Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with

your friends

    LG Experience

    Choosing the Best Refrigerator For Your Kitchen

      

    Choosing the Best Refrigerator For Your Kitchen

    From size to features, find out what to look for when buying a fridge, and discover more about the different types of fridges available at LG with our guide.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    Curved Monitors Vs. Flat Monitors

    Find out whether a curved or flat monitor is better for your gaming experience with our guide. Discover the benefits of both monitor types for gamers here.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    TV Screen Resolution & Aspect Ratio Explained

    Find out everything you need to know about screen resolution, pixel technology and aspect ratio in TVs with our expert guide.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    Laundry Tips: How To Use Your Washing Machine

    Find out how to properly load and use a washing machine, and get expert laundry tips and tricks from LG with our handy laundry guide.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    How To Choose An Energy Efficient Fridge

    Find out how to choose a more energy efficient fridge freezer here. From Energy Rating Labels to usage, get a more energy efficient fridge with our guide.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    Monitor Panel Types Explained: IPS Vs. VA

    Wondering what's different about IPS monitors vs. VA monitors? Discover more about the main monitor types – IPS, VA and TN panels – with our buying guide.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    Sound Bars Explained

    Find out what sound bars are and how they work. Get to grips with size and connectivity, and discover more about the fab features you'll find on LG sound bars.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    LG Screen Technology

    LED and LCD displays can be found everywhere – like TVs and monitors. Find out more about our display technology here, including IPS, OLED and QNED.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    How To Pick An Energy Efficient Washing Machine

    Find out how to buy an energy efficient washing machine here. Get to grips with Energy Rating Labels, water efficiency and running costs with our guide.

    HELPFUL HINTS

    Featured product

    Recommended Article

    How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge
    LG Experience

    How to Choose an Energy Efficient Fridge

      

    Learn More
    banner image
    LG Experience

    How to Pick an Energy Efficient Washing Machine

      

    Learn More
    TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?
    LG Experience

    TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?

      

    Learn More