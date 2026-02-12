We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Helpful Tips
How To Choose Standard Washing Machine Size
Every homeowner knows that a washing machine is an essential item that makes washing clothes easy. But choosing a new one often presents a dilemma: Should you prioritize a large capacity for bulky items, or a compact physical size to fit your space? How do you balance the convenience of a top-load machine with the efficiency of a front-load model? These considerations are just as important as the technology inside. Besides materials, price, and washing functions, the "washing machine size" is a critical point that should always be considered. If you choose a size or capacity that is not suitable, it could lead to wasted money and frustration. But worry no more, because today LG has a comprehensive guide on how to choose a standard washing machine size that meets all your washing needs.
Step 1
Choose a Washing Machine of the Right Weight
First, start by surveying the area in your home to see how much space is available. Some people may have quite limited space, such as in small houses or residences like dormitories or condos. Beyond the installation spot itself, consider the path to get it there. Measure doorways, hallways, and any tight corners or staircases to ensure the machine can be delivered and installed without issue. Also, ensure the floor is perfectly level and can support the weight of a heavy, water-filled machine during a high-speed spin cycle to prevent excess noise and vibration. In addition to the space for the machine itself, the usable area around it is also very important. For example, if you want to buy a 15 kg front-load washing machine but the space doesn't allow the door to open fully, you might have to change your plan and opt for a top-load machine of a similar size instead.
Step 2
Compare Before You Replace
If you already have an old washing machine, you can compare the dimensions of the old machine with the new one. However, don't forget to consider the appropriate size for your use.
Step 3
Select the Washing Machine Capacity
The kilogram unit on a washing machine refers to the weight of dry clothes the machine can handle and wash most efficiently per cycle. The larger the machine, the more clothes it can hold. If you choose the wrong capacity, problems may follow, such as clothes not getting clean or using too much energy. The weight of clothes here refers only to "dry weight." According to standards, the amount of clothes and the drum capacity should be related as follows:
✓ 5 – 7 kg capacity: Perfect for a couple's weekly laundry, this size easily handles a mix of shirts, daily wear, and a set of towels. It's also a great choice for those with limited space.
✓ 7 – 9 kg capacity: A great choice for a small family of 3-4 people, this capacity can manage children's clothes, multiple bedding sets, and the occasional bulky jacket.
✓ 9 – 11 kg capacity: This range is ideal for medium-sized families who prefer to do laundry a few times a week, accommodating a full week's worth of varied clothes in fewer loads.
✓ 11 – 15 kg capacity: Well-suited for larger families, this capacity allows you to wash a significant amount of clothes (approx. 50-65 pieces) in one go, saving time and energy.
✓ 15 kg capacity and up: Reserved for households with very heavy laundry needs or those who frequently wash king-size duvets and thick blankets at home, reducing trips to the laundromat.
Step 4
Match Capacity to Your Laundry Frequency
The frequency of washing is another factor to consider. If you do laundry several times a week, a smaller washing machine might be more suitable. But if you only do laundry once a week, a larger machine will be a better fit.
✓ 5 – 7 kg capacity is suitable for washing less than 4 times/week.
✓ 7 - 9 kg capacity is suitable for washing 4 – 6 times/week.
✓ 10 kg capacity and up is suitable for washing more than 6 times/week.
Select According to Usage Type
After calculating the placement area, drum capacity, and washing frequency, the final step is to choose the type of washing machine you want. There are three types to choose from: front-load, top-load, and twin-tub machines, each with different advantages, limitations, and prices that suit different user needs.
Typical dimensions of front load and top load washing machines
To ensure a perfect fit, it's helpful to know the typical dimensions. The size of a top-load washing machine is generally around 60-70 cm wide and 65-75 cm deep, with a height of 95-110 cm. For a front-load washing machine, the width, length, and height are typically 60-65 cm wide and 55-65 cm deep, with a standard height of 85-90 cm to fit under countertops. Always check the specific model's dimensions and add at least 2-3 cm on the sides and 10-15 cm at the back for connections and ventilation.
Choose LG washing machine
Beautiful Design Meets Smart Function
Front loading washing machine
This model is a perfect example of how technology solves the challenges of fabric care.
✔ AIDD™: Detects fabric softness, provides 18% better fabric protection
✔ TurboWash™360°: Complete clean in 39 minutes
✔ Steam+™: Reduces wrinkles & 99.9% dust mites
✔ LG ThinQ™ app: remote contro
Top-loading washing machine
For those who prefer the ergonomic convenience of a top-load design without sacrificing fabric care, this model is an excellent choice.
✔ Inverter Direct Drive system with 6 Motion DD : Up to 24% better fabric care
✔ Steam™ : eliminate stains, allergens, and bacteria
✔ LG ThinQ™ app
Twin-tub washing machine
As a practical and powerful option.
✔ Roller Jet pulsator: strong yet gentle wash
✔ 3 wash modes: Gentle / Normal / Strong
✔ Wind Jet Dry: reduces moisture, helps clothes dry faster
✔ Durable 3mm plastic body: resists mold and humidity
FAQ
Q.
What does washing machine capacity (kg) mean?
A.
The kilogram (kg) rating indicates the maximum dry weight of laundry that the washing machine can handle efficiently in one wash cycle. Choosing the right capacity ensures proper cleaning and saves.
Q.
How can I check if a washing machine will fit in my home?
A.
Measure the installation space, doorways, and hallways to make sure delivery and setup are easy.Leave at least 2–3 cm on each side and 10–15 cm behind the washer for ventilation and hose connections.
Q.
Which washing machine is best for washing bulky items like duvets?
A.
A 15 kg or larger model is ideal for heavy loads, such as king-size duvets or thick blankets, reducing trips to the laundromat.