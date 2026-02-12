✓ 5 – 7 kg capacity: Perfect for a couple's weekly laundry, this size easily handles a mix of shirts, daily wear, and a set of towels. It's also a great choice for those with limited space.

✓ 7 – 9 kg capacity: A great choice for a small family of 3-4 people, this capacity can manage children's clothes, multiple bedding sets, and the occasional bulky jacket.

✓ 9 – 11 kg capacity: This range is ideal for medium-sized families who prefer to do laundry a few times a week, accommodating a full week's worth of varied clothes in fewer loads.

✓ 11 – 15 kg capacity: Well-suited for larger families, this capacity allows you to wash a significant amount of clothes (approx. 50-65 pieces) in one go, saving time and energy.

✓ 15 kg capacity and up: Reserved for households with very heavy laundry needs or those who frequently wash king-size duvets and thick blankets at home, reducing trips to the laundromat.