiency ratings use a simple 6-star rating system. Using this methodology, the more stars a product has, the more efficient it is. And air conditioning units have been rated this way for a long time: a specific model will be given a separate star rating for cooling (in blue) and heating (in red).

However, since 2019, some heating and cooling systems have been rated slightly differently. A new ‘Zoned Energy Rating Label’ has been introduced, whereby the seasonal efficiency of the unit is factored into the rating. This means that customers can choose a unit that’s right for them based on where they live.

Gas energy ratings still follow the same 6-star rating system. The star rating is calculated on the assumption that the air conditioner is heating or cooling for 2000 hours a year; it also factors in standby power, with a standby time of 6760 hours annually. You’ll find high efficiency models with 6-star energy ratings at LG, like this 2.5 kW reverse cycle split system air conditioner.

However, when comparing the efficiency of different air conditioning units by star rating, you’ll need to look at models of the same or a similar size, as this is used to calculate the rating. What’s more, you won’t be able to compare models that have a 6-star rating label with those that have the new Zoned Energy Rating Label.